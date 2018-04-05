Caffeinated Bach

× Expand Performers, from top, Elijah Blaisdell, Chelsea Shepard and Nola Richardson.

If you like the intimacy of baroque music, you’ll enjoy the Madison Bach Musicians’ unlikely pairing of J.S. Bach’s humorous Coffee Cantata with Henry Purcell’s tragic gem of an opera, Dido and Aeneas.

The selections are part of Madison Bach Musicians’ season finale April 7 and 8 at First Unitarian Society of Madison-Atrium Auditorium. Come early to catch a pre-concert lecture by Trevor Stephenson, harpsichordist and artistic director of the famed period performance group.

It will be a baroque fanfare with dancers and expert musicians from here and around the country playing on gut-strung violins, violas and cellos, along with lute, baroque flute and harpsichord. As a special treat, an amazing wind machine will brew up a storm.

The show begins with Coffee Cantata, which premiered at Zimmermann’s Coffeehouse in Leipzig sometime in the 1730s. The production will be lightly staged. “All you need is an armchair, a cup of coffee and three singers,” says Stephenson.

The storyline is simple. A father (baritone Elijah Blaisdell) warns his daughter (soprano Nola Richardson) that he won’t find her a husband until she stops drinking so much coffee. She finally agrees, but secretly devises a way to have her husband and her coffee, too. A narrator (tenor Gene Stenger) will keep us in the loop.

Purcell composed Dido and Aeneas about 50 years before Bach composed the cantata. Based on Book IV of Virgil’s Aeneid, the opera is a love story between Dido, queen of Carthage (soprano Chelsea Shephard), and Aeneas (Elijah Blaisdell), the Trojan hero whose destiny is to found Rome.

Dido, a widow, is a powerful but lonely woman who fails to see through Aeneas’s glamour to his weakness.“Dido’s sister Belinda (Nola Richardson) tells Dido that Aeneas is handsome and she should get to know him,” says Stephenson. Love blossoms between the two, but a sorceress’s dark magic brings tragedy. Dido’s lament, “When I Am Laid in Earth,” will tug at your heartstrings. The opera will be semi-staged: It is a full musical production with costumes, but without sets.

The Madison Bach Musicians collaborated on this production with UW-Madison’s baroque performance specialist conductor Marc Vallon, opera director David Ronis, and choreographer Karen McShane-Hellenbrand to bring old-world mystique to the internet age.