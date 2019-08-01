Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 1-8

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Scott Yoder, Thursday, Aug. 1, Communication, 8 pm: Yoder, late of garage psych trio The Pharmacy, has re-emerged as a solo artist. Though still based in rock, Yoder has turned down the volume on his latest album, A Fool Aloof, retained a psych edge, and brought to the fore more melodic power pop and glam influences. A more theatrical stage show is also in the offing. With Madison punk heroes Solid Freex, who promise some new songs in their opening set.

Samuel J. Comroe, Thursday, Aug. 1, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Samuel J. Comroe is an up-and-coming comedian who has been working hard over the last decade with spectacular results. Drawing on his personal experiences living with Tourette’s syndrome, Sam tells stories with a physicality not usually seen on stage. His rapid-fire delivery draws audiences in, and his pauses on punchlines leave ‘em reeling. Following a breakout bit on Conan in 2012, he was recently a fourth-place finisher on America’s Got Talent, so you know he has chops. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 2-3, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Sugar Maple Music Festival, Aug. 2-3, Lake Farm County Park: Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective hosts this annual celebration, which offers opportunities for both listening and participation via jams and workshops with guest artists. This year’s performers include Grammy-nominated Austin bluegrass band Wood & Wire (9:05 pm Friday), breakout Americana trio Lula Wiles (3:50 pm Saturday), the always-transcendent Eilen Jewell Band (5:35 pm Saturday), and zydeco barnburners Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys (9 pm Saturday). Schedule: sugarmaplefest.org.

The Dead South, Friday, Aug. 2, King Street (Majestic), 7 pm: This rootsy string quartet invokes the sounds of bygone days to create a sound that’s something new. Their most recent single, “Diamond Ring,” finds the Saskatchewan bluegrass group — featuring guitar, mandolin, cello and banjo — singing about going to extreme measures to fund the materialism of a lover. As the desperation grows, so do the manic plucks of their stringed instruments. With Armchair Boogie, Them Coulee Boys.

TBurns CD release, Saturday, Aug. 3, Paoli Schoolhouse, 6 pm: There’s melancholy and sweetness in equal measure on The Other Way Around, a new seven-track EP from local singer-songwriter Thomas Burns (who performs under the name TBurns). If you’ve ever traveled the lonely freeways to some faraway destination, you’ll be hooked from the start by “Indiana Alibi,” the album’s first track. It’s full of echoing slides, masterful picking and delicate percussion. Burns’ voice is relaxed and compelling, and the album includes some excellent local session players. Perfect music for a lovely summer evening on the riverside in Paoli.

Tony Hawk Appreciation Fest, Saturday, Aug. 3, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: A smattering of hardcore bands from across the Midwest gather to celebrate Tony Hawk, the professional skateboarder, actor, entrepreneur and extreme sports champion. The headliner is Milwaukee’s Direct Hit!, which blends thrashing, distorted guitars with cinematic vocals and storytelling. One local band to be sure to catch is Schmoolio, whose emo music feels like it was made during Hawk’s ’80 and ’90s heyday. With Why Not, Coasting, Nectar, Delinquents, Middle Aged Overdose, Mud Dog, Dear Mr. Watterson.

MAMA Cares Music Fest, Sunday, Aug. 4, Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona, 1-7 pm: Seven local acts rock out for a good cause: Proceeds benefit the MAMA Cares fund, which helps pay for health care for local musicians and their families in need. The lineup is sure to keep you boogieing; along with bands such as Mars Hall, 7 Seasons Deep and Funky Chunky, catch reunion sets by such bands as London Fog, Danny Feral & Easy Action and Speed Trap. Admission is free, so leave a few bucks in the donation jar or grab a bratwurst.

Ben Rosenblum Sextet, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 30 on the Square (top of State Street), 4 pm: Jazz at Five opens this year with headliner Ben Rosenblum, an award-winning New York City composer, pianist and accordionist who Downbeat magazine once said “caresses the music with the reverence it merits.” Considered musically wise beyond his years, Rosenblum creates music that connects with audiences on emotional, intellectual and spiritual levels. His compositions have received multiple awards from the ASCAP Foundation and the Downbeat Student Music Awards. Also on the bill is Bad Philosopher (featuring saxophonist extraordinaire Tony Barba); youth performers kick off the show at 4 pm.

Randy Sabien, Mary Gaines, Chris Wagoner & Erik Radloff, Wednesday, Aug. 7, Brink Lounge, 8:30 pm: Fiddle wizard Sabien has been in Wisconsin lately, playing at Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield, and luckily for Madison listeners, he is heading south for a show at the Brink. For this quartet show, he’ll be joined by two more stringed-instrument experts, Gaines and Wagoner, as well as drummer Erik Radloff; with this team, any musical genre is fair game.

Old 97’s, Wednesday, Aug. 7, McPike Park, 5 pm: Don’t look now, but Old 97’s have been part of our musical life for more than a quarter-century. They gained notice (and a devoted following) with maximum-energy shows playing roots rock songs with punk fury, before amplifying their catchy pop side for a couple of albums for Elektra. Since that brush with becoming full-blown pop stars, the quartet has continued doing what they do best: writing great songs and playing the heck out of them, genre definitions be damned. Driveway Thriftdwellers open this Sessions at McPike concert, which also features music in the tent during set breaks by Cicada Rhythm.

Bottle Rockets + The Figgs, Thursday, Aug. 8, McPike Park, 5 pm: Kiki Schueler curated this Sessions at McPike concert, featuring a trio of bands that have all played her house concert series. The Bottle Rockets remain one of the Midwest’s best bands, combining twang and rock with a sharp-edged but heartfelt lyrical sensibility. The Figgs are another of rock’s long-running secret weapons, with a remarkably prolific and consistently excellent discography over the last quarter century; once you see them live, you won’t want to miss them next time. Representing Madison are power pop ambassadors BingBong, and Raine Stern (in the tent, during set breaks).

People Fest, Aug. 8-10, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: This annual music festival hosted by Madison soul-rockers People Brothers Band always features a strong lineup of local and regional jam-friendly roots music, and this year is no different: Them Coulee Boys, Natty Nation, Pine Travelers and Jaedyn James & the Hunger are just the start of a packed weekend. The ante is upped by the addition of the inimitable Todd Snider, one of the best musical storytellers of the last few decades, as well as Nashville rockers Blackfoot Gypsies. If you don’t know where Yuba is, it’s time you found out. Schedule: driftlessmusicgardens.com

Beauty and the Beast, Thursday, Aug. 8, Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, 7:30 pm: Who doesn’t love the classic story of the smart and beautiful young woman, Belle, transforming the hardened heart of the surly Beast? And it’s all the better that the gruff monster is really a handsome prince trapped under a spell. If Belle’s golden ball gown doesn’t enchant you, the talking and singing teapot, clock, candelabra and furniture surely will. Middleton Players Theatre’s production features Nathan Connor (Beast/Prince), Kelsey Odorizzi (Belle) and Daniel Jajewski (Gaston). Through Aug. 10.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.