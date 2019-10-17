This thing called songwriting

× Expand David McClister

John Hiatt began his career in 1970 as a songwriter slinging tunes for $25 a week at Tree International, a Nashville record company. That changed in 1974 when Three Dog Night re-recorded Hiatt’s “Sure As I’m Sittin’ Here” and it became a Top 40 hit. Epic Records came calling, contract in hand, and the Indianapolis native was on his way.

Fast forward to last month when Hiatt, a nine-time Grammy Award nominee, was feted as the third recipient of the BMI Troubador Award at the company’s headquarters on Nashville’s Music Row. Hiatt joined previous honorees John Prine and Robert Earl Keen at the dinner, while fellow musicians Lyle Lovett, Elvis Costello and Delbert McClinton serenaded Hiatt with his hits. “I was thrilled,” Hiatt says.

The singer/songwriter brings his acoustic guitar to the Barrymore Theatre on Oct. 20 to play those hits and cuts off last year’s album The Eclipse Sessions. Hiatt spoke about the creative process with Isthmus by phone

What was the first song you ever wrote?

It was called “Beth-Ann” [about a girl in sixth grade.] I was 11 and I bought a Mel Bay (guitar chords) book and learned three chords for the song.

How do you go about writing a song?

With me, nine times out of 10 the lyrics come from the chords I’m playing on the guitar. I let the music be the guide, and if it invokes a story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been emotionally or mentally, I tend to think it might resonate with other people, too. Then you jump in the little spaceship, hold on to your hat, and see where it takes you.

I’m working on a song right now called “Mississippi Phone Booth,” about a memory from 35 years ago when I stopped at a phone box outside a gas station in the middle of the night to call home. In that case, the melody came out of the memory, and we’ll have to see where it goes from there.

Which songs that you’ve written are most emblematic of who you are?

I couldn’t even begin to answer that ’cause I’m still finding out who I am. I usually like my latest works because they reflect where I am now, but it’s a mystery to me, and I am in awe of the process.

Sometimes I work fast. “Thing Called Love” came pretty quick, and I wrote “Have a Little Faith in Me” in about 20 minutes. When you got it right, the song writes itself and you go whoa! It’s like being hit by a bus, but in a positive way.

Any advice for would-be songwriters?

Start by stealing everything you can, and as your own voice begins to emerge you can start to let go of some of what you stole. It’s like being a cat burglar — just don’t get caught.