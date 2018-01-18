Thu, Jan. 18 at 5 pm - Shredders Isthmus Live Session "Sound Check Edition" at High Noon Saloon

Shredders is headlining FRZN Fest tonight at High Noon Saloon. We'll be recording a special "Sound Check Edition" of Isthmus Live Sessions with Shredders while they warm up at the High Noon Saloon at 5 pm and we'll be selecting a limited amount of people to attend. Register for a free spot to attend the recording below. Winners will be notified via email by 3pm today.

We will allow winners to enter the High Noon at approximately 4:45 pm and the Sound Check performance will start at approximately 5 pm.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.

Register below. Winners will be notified via email by 3 pm.