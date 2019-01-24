Anarcho-rapper

At first, Liam Manjon wanted to be a producer, not an emcee.

When his partner gave him a computer about a year ago, he started making instrumentals.

“But I couldn’t find anyone to rap on my beats, so I was like ‘Well, I guess I’ve got to do it myself,’” says the 39-year-old.

And with that, the emcee now known as Lil Guillotine was born.

Since then, he’s kept busy pushing his own brand of politically driven raps. Part activist, part emcee, he’s released an EP as well as a slew of songs where he opines on such topics as abolishing the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the impacts of climate change and the faults of capitalism.

“All of my lyrics are influenced by anarchism and communism in a heavy way,” he says. “I’m trying to make revolutionary or leftist politics popular — or at least make it digestible to a large audience.”

Even his name is a nod to political upheaval. “The guillotine is the symbol of the French revolution, known for being used to chop the heads off of the ruling classes and elites,” he says. Like his lyrical content, Guillotine’s sound is a lot to take in. Bouncing between rapidly firing rhymes like he’s battling Twista to slowed-down, methodical hooks, his flow — which he’s dubbed “lyrical neo-soul trap rap” — is a bit overwhelming, but it grows on you after a few tracks.

His choice of beats — sometimes self-produced, sometimes made by others — lean on everything from horns and deep bass lines to synthesizers and abstract samples.

Lately, Guillotine has taken on the task of posting near-daily songs about local protests as well as global political events. “These are an analysis from an anarchist’s perspective,” he says.

In the past year, Guillotine has toured briefly around the Midwest with Chicago emcee Serengeti and plans to perform at a reproductive health fundraiser in Milwaukee, and another fundraiser for refugee and immigrant legal services in Austin, Texas, both in March. Here in Madison, he’s done shows at the Wisco, Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and Art In. When not performing, he’s a stay-at-home dad, a master plumber, and an organizer for the Industrial Workers of the World (I.W.W.).

On Jan. 26, he’s got a show at Art In where he’ll be joined by emcee Willie Wright. In addition to using props on stage, he promises “dope rhymes, sick flows and high energy to keep the crowd hyped up” — and we bet he’ll deliver.