Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug 16-23

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Red Baraat, Thursday, Aug. 16, McPike Park, 5 pm: There are few grander spectacles than an Indian wedding, and Red Baraat plays music inspired by Indian weddings. They electrified the crowd when they wrapped up last year’s Fete de Marquette. Now the Brooklyn band is back with their funked-up version of bhangra, an export from India’s Punjab region. Don’t miss out on the dance party at this Central Park Session, which also includes sets by Colombian sextet Tribu Baharú (specialists in champeta, a folk dance music of African descent) and Madison’s own Charanga Agozá (playing Cuban dance styles).

Taiyamo Denku, Thursday, Aug 16, Art In, 9 pm: One of Milwaukee’s most consistent spitters celebrates an album release in style. Denku, in both his lyrical content and vocal stylings, is a rap traditionalist at heart. Just like on his older projects, No Industry Release embodies bygone hip-hop days. Tracks like “Mr. Sunshine” consist of simple beats paired with complex rhyme schemes and reflective and incisive lyrics. Madison’s Reconsiderate also drops his latest EP, Inclusive, at this show. With Chas, Cory Park, Obi Khan, RamBunxious.

Sam Jay, Thursday, Aug. 16, Comedy on State, 8:30 pm: Sam Jay is having a spectacular year. Last fall she joined the writing staff of Saturday Night Live and was featured on Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents; just last month she was featured on the new Netflix original series The Comedy Lineup, and dropped her debut comedy album, Donna’s Daughter. Her stand-up is chock-full of smart, witty observations on race, politics and modern life, punctuated by hilarious anecdotes from her experience as black lesbian living in a big city. Sam Jay is seriously likable and seriously funny. With Nick Chambers, Martin Henn. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 17-18, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Case-Fitter, Friday, Aug. 17, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 pm: Chicago-based improvisational jazz band Case-Fitter is led by guitarist Jeff Swanson, who brings post-rock and electronic influences to his freewheeling instrumental style. The group’s latest self-titled release features eight musicians running through 10-minute jams like “Two-Nineteen,” with plenty of room for exploratory soloing. Case-Fitter is currently touring as a sextet, with musicians tied to Chicago’s flourishing jazz scene.

Schenk’s Corners Block Party, Friday, Aug. 17 (4-10 pm) and Saturday, Aug. 18 (2-10 pm), in front of Alchemy Cafe: For further proof that the SASY neighborhood throws the best summer parties, look no further than this two-day music festival featuring some of the best jam, funk and Americana bands around. Clock out early Friday and come down for Gin Mill Hollow, WheelHouse and Little Kin (a Widespread Panic tribute), and stay all day Saturday for The Paulie Show, Electric Spanking, Steez and PHUN (a Phish tribute). With beer from One Barrel and plenty of room for dancing, this event is sure to be phabulous.

J. Marsden, Friday, Aug. 17, Communication, 8 pm: J. Marsden headlines a night of local pop and country rock. His latest release is a concept album about space, Gravity, which takes you on a bluesy and emotional journey through the cosmos. Opener Teddy Davenport often sings uplifting songs about fighting addiction. Fellow Madisonian singer-songwriter Chloe Louise starts off the night.

Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press, Friday, Aug. 17, King Street (by Majestic), 7 pm: One of the Midwest’s premiere party bands, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press is a sight to behold. Billing themselves as “the cover band that’s never seen a cover band,” the Chicago-based four piece plays with a true passion for the material. And there’s something in the show for everyone — from Taylor Swift to Hall and Oates to, uh ... The Golden Girls and Les Miz?

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Friday, Aug. 17, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: One of Madison’s funkiest exports, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band is celebrating its 25th anniversary in style, at Madison’s most magical venue. The supersonic brass band has played concert halls, festivals and clubs all over the world, but they got their start in the Memorial Union Rathskeller, where they won the Battle of the Bands in 1995. Get there early for the sunset and plan to shake your booty until they are forced to stop at midnight.

Reverend Beat-Man & Nicole Izobel Garcia, Saturday, Aug. 18, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: If you like your rock ‘n’ roll raw, dirty and on the expressway to your skull, this three-band tilt along the banks of the Yahara should be on the weekend agenda. Reverend Beat-Man is a blues trash evangelist hailing from Bern, Switzerland, who runs the prolific Voodoo Rhythm label as well as creating his own music under a variety of noms de rock. He’s on tour with Los Angeles singer/keyboardist Nicole Izobel Garcia, whose smoky vocals nicely offset Beat-Man’s Beefheart-y growling. The pair whips up a whole batch of hauntings on the new album Baile Bruja Muerto. Opening are a pair of Madison’s bangin' one-man-bands, Roboman and Mad Max Elliott.

Africa Fest, Saturday, Aug 18, McPike Park, 10 am-10 pm: Celebrating two decades since its inception, Africa Fest returns with all the fixings. This year’s iteration features artists, musicians, craft vendors, cooks, storytellers and scholars, all united under the theme “Celebrating Africa’s Great Civilizations In The Diaspora.” With music from Tani Diakite and the Afrofunkstars, Atimevu and Jam Ak Jam, Africa Fest is a celebration of Madison’s African immigrant communities.

Eken Park Festival, Saturday, Aug. 18, 700 block of Mayer Avenue, 11 am-8 pm: The second annual east side festival and community celebration is back with plenty of local music, food carts, beer and kid-friendly activities. The ska-punk band with a message, Something To Do, headlines. Openers Bird’s Eye and Tani Diakite & the Afro Funkstars bring the rhythm, while blues rocker Raine Stern and Tex-Mex sensation Chris Plata start the day off right.

Lykanthea, Sunday, Aug. 19, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 pm: By way of Chicago, Lykanthea (aka Lakshmi Ramgopal) brings haunting and immersive electronic music to Madison. She creates overlapping synth patterns under vocals like ocean waves on songs such as “Aphonia” from her 2014 record Migration. Ramgopal gently submerges the listeners until they are completely below the surface of her dreamlike soundscapes. With Olyvia Jaxyn, Chants.

Sloppy Jane,Wednesday, Aug. 22, Art In, 7 pm: New-York based weirdo post-punk band Sloppy Jane brings their off-kilter DIY songwriting to Madison. Their latest release, Willow, tells the story of the eponymous girl, and the song “Bark Like a Dog,” showcases lead singer Haley Dahl’s strange vocal dexterity over a creepy song that should remind listeners of the Violent Femmes. Local indie rockers Disq and Post Social open.

Orton Park Festival, Aug. 23-26, Orton Park: Orton Park Fest is back for its 53rd annual celebration under the oaks with a stacked lineup over four nights. In addition to the gravity-defying aerialists of Cycropia, there’s music galore, with frequent festival dwellers such as People Brothers Band (Friday, 7 pm), Driveway Thriftdwellers (Sunday, 3 pm) and Dead Horses (Sunday, 4:30 pm) set to appear. Don’t miss headlining sets by rock songsmith Chuck Prophet (Saturday, 8:15 pm) and Chicago’s raucous honky tonkers Waco Brothers (Sunday, 6:15 pm); for a real treat, catch the midafternoon set by local fuzz rockers (and one of Madison’s most underrated bands) Squarewave (Saturday, 2:45 pm).

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.