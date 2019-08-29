Isthmus Picks Playlist: Aug. 29-Sept. 5

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Ben Sidran, Thursday, Aug. 29, Majestic Theatre, 7 pm: Celebrating his 75th birthday in style (for the second year in a row), Ben Sidran parties with a full band performing his off-kilter jazzy poetics. Sidran, one of Madison’s most iconoclastic voices and influencers, sings and speaks over his band’s grooves, creating a humorous and transfixing experience. Sidran shares the stage with his uber-talented son, Leo, bass fiddler Billy Peterson, sax funkster Al Falaschi, and guest vocalist Joy Dragland.

Woodrow, Thursday, Aug. 29, The Winnebago, 8 pm: The local indie pop band says goodbye with one last show. The group, founded by the departing Connor Brennan, creates hard-hitting, piano-forward pop, laden with sincere emotion. On their most recent release, “Naked Love,” the five-piece band lays down honeyed harmonies on top of inventive production, sneaking in vocal modulation and some light synth noodling. With Raine Stern, Disaster Passport.

Purple Veins, Friday, Aug. 30, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: Brandon Beebe, who assumes the heavy purple mantle in this magnificent Prince tribute act, ups the ante for each and every show. The group creates an ecstatic Prince experience, with costumed players and dancers delivering energetic and loving versions of Prince’s funky jams. At the center of it is Beebe himself, singing beautifully, shredding on the guitar, and channeling His Purple Majesty. It’s no wonder Purple Veins is headed for the holy land: They play a show at Minneapolis’ First Avenue, where Prince himself once held court, on Sept. 6. It’s worth a road trip.

Dane Dances, Friday, Aug. 30, Monona Terrace rooftop, 5:30 pm: Madison’s most inclusive, multicultural and multi-generational dance event wraps up its summer season with sets from Chicago’s Motown Reflections and Fantasy Band. Both groups will certainly inspire the ecstatic dancing that has kept Dane Dances chugging along for more than two decades. The view of Capitol and lake is unparalleled, and the community spirit is palpable.

Richie Nelson, Friday, Aug. 30, Art In, 7 pm: Richie Nelson performs indie rock with a pop sensibility. His Seattle-based project Richie Dagger’s Crime dreamily stretches across a layered landscape. The band’s 2018 album, Sea of Dysfunction, is infused with ambient samples, lush vocals and restrained electronica. Here, Nelson performs a solo guitar set, with some songs from his band, some covers, and “some crooning.” With locals idiotkid, Glassmen, Curatura.

Deadbeat Beat, Friday, Aug. 30, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Though they come from Detroit, this jangly guitar-forward act would feel right at home on a tropical isle. Referencing acts like Joni Mitchell and The Clean, songs like “You Lift Me Up,” off recently released How Far, arrange guitar riffs in intriguing and soothing ways, with the female and male vocals adding bittersweet layers. With Julian Lynch, Graham Hunt, Claynkee.

Teddy Davenport EP release, Saturday, Aug. 31, The Winnebago, 8 pm: Madison singer-songwriter Teddy Davenport follows up The Deepest Blue, his 2017 song cycle on loss, with a new EP, The End of the Show, making its bow Saturday night. The single, “Because You’re Mine” (accompanied by Davenport’s first video), speaks to a happy subject: finding true love. With The Lower 5th, 2018 Madison Area Music Awards Artist of the Year.

Respect: A Celebration Of Women In Music, Saturday, Aug. 31, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: An all-star lineup of local artists gathers to honor all the female contributions to the musical canon. With The Big Payback as the backing band, the event features 11 artists covering many genres, including burlesque performer Amethyst Von Trollenberg as Beyonce, Lo Marie as the late, great Amy Winehouse, Angela Puerta as Celia Cruz, and Leah Isabel Tirado as Gloria Estefan.

Sweet Delta Circus, Saturday, Aug. 31, Lisa Link Peace Park, 4 pm: A musical circus comes to State Street with an outdoor concert organized by local psychedelic rock jammers Sweet Delta Dawn. The gathering is inspired by the band’s recent album, Midnight Circus, which was itself born of a monthly residency at downtown’s now-defunct Frequency. There will be live painters, circus performers, fire spinning, and free cookies for maximum entertainment at this hippie hippodrome. With Tuesday People, Funkyard Dealers, One Human Band.

Los Dells, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Woodside Sports Complex, Mauston: Few festivals in the U.S. better explore the depth of Latin music than Los Dells. Ranging from trap to vallenato, this event showcases the many variations of music that the two continents have to offer. Among the headliners is legendary Puerto Rican urbano singer Ozuna, whose countless hits like “Te Robaré” should be on full display. Colombian superstar Carlos Vives will make the trip, as well as El Fantasma from Mexico. And don’t miss the instrumental-electronic hybrid act Salt Cathedral. Find the full lineup at losdells.com.

Taste of Madison, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Capitol Square: For the grazers — those who love sample-sized portions of a lot of food — there is perhaps no better event than Taste of Madison. More than 80 restaurants will be serving everything from dorowot to vegan Cuban sammies. This is a great venue to discover the area’s latest food entrepreneurs, who are starting carts or working catering gigs. Most plates are under five bucks. Three entertainment stages feature both the expected local favorites (WheelHouse, 2:30 pm Saturday; Madison County, 3:15 pm Sunday) and surprising national headliners (Bryce Vine, 6:45 pm Saturday; P.O.D., 5 pm Sunday). Schedule: tasteofmadison.com.

The Great Midwestern Hootenanny, Sunday, Sept. 1, High Noon Saloon, 2 pm: The first ever iteration of this indoor/outdoor event celebrates all that makes the Midwest great. Enjoy the music of bluegrass, Americana and jam bands while sampling some of the best food trucks and beer from around the region. With top-notch musicians like Milwaukee streetgrass act Joseph Huber, Eau Claire’s Them Coulee Boys, and the celebrated Australian singer-songwriter C.W. Stoneking coming to town, mixing it up with local favorites Kelsey Miles Band, Lou Shields, and the Handphibians, it’s the perfect way to say hello to September. Also with The Schwag, Aaron Kamm & the One Drops, Al Scorch, Barbaro, Pat Ferguson & the Sundown Sound, Cajun Strangers, Boo Mullarky.

Mr. Chair, Thursday, Sept. 5, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: The contemporary quartet, along with 13 guest performers, celebrates the release of Nebulebula, a double-CD or triple-LP set. Well versed in classical, jazz and electronic music, this Madison-based group combines the tendencies of both to create intricate musical voyages. Songs like “Freed” do just that, whisking the listener away to strange worlds of sonic liberation.

Real Numbers, Thursday, Sept. 5, Communication, 7 pm: The Minneapolis five-piece pop act visits Madison for a night of fast-paced twee guitars and charming vocals. On their 2016 album, Wordless Wonders, songs like “Frank Infatuation” weave lyrics both forlorn and thrilling with simple guitar riffs. Local act Proud Parents open with their similar brand of slightly harder guitar pop.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.