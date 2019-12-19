Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 19-26

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Ben Ferris Octet, Thursday, Dec. 19, North Street Cabaret, 7 pm: Bassist Ferris presents an annual holiday-themed jazz concert with his all-star eight-piece band, featuring players more often seen fronting their own bands (Darren Sterud, Paul Dietrich, Tony Barba). Guest vocalist Rose Heckenkamp-Busch joins the festivities, which also include some audience participation: Fill up dueling tip jars to indicate how many more holiday songs the band should play!

GGOOLLDD + Seasaw, Thursday, Dec. 19, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The Milwaukee alt-pop standouts join forces with local kindred spirits Seasaw on a Midwestern tour. On their latest single from this year, “Success,” GGOOLLDD inflects a bit of punk into their mix, as Margaret Butler warbles over gritty guitar riffs. They also remixed Seasaw’s song “No Way” recently, turning it into an unlikely dance anthem. With Boy Bjorn.

The Nutcracker, Friday, Dec. 20, Overture Center, 7 pm: 'Tis the season for sugarplum fairies and the Snow Queen, epic battles between the Mouse King and the enchanted Nutcracker Prince, and merrymaking with Drosselmeyer the toymaker and the wide-eyed young Clara. The Madison Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic with a cast of 150 dancers and live music provided by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Families can continue a Christmas tradition, or start a new one by attending one of the nine performances. ALSO: Saturdays (2 & 7 pm), Sunday (1 & 6 pm), Tuesday (1 pm) and Thursday (2 pm), Dec. 21-28.

Ladyscissors, Saturday, Dec. 21, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 pm: Three local purveyors of indie pop and rock converge for a night of shimmery guitars and vibrant vocals. The openers, Able Baker, take a gentle, refined approach on their 2017 project, Fall Through Sparks. Gentle Brontosaurus is livelier, employing a rich variety of textures and instruments. And finally, Ladyscissors builds on the legacy of proto-indie acts like Velvet Underground on tracks like “Figure It Out.”

Kai Wachi, Saturday, Dec. 21, Liquid, 10 pm: On his newest album, Demigod, the Idaho artist takes his genre-weaving dubstep to new heights. Throughout the record, he mixes genres as disparate as R&B and metal to create a potent cocktail. On “Photograph,” the R&B vocals make for a contemplative, almost relaxing track, while on “Between the Lines” the metal creates pure dance destruction. With Sam Lamar.

The Punch Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 26, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: A Boxing Day blowout! Join the folks from JiggyJamz, MC Audio and Foshizzle Family for a night of raging and raucous tunes. Throughout the night four DJs will grace the stage, including Milwaukee’s Fortune and locals Milhouse, EMC and Brook, alongside the dancers of The Hitterz Collective and blacklight art by Aly Katt.

Guys on Ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: Go Fish Productions presents this well-loved, uniquely Wisconsin musical, all about the secret world of ice fishing. Developed by Door County’s American Folklore Theatre (now known as Northern Sky Theater), this broad comedy invites audiences into the makeshift shanty of Marvin and Lloyd — fishing buddies with plenty of Sconnie wisdom about life, love, the Packers, and the one that got away. This ode to life “Up Nort” in the land of frozen tundra includes songs “The Wishing Hole,” “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” and “Fish is the Miracle Food.” ALSO: Friday-Saturday (2:30 & 7:30 pm), Monday (7:30 pm) and Tuesday (4:30 pm), Dec. 27-31.

