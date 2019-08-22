Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 22-29

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Orton Park Festival, Aug. 22-25, Orton Park: Midway through its sixth decade, this annual free, outdoor festival remains a summer favorite, but also a bittersweet reminder that the season of fests is nearly over. Visiting acts not to miss close Orton’s last two nights, including rockabilly/honky tonk legend Rosie Flores and riff-happy rock brothers Radkey on Saturday, and Chicago punk-cumbia mixers Dos Santos and soul rockers The Main Squeeze on Sunday. An all-star roundup of locals can be found all weekend, including guitar phenom Raine Stern (11:45 am Saturday), Angela Puerta (1:15 pm Saturday), Honor Among Thieves (5:15 pm Saturday), twang-punkers Wood Chickens (3 pm Sunday) ... and, of course, Cycropia Aerial Dance enlivens one of Orton’s majestic oaks on Thursday and Friday night. Schedule.

Here Come The Mummies, Friday, Aug. 23, King Street (by Majestic), 7 pm: Though they are named after ceremonial Egyptian corpses, this band is anything but rigid. On their latest track, “I Spy,” the disguised funk band sings about a clumsy Casanova trying to win someone’s affections, accompanied by a Latin jazz flair. Get there on time for an opening set by Madison’s soul experts, The People Brothers Band.

The War and Treaty, Friday, Aug. 23, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: The chemistry between Tanya and Michael Trotter is palpable. The married, Michigan-based duo play off each other, drawing strength and joy from their partnership even as they sing about difficult experiences from their pasts. Their powerful voices deliver vulnerable, inspiring gospel infused with funky bass lines and country roots influences. After opening for Al Green and Brandi Carlile earlier this year, the team visits Madison on a tour for Healing Tide, their genre-shifting 2018 album produced by Americana icon Buddy Miller. With Philippe Bronchtein.

Nikki Hill, Friday, Aug. 23, Knuckle Down Saloon, 9 pm: The show of the week for hard rock and soul fans is certainly Nikki Hill, touring behind her late 2018 album, Feline Roots. The record is a tour de force melding the two vintage American genres into a heavy stew of grooves and loud guitars (including fiery playing by her husband, Matt Hill); its sharp-edged songs should gain even more life after the intervening months of road-testing.

Penn Park Palooza, Friday, Aug. 23, Penn Park, 6 pm: Sample global food and check out multicultural merchants and community partners at part two of this summer series to expand and enhance cultural horizons, and enjoy recent renovations to the Penn Park shelter. Performances include Brazilian martial arts by Madison Capoeira, the roots reggae of Natty Nation, and Latin hip-hop by Uriel Hernandez.

Nick Hart, Friday, Aug. 23, The Winnebago, 7 & 9 pm: The comedian and former Madison mayoral candidate records a new comedy special. In appearances on shows like Conan, Hart effects a charmingly self-effacing style; he always rags on himself before he rags on others. He skillfully weaves together anecdotes and observations, talking to members of the audience as if they were his friends.

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Saturday, Aug. 24, The Sylvee, 7 pm: Still going strong 25 years into efforts as a musician, filmmaker and activist, Franti and his backing band chug into town with a new album in tow. The follow-up to 2001’s Stay Human, this record, Stay Human Vol. II, finds Franti and company adding new twists and dimensions to their uplifting music, with songs like “Extraordinary” adding shades of EDM. Tunes like “Stay Human 2,” though, are vintage Franti, blending rootsy ballads and funk. This Triple M block party also includes sets by Brett Dennen, Wilder Woods and Delacey.

Eliot Lewis, Saturday, Aug. 24, Brink Lounge, 8 pm: Warm up for Sunday’s Breese concert with a one-man-band performance by Eliot Lewis, in town as a band member with Daryl Hall & John Oates. The multi-instrumentalist Lewis has also appeared on Hall’s Live from Daryl’s House television show, was a member of Average White Band, and served as a staff songwriter/producer for the major labels, along with maintaining a solo career.

Token Creek Chamber Music Festival, August 24-25, Festival Barn, DeForest, 4 pm: John and Rose Mary Harbison’s annual summer chamber music festival begins the second of three weeks of performances with an all-Brahms program. Featured works include the Violin Sonata in G Major, the Cello Sonata in E minor, and the Piano Quartet in C minor. Performing artists include Lila Brown, viola; Rose Mary Harbison, violin; Kathleen Otterson, mezzo-soprano; Rhonda Rider, cello; and Janice Weber, piano. ALSO: A special concert on Aug. 28 at 7:30 pm celebrates the music of co-founder John Harbison; and over Labor Day weekend, the series ends with performances devoted to a program of concerti by Chopin and Beethoven (4 pm, Aug. 31-Sept 1).

Jacob Jolliff Band, Saturday, Aug. 24, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: This band, created by the mandolinist of Yonder Mountain String Band, infuses a bluegrass core with a host of outside influences. Each track from Joliff’s group is solely instrumental but speaks volumes. On his 2018 project, Instrumentals Vol. 1, songs like “Waitin' on Gravey” share the simple pleasures of life, whether it’s wading in a stream or waiting for a home-cooked meal.

Jam Band Royale, Saturday, Aug. 24, Majestic, 8:30 pm: Some of Madison’s best jam bands pay tribute to some of the genre’s greats. Don’t miss members of Steez, Immmigré and other bands laying down the electronic-addled funk of Sound Tribe Sector 9, and psych-funk fusion band Soul Symmetry doing its best impression of the legendary and bluesy Allman Brothers Band. Also with Pine Travelers (as moe.), Snafu (Phish), and DJ Nate Zukas playing Grateful Dead.

Daryl Hall & John Oates, Sunday, Aug. 25, Breese Stevens Field, 6 pm: When considering these 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, the only question is: How did it take that long? Morphing from the ’70s blue-eyed soul/rock of “Rich Girl” and “Sara Smile” to the trend-setting ’80s pop domination of “Private Eyes” and “Maneater,” the duo’s influence on other musicians still reverberates today. And crate digging record collectors and DJs know their albums are chock-full of other gems beyond the many radio hits. With G. Love & Special Sauce.

Simon Joyner & the Ghosts, Tuesday, Aug. 27, Communication, 7 pm: The revered underground folk artist pays a rare visit to Madison. For more than 25 years, the Omaha native has experimented with Americana music traditions, continually expanding and blending genres and creating new and exciting forms. Songs like “Another Midnight Special” are bluesy blends of guitar riffs and piano, while “I Dreamed I Saw Lou Reed Last Night” is a sparse deconstruction. With TS Foss.

Phantogram, Tuesday, Aug. 27, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Electronic rock/dreampop duo Phantogram recently returned with their first new music since their 2016 album, Three. The two incredible new singles, “Into Happiness” and “Mister Impossible,” bring back the heavy rhythm and bass sounds from Josh Carter, and Sarah Barthel’s catchy choruses. Both songs have a dynamic, hopeful energy unique to Carter and Bartel’s sound. With electronic duo Bob Moses.

UW Night with Dayna Stephens, Wednesday, Aug. 28, Top of State Street, 4 pm: Saxophonist/composer Dayna Stephens, the 2017 DownBeat Critics Poll second-place winner of the “Rising Star-Tenor Saxophone” category, joins a pair of local ensembles for Jazz at Five. First, Stephens performs with the UW Jazz Ensemble All-Stars, then returns for a second set with the Johannes Wallmann Quintet. JazzTimes contributor Brad Farberman describes Stephens’ playing as “big, warm lines full of notes and intent, but also gusts of wind, bodies of water.” Youth performers open the concert.

Ben Sidran, Thursday, Aug. 29, Majestic, 7 pm: Celebrating his 75th birthday in style (for the second year in a row), Ben Sidran parties with a full band performing his off-kilter jazzy poetics. Sidran, one of Madison’s most iconoclastic voices and influencers, sings and speaks over his band’s grooves, creating a humorous and transfixing experience. Sidran shares the stage with his uber-talented son, Leo, bass fiddler Billy Peterson, sax funkster Al Falaschi, and guest vocalist Joy Dragland.

Woodrow, Thursday, Aug. 29, The Winnebago, 8 pm: The local indie pop band says goodbye with one last show. The group, founded by the departing Connor Brennan, creates hard-hitting, piano-forward pop, laden with sincere emotion. On their most recent release, “Naked Love,” the five-piece band lays down honeyed harmonies on top of inventive production, sneaking in vocal modulation and some light synth noodling. With Raine Stern, Disaster Passport.

