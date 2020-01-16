Celebrating new voices

× Expand Milwaukee rapper Zed Kenzo (left) performs at Bos Meadery on Jan. 18.

Roz Greiert, singer and songwriter for Madison indie outfit Heavy Looks, remembers her first time playing at Milwaukee’s Riverwest FemFest in 2017.

“I was blown away by the diversity and how community-driven everyone seemed to be. I was like, Madison needs to get off their butt and do something like this,” Greiert says. So she took action.

Madison FemFest, like its Milwaukee predecessor, is designed to be a platform for queer, trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people, people of color and women. After a pilot version at the tiny venue Communication last May, a Jan. 17-18 event at Bos Meadery will feature 10 bands and two DJs, running from 5-11 p.m. both nights.

“We want people who’ve been previously marginalized to be able to come to this event and have a really great time and not feel exposed,” says Greiert, who organized the Madison event with Riverwest FemFest co-founder Ellie Jackson.

Riverwest FemFest, which started as a neighborhood-wide event in 2015, celebrated its fifth anniversary in May 2019. It has expanded to include comedy, film and video showcases; a maker’s market; workshops; and five days of music featuring more than 60 local and national artists.

“I love the mission behind celebrating people from different walks of life. It really helps the community come out and see what the city has to offer,” Greiert says. Proceeds from Madison FemFest will benefit Willma’s Fund, a program of OutReach LGBT Community Center that provides assistance to homeless members of the LGBTQ community in Dane County.

The FemFest headliner on Jan. 17 is 4th Curtis, a St. Paul-based indie rock band that describes itself as a “trio of gay trans people bound by their mutual love for Sonic the Hedgehog.” Also playing Friday is Milwaukee’s Fox Face, featuring another Riverwest FemFest co-founder, Mary Joy. Milwaukee rapper Zed Kendo performs on Saturday, with Madison’s queer punk duo Gender Confetti closing out the night. Many Madison indie staples, including Greiert’s Heavy Looks, fill out the lineup.

Greiert hopes the Madison version of FemFest will generate the same energy as its Milwaukee counterpart. “It’s really empowering, it’s extremely uplifting,” says Greiert. “You talk to these people you’ve never talked to before, you make these connections — especially if you’re in the art and music world — and it’s for a really good cause.”