Cancellation station

Since March 12 it has been an upside-down world at Isthmus calendar HQ: marking events that are canceled rather than adding new ones. Which, as it turns out, is more overwhelming than keeping up in normal times. I get swamped from time to time during the busy season, but — as everyone is learning — we are in uncharted waters.

Until further notice, gatherings of more than 50 people are now canceled, as mandated by Public Health Madison Dane County (and, as of March 17, a statewide mandate from the governor’s office). For smaller gatherings, decisions about whether to cancel already-scheduled events are still being made by businesses on a day-to-day basis.

I’m working to track down the most current information, so keep an eye on the current calendar at isthmus.com for updates. Also, if you happen to know of new cancellations, please let us know at calendar@isthmus.com. — Bob Koch