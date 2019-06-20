The maestro’s favorites

× Expand Darren McChristie Jeans ’n Classics will perform songs from The Beatles’ Abbey Road on July 24.

Concerts on the Square launches on June 26, and it’s an auspicious year for music director Andrew Sewell, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary with the nearly 60-year-old Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Sewell, a native of New Zealand, says he selected personal favorites for the Wednesday evening concert series, which runs through July 31. “This is a program I have been itching to do for a number of years, so it is unabashedly Andrew’s Favorites,” Sewell says. “It’s a pretty heavy program in some senses.”

But “heaviness” doesn’t quite have the same meaning as it would in a concert hall. Concerts on the Square, now entering its 36th season, is still as much of a social outing as it is a 60-minute pop-classics performance. Picnic blankets cover the Capitol Square lawn, and not all of the estimated 45,000 attendees each week are classical fans.

Much of the classical music in this year’s repertoire will be shorter pieces by well-known composers, allowing Sewell to share work from some of the masters in familiar, yet “bite-sized” chunks.

“This is a general audience who are there to have fun and party,” he says. “I chose repertoire that’s easily absorbed, not too heavy in terms of musical sophistication, and generally limited to six to 10 minutes each. Some of Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances are only four minutes long.”

Such musical gems dominate this year’s playlist, along with a few lengthier works, including Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, featuring guest soloist Ilya Yakushev, which closes the series July 31. There also is an evening of film music on July 17, and the return of the Canadian classical-pop group Jeans ’n Classics with a selection of Beatles hits to honor the 50th anniversary of the group’s Abbey Road album. As always, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture will highlight the July 3 Independence Day celebration.

Starting in January, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra will open its Masterworks indoor concert series by expanding into a new setting. In addition to performing one Friday of each month through May at Overture’s Capitol Theater, the orchestra takes its show on the road, performing the same concert each following Saturday at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, outside of Milwaukee.

“We’ve been trying for years to find alternative places to repeat our concerts,” Sewell says. “We’ve done run-outs to Marshfield, Merrill and Prairie du Sac in the past, but to repeat a whole series requires a willing partner. In this case, we’re renting the hall in hopes of someday becoming a resident company.”

The Capitol Theater seats 1,089 people, while the Brookfield hall seats about 600. Says Sewell: “Brookfield is an affluent suburb, and we’re hoping to attract donors and sponsors interested in supporting WCO.”