Ringing it in

Here are some of the best parties Madison will be offering this New Year’s Eve, from multi-course meals to dive bar ragers. Also, champagne. Lots and lots of champagne. Whatever your fancy, ring in 2019 in style.

× Expand Nuggernaut

Alchemy Cafe

This Dec. 31, bring in the noise and/or the funk. Alchemy will be hosting Nasty New Year’s, their annual WORT benefit, where $10 at the door gets you a complimentary champagne toast and a night of great music. Jazzy funk outfit Nuggernaut will perform, alongside a host of guests, including members of Better Yeti, Bird’s Eye and Warm Wet Rag.

Bartell Theatre

Each Dec. 30, a group of intrepid writers and performers spends 24 hours crafting a series of original stage plays using suggestions from a hat. And no matter what, the curtain goes up at 8 pm on Dec. 31. The $20 ticket price benefits the Bartell.

× Expand Tom Brusky Band

Come Back In/Essen Haus

Starting at 9 pm, both the Essen Haus and Come Back Inn will feature live music, with the Tom Brusky Polka Band headlining the Essen Haus and The Family Business with special guest Xavier Lynn at the Come Back In. Ticket holders will also get free rein at an all-you-can-eat buffet and an all-you-can-drink lineup of different beers and wine. Tickets start at $75.

× Expand Pete Lee

Comedy on State

For those looking for a slightly less rowdy New Year’s, Comedy on State will be hosting three shows by stand-up Pete Lee. Lee is a Janesville native, so this is a good chance to ring in 2019 with one of Wisconsin’s funniest exports. Lee is a regular performer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and was previously a commentator on VH1’s Best Week Ever. With Bryan Morris, Molly Kearney.

× Expand Hip Pocket

Concourse

New Year’s Eve at the Concourse Hotel is always delightfully extra, and this year is no different. With packages starting at just over $200 and going up to nearly $500, the possibilities are nearly endless. Even the most basic package includes overnight accommodations for two and a midnight champagne toast. This year’s band in the ballroom is Hip Pocket.

Crucible

Haven’t heard of Crucible? That would make sense, because this nightclub is actually opening its doors on New Year’s Eve. This converted warehouse will celebrate 2019 with DJs (Leather + Lace’s WhiteRabbit, WORT-FM’s Ryan Parks and many more) and stage performers. Plus, the cover is only $10; advance tickets sold out quickly but organizers reserved some for night-of sales. It’s this year’s hottest ticket for letting your freak flag fly.

× Expand https://www.facebook.com/woodrowwisco Woodrow

Crystal Corner

This year, Crystal Corner will accio 2019 with their “Hogwarts Yule Ball,” a nod to the biggest wizard rager in the Harry Potter series. Revelers can play beer pong quidditch while eating chocolate frogs and drinking butterbeer, just like Harry, Ron and Hermione. Music will be provided by Woodrow, The Civil Engineers and Padre. I guess The Weird Sisters were busy.

DLUX

With an eclectic menu of hors d’oeuvres and a truly massive open bar, it’s unlikely you’ll get a better bang for your $90 anywhere else. And those bacon-wrapped scallops sound so good.

× Expand The Jimmys

Edgewater

This year’s Destination New Year’s will feature music by The Jimmys and The Bel-Airs, plus craft cocktails, a midnight champagne toast, and a Midnight Breakfast Buffet, all for $95.

× Expand Lou and Peter Berryman

Goodman Center

Each year, the incomparable folk duo Lou & Peter Berryman celebrate the new year at the Goodman Center. Apparently we can’t have nice things, because this will be the Berrymans’ last year of doing this show, so don’t miss it. Tickets are $18 in advance ($22 day of) and as always, the proceeds support the good work of the Goodman Community Center.

High Noon Saloon

One of Madison’s best-loved venues continues its New Year’s Eve tradition of showcasing tributes to some of the world’s best loved acts. This year’s iteration will pay its respects to Gorillaz, Megadeth, Motley Crue, Morphine and Cat Stevens. It’s only $10 and you get free champagne at midnight.

Liquid

Liquid’s parties are generally pretty wild, and this New Year’s Eve seems to be no exception. $25 will buy you access to both Liquid and Ruby, party favors, ice sculptures and a midnight toast with a confetti shower and a champagne and Red Bull toast that should keep you partying until the house lights come up at 3 a.m.

× Expand Nick Nice

Majestic

It’s Decadance time! The annual dance party returns to the Majestic, with DJs Nick Nice and Mike Carlson spinning 100 years’ worth of tunes in just a few hours. Cover is $25, but an extra hundo will buy you a VIP box.

× Expand Fire Heads members (L-R) Bobby Hussy, Alex Ross and Tyler Fassnacht (missing is bassist Erick Fruehling).

Mickey’s Tavern

Madison’s favorite dive generally puts together a killer lineup for New Year’s. Headlining is Madison’s scuzzy garage rock demigods Fire Heads, featuring members of Proud Parents and The Hussy. Joining them will be out-of-town punks Nerve Endings and Tom Grrrl, plus a can’t-miss set from Madison’s Wash, a talented group of shoegazers headed for great things. As with all Mickey’s shows, it’s free.

Monona Terrace

For those of you with little human critters who can’t stay up to watch the actual ball drop, head to Monona Terrace. Their family-friendly New Year’s runs from 4-7:30 p.m. and includes jugglers, magicians and a mock countdown and balloon drop at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $8 for children and $9 for adults.

Robinia Courtyard

Music lovers won’t want to miss this eclectic event. Three stages will feature about a dozen musical acts and DJs. Your ticket (a scant $20) also gets you two complimentary drinks, a midnight champagne toast, an oyster bar and late-night/early morning french fry bar.

× Expand CHRIS LOTTEN Darren Sterud

The Sylvee

The Sylvee is going all out with a “A Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve,” a 1920s-style ball where fancy dress is encouraged. Darren Sterud & the Madison Hot 8 will be playing the hits, both new and old. Four Seasons Theatre will showcase dance and vocal performances, and vintage cocktails will be available at a cash bar. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 day-of, with a VIP package available for $85.