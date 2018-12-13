Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 13-20

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Samantha Fish, Thursday, Dec. 13, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Samantha Fish is a contemporary country blues singer mixing up traditional genres. Her crooning, husky vocal delivery and skills on six strings are readily apparent on her 2017 full-length, Belle of the West, which sets Fish apart from the pop-country crowd. Southern bluesman Jonathon Long opens.

Dulcé Sloan, Thursday, Dec. 13, Comedy on State, 8:30 pm: Dulcé Sloan is the newest full-time correspondent to join the team on The Daily Show, and was named one of Rolling Stone’s top 10 comedians of 2017. During her stand-up, Sloan has joked that “every white man’s broken heart is my reparations” — her comedy often targets oppressive systems of power and racism. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Dec. 14-15, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Blasting for DAIS, Friday, Dec. 14, Work Shop, 2562 E. Johnson St., 7 pm: Four great Madison bands (and screen print artist Sam Johnson) are joining forces to raise money for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services: Novagolde (gritty space rock), Flavor That Kills (bluesy-soul-rock), Howler (hypnotic post-punk) and Ramona (all-female Ramones tribute). BYOB.

Panchromatic Steel + Immigré, Friday, Dec 14, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Two 10-piece mega-bands, both influenced by the African musical diaspora, take High Noon’s stage to inject some warmth into a wintry Madison night. Especially exciting, Immigré will be playing new material, and if it is anything like their 2016 self-titled effort, the songs will be extremely danceable with multi-layered tracks like “Djiguiya.” Panchromatic Steel brings together steel drums with other live instruments to produce thrilling reimaginings of hits like Toto’s “Africa.”

William Elliott Whitmore, Friday, Dec. 14, Majestic, 8 pm: With his punk background and voice like a gravel pit, William Elliott Whitmore is probably the coolest farmer in all of Iowa. But when Whitmore isn’t tending to the land he grew up on, he’s playing a ragged brand of roots-folk that combines an old-timey ethos with modernist iconoclasm. His latest, Kilonova, is a collection of covers, from Bill Withers to Bad Religion. With Raye Zaragoza (playing an Isthmus Live Session at 1 pm, register HERE), Driftless Sisters.

Dee Alexander Quartet, Saturday, Dec 15, Cafe Coda, 8 pm: Dee Alexander, an acclaimed jazz vocalist from Chicago, sings beautifully and intuitively. It’s no wonder the Chicago Tribune called her “the face of jazz in Chicago” earlier this year. On tracks like “Letter From Home,” Alexander delivers funk-jazz grooves with some of her city’s finest players: bassist Junius Paul, percussionist Ernie Adams, and pianist Miguel de la Cerna. If you haven’t yet checked out Coda’s classy new Willy Street space, this is the show to see.

Damsel Trash, Saturday, Dec 15, Crystal Corner, 9:30 pm: Three hard-nosed local acts come together for a raucous evening at the Crystal Corner. Damsel Trash, the duo of guitarist Meghan Rose and drummer Emily Mills, is the headliner and also the brashest of the three acts — songs like the sardonically titled “Men’s Rights” do not mince words, utilizing direct lyrics and distorted guitar. Openers Gender Confetti and the German Art Students can also play it harder-edged but more often incorporate pop and a side of humor into their tunes as well.

Wisconsin Women in Folk, Saturday, Dec. 15, High Noon Saloon, 2 pm: The folk singer-songwriter tradition is strong in Wisconsin, and these four women are some of the best around. There will be sets from Madison-based musicians Linn Jennings and Dana Perry, plus Wisconsin expats Savannah Smith and Bri Murphy. The artists are donating 20 percent of ticket sales to the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault.

La Armada, Saturday, Dec 15, Mickey’s, 10 pm: A night of hardcore provided by Chicagoans La Armada and a bevy of Wisconsin acts. Singing in English and Spanish, La Armada, a band that started in the Dominican Republic, delivers anti-establishment punk on songs like “La Esencia.” It feels particularly cogent, given the current regime and this country’s long-standing political maneuverings in Latin America. A new Madison act, Dead Stare, debuts as opener, and Curbsitter, Tubal Cain and No Question also play.

Disq, Saturday, Dec. 15, Communication, 8 pm: Disq is hot off a successful single release that saw a music video premiere on the prominent indie blog Stereogum. The song “Communication” develops their catchy, guitar-riff centric approach to indie rock, supported by Isaac de Broux-Slone’s melancholy vocals. Dash Hounds open with their glittery rock and roll, along with the churning math rock band Hex House.

Madison Ballet: The Nutcracker, Saturday, Dec. 15, Overture Hall, 2 & 7 pm: Madison Ballet’s lush production of everyone’s favorite full-length ballet has a lot going for it. First there is the ubiquitous (but always lovely) score from Tchaikovsky as performed by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Next is former company artistic director W. Earle Smith’s choreography, which alternates between playful and poignant. There are lavish sets and costumes, and let’s not forget about the cast of polished, professional adult dancers and talented local children. If you’ve never seen a ballet, this is an easy entry point. And if you’ve already seen this production you’ll notice more nuances and layers every time. This year, interim artistic director, Sara Schumann, brings a focus to the dancers’ acting. ALSO: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 pm. Through Dec. 26.

Dance Wisconsin: The Nutcracker, Saturday, Dec. 15, Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 2 & 7:30 pm: For as long as we can remember, Madison has been blessed with two very different takes on The Nutcracker. This version, choreographed by Dance Wisconsin’s artistic director Jo Jean Retrum, parts ways with the traditional structure of this holiday classic. There are still elements you’ll recognize, but you’ll also see adorable dancing snowmen, a giant teddy bear, carolers and ballroom dancers. This production, the company’s 42nd, boasts new costumes for the snowflakes and the “Waltz of the Flowers.” It also celebrates Roger White, who has appeared in every production since the first. Guest artists are Maggie Batterman and Kyle Cunningham. ALSO: Sunday, Dec. 16, 2 pm.

Dave King Trio, Sunday, Dec. 16, Trinity Lutheran Church, 7 pm: Arts + Literature Lab has been consistently presenting some of the most remarkable post-bop and experimental jazz programming in the region for two years, and exuberant audiences have earned the venue credibility among modern jazz’s most celebrated performers. That includes drummer Dave King (The Bad Plus), who brings along pianist Matt Mitchell and bassist Billy Peterson for a trio show at Trinity Lutheran on the east side. With Major Vistas.

Winter Wonderful, Dec. 17-22, Common Wealth Gallery: This week-long fair features local vendors who are donating 25 percent of sales to Common Wealth. And special events each evening featuring entertainment, food and refreshments will benefit five other local nonprofits: Housing Initiatives, GSAFE, River Alliance of Wisconsin, Rape Crisis Center and Community Shares of Wisconsin. Find the full schedule in the calendar.

Darren Sterud Orchestra, Tuesday, Dec. 18, Brink Lounge, 7 pm: In what has quickly becoming an annual tradition, the Darren Sterud Orchestra brings Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s Nutcracker Suite to the Brink Lounge stage. The 1960 recording of the jazz legends’ arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s music represents an uncommon example of non-Ellingtonian music being a focus for the Duke and his orchestra. Sterud’s ensemble will be joined by guest vocalist Megan Moran on a selection of other holiday tunes.

Gabe Burdulis Holiday Party, Tuesday, Dec. 18, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: A Madison native and pop-country-rock wunderkind, Gabe Burdulis has taken his talents to Nashville. He returns to his hometown for a holiday party alongside two excellent local bands: Americana outfit The Mascot Theory and pop-folk-rockers Lost Lakes.

GGOOLLDD + Seasaw, Thursday, Dec. 20, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Seasaw just released a video for the single “Hangin’ Out Too Much,” which celebrates friendship as the duo croons over an electronic jam. GGOOLLDD’s live show is notoriously high energy, consistently delivering crowd-pleasing, catchy electro-pop. This double bill benefits The Beacon homeless day shelter.

Kurt Vile & the Violators, Thursday, Dec. 20, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Kurt Vile’s meandering, country-western tinged guitar and banjo tunes alternate between lazy, spacy and driving. Electric fingerpicking atop acoustic rhythms highlight his Dylan-meets-Malkmus mumble-drawl, creating the ambiance of sitting on a porch during the fall and smoking a pipe (several of his songs mention porches). He’s on tour behind his seventh album, Bottle It In, released in October. With Jessica Pratt.

