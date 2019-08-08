Picnic with the stars

× Expand Gary L. Geiger

For music fans who think jazz is still the province of smoke-filled subterranean clubs, it’s time to come up for air.

Jazz at Five , along with the Isthmus Jazz Festival, is one of the major jazz events that bookend Madison’s musical summer: five weeks of free Wednesday night concerts held on the outdoor stage where State Street meets the Capitol Square.

What started as an initiative to bring more people downtown has blossomed into a mature musical series, according to Spencer Stanbery, the nonprofit’s event director and first and only paid employee.

“On sunny afternoons the concerts attract between 2,000 and 3,000 people,” says Stanbery, a Ripon native and Madison Media Institute graduate, who served in 2018 as an intern with the festival before assuming a full-time position last fall. “We’re trying to raise interest in and appreciation for this truly American art form.”

Bolstered by the growing success of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square, in 1993 local jazz vocalist Gerri DiMaggio teamed up with entrepreneurs Cathy Sullivan, former owner of The Puzzlebox, and the late Cal Worrell, a jazz aficionado and former Concourse Hotel general manager, to launch a series that would invigorate Madison’s then-modest jazz scene.

Starting with its first series in 1994, the concerts have offered a mix of local and national talent. In recent years, youth performers have been added at the beginning of each program, at 4 p.m., in an effort to foster jazz appreciation among what organizers hope will become the next generation of fans.

This year’s series launched on Aug. 7 with the Ben Rosenblum Sextet, and the remaining season included The White Shoes on Aug. 14 and a Madison vs. Milwaukee battle of the bands on Aug. 21. On Aug. 28, it’s UW Night with New York City saxophonist Dayna Stephens, performing first with the UW All Stars and then with a quintet led by Johannes Wallmann, UW director of jazz studies.

On Sept. 4, the series wraps up with the Recession Seven Quintet, Chicago-based vocalist Petra van Nuis’ 1930s-style swing band. See the full schedule, including local openers at jazzatfive.org.

One added perk: Since the state Capitol lawn is considered a state park, open alcohol containers are allowed, so concertgoers can enjoy the concert with an adult beverage from across the street.

“But try to keep them off the city streets,” Stanbery advises.