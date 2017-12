×

Cobi performs "Underneath" at an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus offices in downtown Madison, Wisconsin on December 5, 2017. Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by Ian's Pizza and MINI of Madison.

Produced by Isthmus and directed/edited by Stacy Bruner with additional camera Jim Kraus and Anaelise Beckman. Audio recorded by Chris Winterhack.