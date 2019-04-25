Isthmus Picks Playlist: April 25-May 2

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Mal-O-Dua, Thursday, April 25, Ohio Tavern, 7:30 pm: United by their love of Romani-French jazz composer Django Reinhardt, guitarists Chris Ruppenthal and Cedric Baetche play their own delightful mix of hot gypsy swing and fingerpick-y Hawaiian music. French influences take center stage on their new album, Au Nouveau Chat Noir, which the duo will play in full at both the Ohio and for their first outdoor patio concert of the season at Mickey’s Tavern (May 2, 5:30 pm).

Priests, Thursday, April 25, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: In 2017, Priests almost self-destructed after the departure of their bassist and an ensuing blow-up fight on tour. Instead of calling it quits, they went to band therapy and dug in their heels, challenging themselves creatively and musically and bringing in new collaborators. The result: The Seduction of Kansas, a triumphant 12-track dive into the dystopia and disillusion that is America. The album’s title track is a dark and dancy look at American mythology, with Katie Alice Greer’s sultry vocals seemingly out to seduce the entire Midwestern state. With Gurr.

Jai Wolf, Thursday, April 25, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: The NY-based IDM artist visits in support of his standout and aptly named record, The Cure to Loneliness. Jai Wolf uses a refined touch in producing albums. The energy just keeps building on tracks like “This Song Reminds Me Of You.” With Hotel Garuda.

Chelsea Handler, Thursday, April 25, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Perhaps best known for writing with hilarious candor about her insane one-night stands, Chelsea Handler explores totally different subject matter with her latest book, Life Will Be the Death of Me. The memoir details the comedian’s cathartic experience in therapy, where she confronts the impact of her brother’s unexpected death in 1984.

Son Volt, Friday, April 26, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: Whether in bands or solo, the folk tradition has always been a strong line running through the songwriting of Jay Farrar, and it comes to the fore on Union, the latest album from Son Volt. More specifically, Union works the protest/social comment field, with songs about whistleblower Reality Winner and our current political division. With Ian Noe.

Hippo Campus, Friday, April 26, Sylvee, 8:30 pm: This St. Paul band makes music that pleases all parts of the brain. On their 2018 album Bambi, the band employs clever, yet simple production choices to create a soft synth-folk-pop blend. This mixture, combined with the poignant lyrics and catchy melodies of lead singer Jake Luppen, makes for songs that stir as well as shake the listener. With Samia.

Lo Marie, Friday, April 26, Central Library, 7:30 pm: Though she originally aspired to be an opera singer, Lo Marie found her creative calling in jazz. As part of Madison’s InDIGenous series, the vocalist and guitarist will perform music from her upcoming album, Le Rêve. Edgier, sultrier and more neo-soul than previous work, the lyrically powerful songs are a celebration of freedom of creativity and expression.

Spring String Fling, Friday, April 26, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Boasting the best event name of the week — say “Spring String Fling” three times fast! — this four-band bill showcases some of Wisconsin’s finest roots music. Madison is represented by Driveway Thriftdwellers, which also includes members from Milwaukee and, as Isthmus proclaimed earlier this year, “sounds a bit like what might happen if Ryan Adams and Merle Haggard got snowed in together at a cabin up north.” Chicken Wire Empire, meanwhile, hails from Milwaukee and bridges traditional bluegrass with aggressive jam band tendencies. Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Joseph Huber makes underground country-bluegrass, and Appleton’s Feed the Dog (pictured) is a moody jamgrass band. Collectively, these artists will heat up the place regardless of the temperature outside.

Madison Craft Beer Week, Friday, April 26-Sunday, May 5, Madison area: Obviously, something called “Craft Beer Week” is going to appeal to beer nerds. But wait, there’s more. Beer pairing dinners, check. Violent Femmes ticket giveaway, check. Live music, bike rides, cat rescue, a poetry reading, a ping-pong tourney? You betcha. Another bonus: Isthmus-sponsored events like these support our independent journalism. For these and more activities ancillary to, but regardless fueled by, beer, see the full schedule at madbeerweek.com.

Help Desk + Schmoolio CD releases, Saturday, April 27, BarleyPop Live, 9 pm: Like Masked Intruder before them, Help Desk carries on Madison’s great and weird legacy of costumed punks. The IT-themed quintet is headlining BarleyPop Live’s first-ever concert (at the former Frequency location) with a dual release. In addition to a new EP, Str8 Cache Homie, they are also rolling out a collaboration with Working Draft Beer Company called Ctrl+Alt+Wheat (tapped at 6 pm). Rounding out the bill are two more local punk bands, Schmoolio (pictured, also releasing a new album, Level Up) and Not Dead Yet.

Neko Case, Tuesday, April 30, The Sylvee, 8 pm: During a summer 2018 show opening for Ray LaMontagne at Breese Stevens Field, Neko Case promised to return soon for a headlining show ... and here ‘tis, just across East Wash at The Sylvee. After a year out in the world, it will be interesting to see how the songs from Case’s last album, the spiky Hell-On, have settled into her live repertoire. With Shannon Shaw.

