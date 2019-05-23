The Berrymans are rising again

The Wisconsin cultural treasures that are Lou and Peter Berryman have a new album. With Lou on accordion and Peter on guitar, as always, the duo will release OK So Far… at a free show on May 29 at the Olin Park Pavilion, from 6 to 8 p.m.

OK So Far… is their 20th album, and it features songs such as “Mazomanian Moon” and “National Fake Matisse Day.” The opening track, “The Boomers Are Rising Again,” features lyrics perfectly pitched to their legions of Madison fans:

Arise you old-timers and Velcro your shoes

Come crone and old codger there’s no time to lose

Old fogey and duffer and biddy and grouch

Come gramma and grampa get up off of the couch

Both now 72, they stopped touring two years ago. “We planned to keep playing sporadically around home, which we’ve done,” says Peter. Isthmus talked with the longtime musicians about the album and their new phase of collaboration.

Did you set out to create a new CD, or did it just sort of happen?

Peter: A little of both, I guess. The new songs were building up, and we needed a place to put ’em, so a CD seemed logical.

Lou: I must say that I don’t remember ever having as much fun writing, recording and playing music as we have had in the past years. I feel incredibly lucky.

You’re in your fifth decade of musical partnership.

Lou: We became friends and began playing in bands together in 1964, so actually we’re in our sixth decade. Holy crap.

That’s a long career for a solo performer, and especially rare for a double act. Were there ever occasions when you thought of breaking up the act?

Peter: Cracking up, but not breaking up. No, actually, I don’t think we ever seriously discussed breaking up the act. There were some difficult times, of course, but I don’t think we ever thought of quitting the duo.

You divorced many years ago but continue to play music together. What are the secrets of your professional longevity?

Peter: We happen to be very good friends, happily, and have extremely supportive spouses and good marriages, which has helped tremendously.

Your first fans may have great-grandchildren by now. Do you ever encounter family generations of fans?

Lou: Oh yes. I’m not sure if we have moved on to the great-grandchildren yet, but we definitely have had moms and dads, their kids and their kids in an audience. It makes me more happy than I can say.

When we last spoke, you were each going to explore visual arts. Is it true you’re making all your own clothes, Lou?

Lou: I’m a dedicated fiber artist, sewist, designer, jewelry-maker, and any other craft thing you can imagine.

Peter: And I’ve been getting back to oil painting and so forth.

Have you ever worried about fitting into a specific genre? Do we call you comedy-folk or what?

Peter: “Or what,” I think. That’s always been a problem for us: describing our genre.

What are your future plans?

Peter: More of the same, sans touring. Also, I’m working on putting together a book of selections from 20 years of “Whither Zither,” my monthly column for the Madison Folk Music Society newsletter. Not sure if that will happen or not. But I could say that about my next cup of coffee, so we shall see.

The Berryman’s new album is available digitally, and CDs and songbooks are for sale at louandpeter.com.