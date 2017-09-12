Friday, Sep. 15 at 3:00 pm - Dessa Isthmus Live Session

Dessa is opening up for Strand of Oaks at Live on King St. this Friday, Sep. 15. Before she takes the stage on King St., she'll be recording an intimate Isthmus Live Session at the Isthmus office and we'd like you to attend. Register for your free spot to attend below.

Our office doors will open at 2:45 pm and Dessa will perform approximately several songs starting around 3:00 pm. Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza and The Lone Girl Brewing Co. will provide free beer at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

