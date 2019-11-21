The chicken dancer gets (a little) serious

× Expand Picasa

Around these parts, local author and singer-songwriter John Duggleby is best known to young audiences as a chicken dancer. The Iowa-born artist has been plucking his guitar and clucking like a chicken for decades at family-friendly performances. His lyrical messages are mostly thoughtful, and occasionally corny. And he does give a cluck for the whimsical.

And now, with the recent release of Castaway, a double CD of new songs, he’s added a note of seriousness.

Castaway opens with “Baby,” a Beach Boys-esque throwback to the days when possessing a

classic hot rod defined a guy’s life. Duggleby then downshifts to “Heart of Wisconsin,” replacing bright guitars with a country accent and allowing a fiddle to take control. “Torch & Twang,” which has a few spins on 105.5 FM, slides into a Cajun/blues vibe.

Duggleby takes you deep inside a 1930s smoky speakeasy with “Cash it in Blues.” A solid, powerful piano foundation from Madison’s Codrut Birsan sets the Chicago-style groove, allowing Duggleby’s sizzling vocal to bring it together. But the melody lets go far too soon, just as you begin to buy Duggleby’s wistful argument for cashing it all in.

Of course, an album titled Castaway — with cover art featuring a driftwood littered beach and a frosty bottle of pale ale within easy reach — must have a song or two about limitless leisure, a few Hawaiian phrases, and a ukulele lead.

And, as a now Wisco boy living in nearby McFarland, there’s the requisite Cheesehead song, “Cheddar Curtain,” where he praises a simpler life: “Who needs a castle, nothing but a hassle...”

In between gigging, Duggleby is a children’s book author and a two-time recipient of the Carter Woodson Book Award from the National Council for Social Studies.

His newest book, Dipper: How Louis Armstrong Found his Groove, is a folksy short story take on Satchmo’s remarkable life. Duggleby’s publishing endeavors also include a bio of farmer-turned-artist Grant Wood, telling the story of how Wood’s drawings of chickens(!) led to the iconic painting “American Gothic.”

Duggleby and Friends will perform Castaway in its entirety on Dec. 6 at Wild Hog in the Woods, at the Wil-Mar Center.