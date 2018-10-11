Thinking in trumpet

Pat Metheny’s father and grandfather were trumpet players. Both Pat and his older brother, Mike, followed in their footsteps, starting lessons at an early age.

But something changed in 1964 when 10-year-old Metheny saw The Beatles perform on The Ed Sullivan Show. For his 12th birthday, he received his first guitar, a Gibson ES-140. After that, he discovered trumpeter Miles Davis and guitarist Wes Montgomery, twin influences who led the guitarist to a lifelong pursuit of jazz.

But Metheny’s was not traditional jazz. Considered a musical prodigy from early on, Metheny forged his own sound, a blend of strong rhythmic sensibility with the flexible articulation of horn players. The guitar virtuoso and a trio of talented side players will explore that sound Oct. 14 at UW Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning Metheny, recently named a 2018 NEA Jazz Master, took time from his busy fall tour to discuss his music with Isthmus.

Your pursuit of jazz has led to a partial redirection of the genre. Can you define your musical approach?

I am not a huge fan of the whole idea of “genre” or styles of music to start with, so I don’t really feel any alignment with the ways it’s described. To me, music is one big universal thing. The musicians whom I admire the most are the ones who have a deep reservoir of knowledge and insight, not just about music, but about life in general, and are able to illuminate the things they love in sound. When an improvising musician can do that on the spot, that’s usually my favorite kind of player.

Do your early trumpet experiences influence your work on the guitar?

I believe music is all about ideas and spirit and soul. Of course, I like the guitar. It’s attractive to me because it’s so undefined. But because I started out as a horn player, I still think “in trumpet.” And I write almost everything at the piano, so both of those instruments are part of my consciousness, too.

But the thing is, the ideas are the same, whether conceived in trumpet, on guitar or on piano. I deal more with the conception and ideas first; the way they are executed into sounds happens way later. Guitar has an immediacy for me because I have played it so much and for so long. It’s my best translation device.

How is the current tour shaping up?

We’ve been having a great time on this tour. We’re playing lots of music of mine that I haven’t played for a while. Bassist Linda May Hon Oh and pianist Gwilym Simcock really understand the range of my thing across the entire spectrum. And Antonio Sánchez remains one of the greatest drummers of this or any era.

Without sounding too weird about it, I am really looking forward to playing in Madison again! I have strong Wisconsin roots — my mom is from Manitowoc — and I have a lot of relatives coming to the gig there.