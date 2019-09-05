Rocking the concert hall

× Expand Violinist Christiana Liberis, left, and organists Michael Hey.

The opening concert of Madison Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-20 organ season takes us back to when King Henry VIII founded the Church of England and Thomas Cranmer, archbishop of Canterbury, wanted English-language church music to be simple and direct.

During the reign of Catholic Queen Mary I, Cranmer was burned at the stake, but his ideal of simplicity survived, and lovely choral music was born in turbulent times.

On Sept. 11, the venerable Trinity Choir of Cambridge, conducted by Stephen Layton, will sing music by William Byrd and Thomas Tallis, English composers of Cranmer’s day. The choir’s organ scholar will play the Overture Concert Organ, also known as the Mighty Klais.

“This season there is organ and choir, organ and violin, solo organ, and organ and brass. It’s all entertaining, but it’s also serious music without fluff,” says Greg Zelek, MSO’s principal organist. All concerts are in Overture Hall.

The Oct. 22 concert features organist Michael Hey and his wife, violinist Christiana Liberis. “Organ and violin is an unusual combination, and not much has been written for it,” says Hey. On this program, Naji Hakim’s “Capriccio” is the only piece originally scored for organ and violin.

Hey, originally from Waukesha, earned both his undergraduate and master’s degrees at Julliard. Now, as organist and associate director of music for St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City, Hey plays about 800 services a year.

Liberis, an international star, recently toured with the rock band the Eagles, but says her first and main love is classical music. “I’ve played music since I was 4 years old, and my grandmother was a concert pianist in Italy,” says Liberis.

The couple will play a demanding classical program that includes Leo Sowerby’s organ pedal tour de force, “Pageant.”

On Feb. 11, MSO welcomes the Argentine-born organist Hector Olivera. “Hector is one of the most renowned performing artists in the world,” says Zelek. “He is also rare in the organ world since South American countries don’t have a culture of organ building.”

Olivera says becoming an organist wasn’t easy. “Early on I didn’t have proper

Hector Olivera

management, just friends who wanted to help. So I had to do everything on my own merits.” He learned that flexibility was important. “I always considered myself a classical organist, but I couldn’t be stubborn about it. I also learned popular music because it appeals to the young public.”

Olivera’s program includes Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor and Piazzolla’s haunting tango, “Oblivion.” He will also improvise on a submitted theme.

Zelek and MSO principal trumpet, John Aley, formed a group that includes organ, brass and timpani. The May 5 concert features this ensemble, the Diapason Brass & Timpani.

Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, with MSO timpanist John Jutsum, is just one masterpiece that will rock Overture Hall before Zelek and the Mighty Klais end the season with Guilmant’s “Final” from Symphony No. 1 in D minor.