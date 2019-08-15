Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 15-22

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Dobet Gnahoré, Thursday, Aug. 15, McPike Park, 5 pm: The final Sessions at McPike Park concert goes decidedly more global with two sets of world music from the Ivory Coast by internationally acclaimed singer and powerhouse live performer Dobet Gnahoré. Madison’s reggae ambassadors Natty Nation get things started, and the evening also includes two sets (in the tent) by Ecuador’s Nakawis.

Reverend Horton Heat, Thursday, Aug. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: This Texas-based band works from a rockabilly base but in as high-octane a manner as possible, and is just as likely to play straight country as a blazing surf rocker. On their new album, Whole New Life, the Rev. and Jimbo welcome a new drummer and also have fleshed out the sound with a piano player, which should amp up their trademark psychobilly even higher. With Lincoln Durham, The Delta Bombers.

Evil Dead the Musical, Thursday, Aug. 15, UW Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre, 7:30 pm: Sam Raimi’s classic trilogy of horror/comedy films is reimagined as a stage musical. But if you think that means they’re cutting down on the blood and guts, you’d be wrong. It’s every bit as funny and gory as the film, only now with songs. Groovy, baby. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), Aug. 16-18. Through Aug. 25.

Taylor Tomlinson, Thursday, Aug. 15, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Being a single woman isn’t easy, but Taylor Tomlinson at least makes the misery sound like a blast. A less than idealistic outlook makes her still-hopeful stories about a lackluster love life all the more endearing. Performing since she was 16, Tomlinson is one of the youngest comics out there, one of the smartest, and also one of the funniest, so do not miss this one. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 16-17, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Big Neck Fest, Friday, Aug. 16, Mickey’s, 10 pm; Saturday, Aug. 17, Crystal Corner, 9:30 pm: Fans of Madison’s vibrant garage rock scene will want to keep their calendars clear for this year’s fest coordinated by bands with ties to the prolific Virginia-based Big Neck Records label. Friday features Fire Heads and Milwaukee’s Sex Scenes (releasing a split LP together), in addition to Fatal Figures (Buffalo, New York, ex-Blowtops) and Alex Wiley Coyote (Wood Chickens). Night two will be highlighted by The Hussy, with support from reunited MPLS destroyers Sweet JAP, Michigan natives Choke Chains, and local heroes Dumb Vision.

Landon DeVon, Friday, Aug. 16, Art In, 9 pm: Local R&B singer and rapper Landon DeVon headlines a night of smooth jams and silky voices. With all of his music so far, DeVon has displayed both emceeing talent and a knack for melody, including on his latest track, “The Ride,” about defying authoritative powers despite the toll they take on you. With Dirty Disco, Tajh Virgil, Ashleye L. Armelin, Jodea.

Schenk’s Corners Block Party, Aug 16-17, Schenk’s Corners (near Alchemy): This annual celebration of Madison’s east side features local and Midwestern bands. On the first night (4-10 pm), Minneapolis-bred Frogleg headlines, hopping into town with an improvised blend of funk, rock and reggae. Saturday (2-10 pm) places the honeyed, rootsy ballads of local act the People Brothers Band in the marquee spot. Schedule: schenksblockparty.com.

Hephaestus, Friday, Aug. 16, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 pm: In 2018, Music Theatre of Madison held a workshop performance of a new musical by Madison native Nathan Fosbinder. Audiences gave their feedback, and the creative team worked diligently on its next iteration. Now it’s time to see the finished product! Hephaestus tells the story of the Greek god of fire and blacksmithing, who was charged with making all the weapons for the gods of Olympus. In a fit of jealousy, his mother, Hera, kicked him out of the realm of the gods, cursing his physical deformity. Eventually, Hephaestus returns to Olympus, looking for revenge. The first full staging to come out of the Wisconsin New Musicals Cycle, the show combines contemporary music and classic Greek mythology. Directed by Catie O’Donnell, it features Caleb Mathura as Hephaestus and SaraLynn Evenson as Hera. ALSO: Saturday (7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), Aug. 17-18. Through Aug. 24.

Dear Hank & John, Friday, Aug. 16, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7 pm: Join the brothers Green as they record an episode of their long-running collaborative podcast. In addition to being online media moguls via the educational content creators Complexly, both are also acclaimed authors; John writes beloved young adult fiction (The Fault in Our Stars) and Hank’s debut novel, An Absolutely Remarkable Thing, topped The New York Times Book Review best seller list. They are also active in raising money for good causes, and the proceeds from their tour will go toward programs to reduce maternal and infant deaths in Sierra Leone.

Zeroed Hero, Saturday Aug. 17, Bos Meadery, 7 pm: A rock show to pair well with mead and more. Riffy guitars are at the forefront of Zeroed Hero, who come straight out of ‘70s-’90s rock ‘n’ roll. Their 2017 debut album, Love Letters to a Mannequin, has plenty of songs of heartbreak. Also on the bill: Appleton’s The Lately plays approachable indie rock, and 2019 Rockonsin winners Quick and Painless play heavy garage rock with singable choruses.

Africa Fest, Saturday, Aug. 17, McPike Park, 11 am-10 pm: The art, food and culture festival celebrates its 21st year of honoring Africa and the contributions of its people to our community. Throughout the day African immigrants living in Madison will share craft demonstrations, storytelling and more. Those who missed Thursday’s Session at McPike Park have another chance to catch Dobet Gnahoré & Na Afriki Band, and the day also includes sets by Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars and many others. Come early at 10 am for Strides for Africa, a 5K to raise funds for well construction in rural Africa.

Pineapple Poll + Trial by Jury, Saturday, Aug. 17, Madison College-Truax, Mitby Theater, 7:30 pm: For this summer’s Gilbert and Sullivan revival, Madison Savoyards collaborates on a double bill with Central Midwest Ballet Academy. You’ll get a ballet (Pineapple Poll), an opera (Trial By Jury), and a dose of G&S’s topsy-turvy logic. But beneath the laughter is a critique of the powerful who are sometimes oblivious to situations around them. In these shows, a sea captain doesn’t realize his sailors are women dressed as men, and a judge isn’t sure what’s legal. ALSO: Sunday, Aug. 18, 3 pm.

Agora Art Fair, Saturday, Aug. 17, The Agora, Fitchburg, 10 am-5 pm: More than 100 artists working in a wide range of media exhibit at this art fair, so step right up and get your paintings, ceramics, jewelry and more. Visitors will also get to enjoy the creation of a mural by graffiti artist C3P0, a co-founder of Madison art supplier Momentum Art Tech whose works dot the Chicago landscape. There will be a second wall for guests to practice their own graffiti styles, flares and drips. Live music (starting at 9:30 am, and including Red Hot Horn Dawgs, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, Bí Dána , Grupo Balança and Madisoni Flute Club), a beer and wine garden, food carts, and art activities mean fun for the whole family.

OutReach Magic Festival, Sunday, Aug. 18, Warner Park, 1-6 pm: Fifty years after the Stonewall Rebellion, what better time to loudly celebrate LGBTQ+ rights? Madison’s pride celebration returns this year with a festival rather than a parade. After a tumultuous 2018, event organizers are working to make the celebration more diverse and inclusive to all communities. The moniker is a nod to former picnics that were historically a part of the pride celebration in Madison. With live music, games, food carts, vendors and more.

Hieroglyphics, Monday, Aug. 19, Liquid, 7 pm: The seminal Oakland underground collective touches down in Madison for a night of cerebral raps. Headed by legend Del the Funky Homosapien, the members of this group have continuously pushed the boundaries of the tried-and-true formula of bars and a beat with their inventive lyricism and creative chemistry.

Flying Lotus, Wednesday, Aug. 21, The Sylvee, 8 pm: In Flamagra, mad beat scientist Flying Lotus has crafted an album that practically invites you to live inside it. Featuring sprawling, psychedelic rhythms and high-profile collaborations from the likes of Anderson .Paak and George Clinton, FlyLo has created another highlight in a career filled with them. To support the album, this immersive 3D tour cements the visual quality that’s always been present in his music. With Brandon Coleman Spacetalker, Salami Rose Joe Louis, PBDY.

Orton Park Festival, Aug. 22-25, Orton Park: Midway through its sixth decade, this annual free outdoor festival remains a summer favorite, but also a bittersweet reminder that the season of fests is nearly over (and, if younger, that school is starting, yuck). Visiting acts not to miss close Orton’s last two nights, including rockabilly/honky tonk legend Rosie Flores and riff-happy rock brothers Radkey on Saturday, and Chicago punk-cumbia mixers Dos Santos and soul rockers The Main Squeeze on Sunday. An all-star roundup of locals can be found all weekend, from Beatles experts Get Back Wisconsin (5 pm Friday) to twang-punkers Wood Chickens (3 pm Sunday) ... and, of course, Cycropia Aerial Dance enlivens one of Orton’s majestic oaks on the first two evenings. Schedule: marquette-neighborhood.org.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.