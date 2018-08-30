Jazz on Willy

× Expand Hanah Jon Taylor wants a club so intimate “you can feel the heat coming out of the horn.”

According to Hanah Jon Taylor, the ingredients for a proper jazz club are straightforward.

“A jazz venue has three attributes: a finely-tuned piano, suitable staging and seating for listening, and a green room,” says the Madison-based multi-instrumentalist. Some of those elements exist at larger venues in town, but Taylor wants a place so intimate “you can feel the heat coming out of the horn.”

Taylor and co-owner Susan Fox opened Cafe Coda at 113 W. Dayton St. in February 2017. They knew the spot would be temporary, since the building is part of a multimillion-dollar hotel project. But they got booted earlier than expected, in August, just as the venue was starting to find its rhythm. Now one year later, Cafe Coda is slated to reopen on Sept. 8 at 1224 Williamson St. on the city’s east side. Chicago pianist Alexis Lombre and her trio are playing that night.

Despite Taylor’s full schedule as a touring musician, he has remained committed to reopening Coda because he sees it as a fulfillment of his dual artistic purpose.

“I think it’s important as an artist for me to play the most serious, meaningful saxophone I can as well as do whatever I can, where I live, to propagate the appreciation of the art form,” he says. Taylor is a resident of the Marquette neighborhood, which Coda will now call home. “I think I’m doing my part to contribute to the longevity of the art form.”

The essence of jazz is countercultural, and Taylor sees the east side, with its progressive reputation, as a more natural setting for a jazz club.

“I think the audience is actually going to broaden and diversify in this place, because believe it or not, the downtown location was not as desirable to many of our potential patrons as you would think,” he says.

Coda joins a scene on the east side that has developed significantly of late. Arts + Literature Lab at 2021 Winnebago St. is a nonprofit model that has been pumping out jazz programming at a feverish pace for two years. North Street Cabaret at 610 North St. is another booming music venue with a full kitchen and bar. Taylor sees Coda as a third concept — “a listening room with unique wines and spirits” — and he thinks there’s room for everyone.

Thomas Ferrella, who books shows for ALL, agrees. “Count me as a guy who wants to see this succeed,” Ferrella says. “I’m a jazz fan and I love Hanah’s taste in jazz.”

Taylor, who is also an established music educator, says Coda will have open mics, community drum circles and “young people’s jazz experiences.” Coda will host performances Wednesdays through Fridays. On Sundays at 2 p.m., patrons will be invited to bring their own vinyl to spin.