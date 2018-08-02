Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug 2-9

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Bird’s Eye,Thursday, Aug. 2, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: Madison’s seven-piece crew Bird’s Eye makes great use of the rapid-fire rapping of MC Ra Fury and complex vocal harmonies to forge exquisitely danceable music. The hip-hop and funk fusion band is also known for their impromptu jamming. Local rapper Son! kicks off the night with more hip-hop played on live instruments.

The Baseball Project, Thursday, Aug. 2, McPike Park, 5 pm: With the Brewers in or near first place in the N.L. Central this season, it’s a perfect time for some music celebrating the National Pastime. The all-star team that is The Baseball Project (including members of R.E.M., Young Fresh Fellows and Dream Syndicate) even has a song about former Brewers star Prince Fielder. Better still, team captain Scott McCaughey has recovered from a 2017 stroke and will be in the lineup. You’ll want to get there for the opening pitch from Madison folk rockers Faux Fawn; and visitors Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls, the latest project from the prolific Chicago renaissance man.

Cameron Esposito, Thursday, Aug. 2, Comedy on State, 8:30 pm: While she may look like the second coming of our lord David Bowie (with slightly better hair), Cameron Esposito is much funnier than Ziggy Stardust could have ever been. A national LGBTQ comic treasure, Esposito has been featured on every late-night show imaginable, and produces two podcasts — Queery and Put Your Hands Together (co-hosted by her wife Rhea Butcher). The Daily Beast called Esposito’s work “the first great stand-up set of the #metoo era.” ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival, Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, Lake Farm County Park: You don’t need to travel to the South to get a big dose of bluegrass and traditional music. Lake Farm County Park is already gorgeous right now, but just imagine the stately oak forest echoing with the sounds of roots music from all over the country. It’s a universally strong lineup, with sets from Al Scorch & the Country Soul Ensemble (Fri., 5 pm), Hawktail (Fri., 7:30 pm), Pieta Brown (Sat., 7 pm) and the Travelin’ McCourys (Sat., 8:45 pm). It’s also easy to move from spectator to participant, with jamming at rustic campsites, circus instruction for kids, workshops at the Roots & Reason Stage, and a “Jam Tent” with guided jams and even musical yoga.

Bonny Doon, Friday, Aug. 3, Communication, 7 pm: Detroit foursome Bonny Doon creates laid-back, twangy rock that is sneakily earworm-inducing — imagine a slacked-out mashup of Beachwood Sparks and Madison alt-country legends Charlemagne, and you’re not far off. They’ve spent most of the summer on tour with Band of Horses, but happily are visiting Madison on a night off before joining another national tour (this time with Snail Mail). Don’t miss this chance to catch them in an intimate venue before they blow up. With local garage pop wonders Proud Parents.

Margo Price, Friday, Aug. 3, King Street, 7 pm: Nashville country singer-songwriter Margo Price released her 2017 record, All American Made, on Jack White’s Third Man Records. It features her Dolly-Parton-esque vocals and roots-influenced instrumentals. She’s also known as one-half of the country duo Buffalo Clover. Country-pop duo Count This Penny and Darrin Bradbury open this free Live on King Street concert.

The C-Sides, Friday, Aug 3, Art In, 9 pm: A night of thrashy goodness at Art In. Hailing from Fox Lake, Illinois, The C-Sides is a four-person group in the tradition of pop-punk greats like Blink 182. Featuring Gary Janota’s sardonic vocals and the quick, precise guitar work of Janota and Jim Staszowski, the C-Sides bring a pop-punk A-game, especially on tracks like “Cheap Wine.” With The American Dead, The Psuedo Feds.

Night Moves, Saturday, Aug. 4, Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: Minneapolis-based indie-rock band Night Moves is a psychedelic group that layers vibrant textures over country- and R&B-inflected tracks. They’re also inspired by the tradition of studio wizards such as Brian Wilson and Lindsey Buckingham; these influences reveal themselves in their lush 2016 album, Pennied Days. Dream-pop crooner Sleeping Jesus opens.

Atwood City Limits, Saturday, Aug. 4, Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace, 2-10 pm: Tacos, margaritas and an afternoon of great music — what could be better? Back for its sixth year, this neighborhood festival is bringing an eclectic mix of bands and genres, kicking off with Milwaukee country-folk-punk band Steering Ships With Empty Bottles (S.S. WEB). Also representing Milwaukee is the Zach Pietrini Band, which promises “Midwest Americana,” and there will be sets from locals including honky-tonkers Pupy Costello and the New Hiram Kings, Americana duo Lucas Cates and Kenny Leiser and the high-energy bluegrass outfit WheelHouse.

Vince Gill, Sunday, Aug. 5, Orpheum Theater, 7:30 pm: Multi-instrumentalist and singer Vince Gill is one of country rock’s most celebrated artists. His career over the past four decades features stints in Pure Prairie League and Eagles, collaborations with Roseanne Cash and Ricky Skaggs, and multiple Grammys for his own projects. Gill’s recent solo album, 2016’s Down to My Last Bad Habit, is full of soulful ballads sung with his powerful tenor, and showcases his technical talent on everything from slide guitar to harmonica.

Agent Orange, Sunday, Aug. 5, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Agent Orange’s raucous tunes still sound as fresh as they did when the trio guitarist/frontperson Mike Palm formed the group back in 1979. The California group’s popularity spiked early with their hit track, “Bloodstains,” a song that is remarkable in its forward bluntness. It’s got aggressive guitars, aggravated lyrics and Palm shouting how the material conditions of the world are driving him and the world insane. You can also hear just enough twang on the titular track of their album, Living in Darkness, to see why the group is considered to be country punk. With Fea, No Hoax.

The Sadies, Wednesday, Aug. 8, McPike Park, 5 pm: As comfortable backing Neko Case as they are playing with rogue R&B legend Andre Williams, The Sadies can pivot from their own psychedelicized roots rock to straight country to a medley of obscure ‘60s garage punk. And that’s just a sampling of what Canada’s best live band could pull out at any moment. Wednesday’s Central Park Sessions openers are JigJam, an Irish quartet blending some bluegrass into its sound, and Madison Americana faves WheelHouse. ALSO: Thursday, Aug. 9, at 5 pm, The Sadies back songwriter Justin Townes Earle for a set. With Nick Brown Band, Mal-O-Dua.

TajMo, Wednesday, Aug. 8, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Blues giants Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’ bring blues history to the Overture Center. Touring in the wake of their Grammy Award-winning album TajMo, the two guitarists combine the influence of some of history’s greatest blues performers to make a little musical history of their own. “There are two things you can’t do without — music and food,” says Mahal, who was a farmer early in his career. “If you’ve got that, you’re good.” Jontavious Willis opens.

Peter Mulvey, Thursday, Aug. 9, Threshold, 7 pm: Boasting a career spanning more than two decades and with 17 albums under his belt, this Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter has built a reputation as a folk-rock iconoclast. His releases have spanned genres from Americana to jazz to spoken word. His latest record, Are You Listening?, is tender, lovely and intensely political. This event is a fundraiser for Open Doors For Refugees, a nonprofit that helps people settle in the greater Madison area. With Milwaukee Americana duo Nickel & Rose.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.