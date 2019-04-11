Isthmus Picks Playlist: April 11-18

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Sunwatchers, Thursday, April 11, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: This New York four-piece weaves together disparate influences, ranging from Ethio-jazz to psychedelia. On their 2019 album, Illegal Moves, songs like “Beautiful Crystals” blend those influences to form a rich tapestry of sound. The track, also an apt description of the record, takes the listener down an M.C. Escher-like sonic structure. With Czarbles, Telechrome.

Ex Hex, Thursday, April 11, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: The latest project from indie powerhouse Mary Timony, Ex Hex reimagines the debaucherous hard rock of the 1980s — and manages to do it in a way that feels fresh. Their sophomore album, It’s Real, builds on the momentum of their acclaimed debut, Rips, delivering delicious, surprisingly nuanced garage-y power pop for the ages. With Moaning, Proud Parents.

UW Varsity Band, Thursday, April 11, Kohl Center, 7 pm: Legendary bands director Michael Leckrone celebrates his 50th year at UW-Madison and his final season of Varsity Band spring concerts in 2019, as he is retiring at the end of the school year. At press time, tickets were still available for Thursday’s concert; call the athletic ticket office at 262-1440 for last-minute ticket availability for Friday and Saturday’s concerts (also at 7 pm).

Frandútopia V: Frandú Comes Alive, Thursday, April 11, Bartell Theatre, 7:15 pm: Freakin’ frack, Frandú is back! Come see one of Madison’s legends tell tales about his mystical, magical life that’s taken him all over the world. Enthusiastically positive, even in the face of his own mortality, Frandú has brought audiences laughter and warmth for well over a decade now. His sentences, winding and engaging, truly must be heard. This show also functions as a showcase for local comics and features music by Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, April 12-13, 7:15 pm.

Tom Segura, Thursday, April 11, Orpheum Theater, 7 & 10 pm: When Tom Segura isn’t riling up the entirety of the state of Louisiana, he’s riling up audiences with his riotous takes on fatherhood, and maybe farting. Segura may perhaps be better known these days as one of the two “mommies” of the Your Mom’s House podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Christina P., who just breezed through town on her own trip. While this particular tour may be called the “Tear It Down” tour, Segura more accurately tears it up, onstage and off. Bring your mommy to see this mommy.

Pegboard Nerds, Friday, April 12, Liquid, 9 pm: Veteran DJs Alexander Odden and Michael Parsberg have been making music since the ’90s, but found international success in the EDM world after combining their talents in 2011 (the band name is an anagram of their last names, by the way). Helping the duo put some bass in your face are ZeroGravity, Davilla, FMJ, Spookybro, Redwood, Scurler, SDNJ, Slag and Sleepy Turtle.

Wisconsin Vinyl Collective, Saturday, April 13, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Record Store Day has included a local music component for the last three seasons, thanks to Wisconsin Vinyl Collective co-founders Erik Kjelland and Butch Vig. Volume Three, available at local stores Saturday and at the release show, includes music by Michael Perry & the Long Beds, Bascom Hill and Lost Lakes, who are all playing the Madison release show, along with The Mascot Theory (of which Kjelland is a member). The project is a benefit for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.

Red Mass + The Hussy, Saturday, April 13, Crystal Corner Bar, 8:30 pm: Bobby Hussy is a busy guy. When he’s not performing with one of many bands (in this case, the almighty Hussy, playing this show in a four-piece configuration), he’s releasing killer records on his No Coast label. The latest is Kilrush Drive, the new LP from Montreal goth punks Red Mass. Rounding things out are Solid Freex and Ruin Dweller, plus tag team record-spinning from The Real Jaguar and DJ 45 Freakout.

Carrie Newcomer, Saturday, April 13, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Debuting in 1991, Newcomer’s contemporary folk has captured the hearts of nearly three decades worth of listeners with its sleeve-worn heart. Her record from this year, The Point of Arrival, is no exception. On songs like “Writing a Better Story,” Newcomer gently embraces the complexities of life with open arms, her velvet voice and guitar twang. With Over the Rhine.

Gymshorts, Saturday, April 13, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Reading song titles such as “Ding Dong Ditch,” “All Nighter” and “Good at Being Bad,” you may develop a general idea of what is shaking on Gymshorts’ 2018 LP, Knock, Knock! You would likely be right, but more fun than speculation is listening to their punky, catchy and good-humored songs — so get thee to Mickey’s on Saturday night. The bill also includes locals Addison Christmas, and a solo set by Roz Greiert of Heavy Looks.

JD McPherson, Tuesday, April 16, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Singer/guitarist JD McPherson’s music is strongly influenced by vintage rock ‘n’ roll and R&B, but what emerges sounds fresh, thanks to his catchy songwriting and crack band (which includes bassist and Midwest genre-mixing legend Jimmy Sutton). Their most recent album, Socks, was holiday-themed, so expect to hear a sampling of music from throughout McPherson’s discography, and hopefully some new surprises. The pick of the week for fans of retro-leaning, hard-driving musical treats. With Mutts.

Angela Davis, Tuesday, April 16, Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm: The remarkable activist and intellectual Angela Davis is now a distinguished professor emerita of the history of consciousness and feminist studies at the University of California,Santa Cruz. The Distinguished Lecture is sold out, so if you can’t score a ticket, head to A Room of One’s Own and purchase one of her nine books. Her latest is Freedom is a Constant Struggle.

Girlpool + Hatchie, Wednesday, April 17, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Girlpool’s latest album, What Chaos is Imaginary, noticeably differs from earlier releases in that songwriters Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad have taken a less collaborative, more independent approach to songwriting. The result is an exceptional and honest album showing the musical and emotional growth of the musicians. Dream pop exemplar Hatchie’s latest track, “Stay with Me,” from her forthcoming full-length debut, Keepsake, is somewhat dancier than previous releases but still replete with the lush layers and sonic textures reminiscent of her 2018 Sugar & Spice EP. With Claud.

Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts, Wednesday, April 17, Communication, 7 pm: Touring in support of his yet-to-be-released follow up to 2015’s Manhattan, Jeffrey Lewis has perfected the kind of meandering but razor-sharp song-storytelling started by icons like Lou Reed. On Manhattan’s longest track, the eight-minute epic “Back To Manhattan,” Lewis and Co. take listeners through the back alleys and dark corners of the borough’s sub-conscience. With Bob Loblaw, Like a Manatee.

