Final coda

I was a callow, Afro-sporting UW-Madison grad student in ’77 when I bumped into a gregarious, long-haired, beret-wearing Latino musician on State Street. He wasn’t carrying a guitar, but music was radiating from his being like a tie-dyed, rainbow aura. He also had a 100-watt smile with mischievous twinkling eyes. He introduced himself as Lou Cruz, and we almost immediately became fast friends. But never did I imagine that Lou would become a life-long musical collaborator and soul brother.

Back in the day, Lou (full name: Louis Israel Cruz) was famous for his Santana-like, incendiary Latin-rock funk guitar and soulful vocals which he joyfully displayed with original Madison bands such as Merritt, Jericho and Mirage. After a few months of co-writing and performing as a duo with Lou at a number of small local venues like L’Etoile and Good Karma, we co-founded the short-lived jazz-funk fusion band called Oasis, often gigging at La Creperie and Rick’s Havana Club.

Lou's family had moved from Puerto Rico when he was three and relocated to Chicago. He grew up around music; at a very young age, his musical talent became undeniable. He taught himself to play guitar at the age of 5, and played several other instruments as well. Lou went on the road with his older, bass-playing brother, Ben, and performed in cover bands across the U.S. He was highly respected and an expert at his craft, and later served as the music director for the popular Madison-based horn band Area Code 608.

“My friend Louie brought a Latin feel laced with funk,” says local funk-rock elder statesman and bandleader Merritt Mapp. “Louie always added what was needed and played from his heart. He gave kindness to life.” Sipho Kunene, an internationally acclaimed drummer from South Africa, put it more simply: “I never forget his rhythm playing. A funky cat!”

In his later years, Lou and Ben opened DeLaCruzMusic, a recording and teaching studio in Stoughton. When not composing, mixing or mastering music, Lou spent most of his later professional life devoted to igniting others' passion to play guitar and teaching the fine art of the six-string.

With his daughters by his side, Lou passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2019 at his brother's home in Stoughton, following a year-and-a-half battle with cancer.

He was loved deeply by all who had the honor of knowing him, jamming with him, and traveling with him — both physically and spiritually.

Listen here and here to Lou Cruz compositions circa 1979 performed with the Madison-based band Oasis.

https://soundcloud.com/circle4songwriters/5th-day-of-creation

https://soundcloud.com/circle4songwriters/when-you-do-it