Diamonds and beans

× Expand Alec Basse Slow Pulp

So … here we are, more than seven months into a global pandemic that is once again picking up momentum. For artists with new music to unveil, COVID-19 presents a unique set of challenges, at least if plans include any physical incarnations of the new releases. For those artists sticking to the streaming world, more people staying at home can mean opportunities to find temporarily captive audiences looking for something new. The trick is to get the word out. To that end, here's a roundup of notable recent music submitted to Isthmus for review. All are by local artists or Madison-area alumni. Don't forget that this coming Friday, Nov. 6, is another Bandcamp Friday, when the streaming service waives its revenue share for sales.

Algo Más is an artist relatively new to Madison, who moved here from Minneapolis about a year ago. Music released so far includes a pair of collaborative EPs with Wen Di and a single released over the summer. "Polyamorous" is a smooth modern soul jam with a rap break by Nebraska hip-hop artist Dex Arbor. The EPs, Beans in a Field and Simple Days, stem from a couple weeks of recording activity by Wen Di (drums) and Algo Más (guitar), along with some contributions by other friends. Algo Más, Wen Di and Dex Arbor all went to college together in Minnesota, writes Algo Más (aka Alejandro Gallardo) in an email.

Gallardo and Wen Di (Reese McMillan) split the songwriting about equally on the EPs. "We each had a pretty solid vision of what the song's final sound would be, but would help each other fill in the cracks, him on drums and me on guitar," says Gallardo. "For some of those tunes, we had friends chime in with instrumentals. I love Reese to death! We played shows together throughout college, and basically had a two-week long sleepover in the studio to record those songs."

I particularly like Simple Days, which travels through catchy acoustic numbers to a pair of Weezer-worthy rockers and ends up with a countrified jangler. Both EPs are filled with bright, catchy pop-rock songs. I'll be watching for more music from Algo Más.

Parallel Universe is a new compilation project coordinated by Oshkosh singer-songwriter Cody James, featuring covers of 10 classic folk- and rock-era protest songs by Wisconsin musicians in support of continued efforts for social justice. Madison is ably represented on the comp by Dana & the Joanis, who contribute a sharp and soulful cover of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic "Fortunate Son," and Mackenzie Moore, offering a stark take on "Sam Stone,” one of John Prine's most empathetic numbers. The compilation is also accompanied by visual interpretations of the songs by state artists including Madisonians Eli Quinn and Bethany Loraine. Find Parallel Universe on Bandcamp.

Slow Pulp, former Madisonians now based in Chicago, has piled up plaudits for Moveys, their recent debut full-length album. It's received attention everywhere from the Chicago Reader to Entertainment Weekly to a series of posts on Stereogum. It's always heartening to see a regional band make some noise beyond the Midwest, but in this case it is not surprising. Moveys is a collection of reflective, glum gems, landing at just the time it's needed. Dream-like vocals by Emily Massey drift along on a bed of mid-tempo pop-rock. As if reflecting the current disorienting state of the world, a few tracks interrupt the fugue state: a solo piano piece contributed by Massey's father (Madison songwriter and pianist Michael Massey); the sprightly rocker "At It Again;" and the seemingly incongruous album closer. Though the songs were mostly written before the COVID-19 pandemic, the album was completed remotely during the early weeks of the shutdown, with members split between Madison and Chicago. That sense of isolation makes its way into the sound of Moveys, but while these songs are perfect for one's own mopey mood, they also refrain from collapsing into hopelessness.

Just released is a new video for the song "Track," featuring trippy animation by Philadelphia-based artist Corrine James.

Another expat Madisonian unveiling new music is drummer/superproducer Butch Vig. The band 5 Billion in Diamonds is a collaboration led by Vig, producer Andy Jenks and DJ James Grillo. Helping make this a supergroup are Sean Cook (bass), Alex Lee (guitar) and Damon Reece (drums), a trio that has performed with artists such as Goldfrapp, Spiritualized, Massive Attack, Suede and many others; and vocalists including Ebbot Lundberg (The Soundtrack of Our Lives), Helen White (Alpha), and David Schelzel (The Ocean Blue). A self-titled debut came out in the UK in 2017, and the band is now following up with Divine Accidents. The album isn't out until Nov. 20, but a couple singles have emerged, including "Weight of the World," a catchy mix of electropop, psych swirliness and melodic folk-rock, featuring lead vocals by Lundberg.

× Expand "Weight of the World" by 5 Billion in Diamonds

The songs on the album work similar territory, mixing 1960s folk-rock and '70s prog anthems with a bit of electronics, and always a solid sense of melody and storytelling. (An aside for Garbage watchers, Vig also talks about their upcoming album in an NME interview.)