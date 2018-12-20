Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 20-31

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

GGOOLLDD + Seasaw, Thursday, Dec. 20, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Seasaw just released a video for the single “Hangin’ Out Too Much,” which celebrates friendship as the duo croons over an electronic jam. GGOOLLDD’s live show is notoriously high energy, consistently delivering crowd-pleasing, catchy electro-pop. This double bill benefits The Beacon homeless day shelter.

Kurt Vile & the Violators, Thursday, Dec. 20, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Kurt Vile’s meandering, country-western tinged guitar and banjo tunes alternate between lazy, spacy and driving. Electric fingerpicking atop acoustic rhythms highlight his Dylan-meets-Malkmus mumble-drawl, creating the ambiance of sitting on a porch during the fall and smoking a pipe (several of his songs mention porches). He’s on tour behind his seventh album, Bottle It In, released in October. With Jessica Pratt.

Gospel Carols, Friday, Dec. 21, Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall, 7 pm: This annual concert (now in its ninth season) features Christmas music arranged in a gospel style by Madison’s first couple of gospel, Leotha and Tamera Stanley, including the premiere of a new song by Leotha, “4 is for Happiness.” The Gospel Carols choir is joined by an orchestra featuring players drawn from the Madison Symphony Orchestra and area churches, and the evening also includes the presentation of violins to students of color by the GC Strings Program.

Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves, Saturday, Dec. 22, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Christmas comes but once a year, and so does your chance to witness the debauchery sure to accompany the annual concert of holiday standards by St. Palan, aka Nate Palan (Hometown Sweethearts, Electric Automatic). His merry band of enablers are a batch of musical ringers including wayward Kissers and other local heavy hitters, and there is always the distinct possibility the band becomes more buzzed than the audience by the end of the night. Get there on time for a rare set by Madison power pop masters The August Teens, who will play songs from the holiday release Sleigher and other surprises.

Alex Franzen, Saturday, Dec. 22, Communication, 7:30 pm: All of Me to You, the debut album from saxophonist Alex Franzen, is full of intriguing compositions that draw from classical, jazz, hip-hop and electronic music. But it’s also a marriage proposal to his girlfriend of six years (she said yes). Joining in the celebration is jazz pianist and bandleader Wilder Deitz and psychedelic space-rockers The Earthlings.

Lynnéa Godfriaux & Brad Pregeant with Tight Like That, Thursday, Dec. 27, Louisianne’s, Middleton, 6 pm: Vocalist Lynnéa Godfriaux and pianist Brad Pregeant originally met when joining a band during their years living in New Orleans, and have been playing music together ever since. Currently residents of Colorado, their journey included some years spent living and playing music in Madison with the group Tight Like That. Happily, they still return to their old stomping grounds for a special holiday season concert, this year accompanied by Dan Shapera (a Grammy-nominated bassist) and Todd Steward (drums).

Ted Hefko, Friday, Dec. 28, North Street Cabaret, 9 pm: Madison-born saxophonist, guitarist and vocalist Ted Hefko took a Greyhound bus to New Orleans at age 18 and spent years honing his craft in the Big Easy. The bluesy, rootsy sounds of the Mississippi Delta — along with Hefko’s charming lyrics and skillful jazz arrangements — come through on his latest album, Gas Station Guru.

Wil-Mar Benefit, Friday, Dec. 28, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: TUGG, a reggae-ska-rock band from La Crosse, lends bouncy positivity to support a vital community resource, the beloved Wil-Mar Center. The night also features a set from Twin Cities band The Bad Man and Madison’s own DJ Trichrome. Admission to this end-of-year celebration is free, but donations will be collected at the door and throughout the night, so bring some cash to support the work of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.

SONiA, Saturday, December 29, North Street Cabaret. 7 pm: Folk singer extraordinaire SONiA Rutstein is on her farewell tour, and Madison is lucky to be her second-to-last stop before a New Year’s Eve radio appearance in Chicago. The singer-songwriter toured the world for years with her sister as disappear fear. She covers classics by Woody Guthrie, released a whole album of Phil Ochs covers, and has won a slew of awards for her humanitarian work as well as for her socially conscious music. She released her 19th album, By My Silence, in November.

People Brothers Band, Saturday, Dec. 29, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: The beloved Madison rhythm and soul band is celebrating a decade of good vibes and glorious music with a special two-part set (early and late) highlighting original music and favorite covers from throughout the band’s history. Frogleg, a supremely entertaining funk-soul-rock-reggae band from Minneapolis, plays between the PBB sets.

Chicken Wire Empire, Sunday, Dec. 30, North Street Cabaret, 6 pm: Bluegrassers Chicken Wire Empire began as a trad-grounded quartet, but have since morphed into a quintet working the jamgrass side of the fence (and making a name for themselves beyond their Milwaukee home base). The new year will bring the release of their second album, What Moves Mountains, an easy-flowing mix of originals and covers from both the bluegrass world (Bill Monroe) and rock (Tom Petty).

Nasty New Year’s, Monday, Dec. 31, Alchemy Cafe: This Dec. 31, bring in the noise and/or the funk. Alchemy will be hosting Nasty New Year’s, their annual WORT benefit, where $10 at the door gets you a complimentary champagne toast and a night of great music. Jazzy funk outfit Nuggernaut will perform, alongside a host of guests, including members of Better Yeti, Bird’s Eye and Warm Wet Rag.

Ball Drop Blitz, Monday, Dec. 31, Bartell Theatre, 8 pm: Each Dec. 30, a group of intrepid writers and performers spends 24 hours crafting a series of original stage plays using suggestions from a hat. And no matter what, the curtain goes up at 8 pm on Dec. 31. The $20 ticket price benefits the Bartell.

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Monday, Dec. 31, Come Back In/Essen Haus, 6 pm-3 am, Starting at 9 pm, both the Essen Haus and Come Back Inn will feature live music, with the Tom Brusky Polka Band headlining the Essen Haus and The Family Business with special guest Xavier Lynn at the Come Back In. Ticket holders will also get free rein at an all-you-can-eat buffet and an all-you-can-drink lineup of different beers and wine. Tickets start at $75.

Pete Lee, Monday, Dec. 31, Comedy on State, 5:30, 8 & 10:30 pm: For those looking for a slightly less rowdy New Year’s, Comedy on State will be hosting three shows by stand-up Pete Lee. Lee is a Janesville native, so this is a good chance to ring in 2019 with one of Wisconsin’s funniest exports. Lee is a regular performer on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and was previously a commentator on VH1’s Best Week Ever. With Bryan Morris, Molly Kearney.

Concourse NYE, Monday, Dec. 31, Concourse, 5 pm-1:30 am: New Year’s Eve at the Concourse Hotel is always delightfully extra, and this year is no different. With packages starting at just over $200 and going up to nearly $500, the possibilities are nearly endless. Even the most basic package includes overnight accommodations for two and a midnight champagne toast. This year’s band in the ballroom is Hip Pocket.

Crucible Grand Opening, Monday, Dec. 31, Crucible, 3116 Commercial Ave., 9 pm-4 am: Haven’t heard of Crucible? That would make sense, because this nightclub is actually opening its doors on New Year’s Eve. This converted warehouse will celebrate 2019 with DJs (Leather + Lace’s WhiteRabbit, WORT-FM’s Ryan Parks, Eurotic, Siberia, psych0tron, ellafine, Senseless, Mindphaser) and stage performers ( Lilly Violet, Lady Harlequin, Sonnet Sin, Arrow and others) . Plus, the cover is only $10; advance tickets sold out quickly but organizers reserved some for night-of sales. It’s this year’s hottest ticket for letting your freak flag fly.

Hogwarts Yule Ball, Monday, Dec. 31, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 pm-1 am: This year, Crystal Corner will accio 2019 with a nod to the biggest wizard rager in the Harry Potter series. Revelers can play beer pong quidditch while eating chocolate frogs and drinking butterbeer, just like Harry, Ron and Hermione. Music will be provided by Woodrow, The Civil Engineers and Padre. I guess The Weird Sisters were busy. $12 at the door ($10 adv.).

DJ Blaise West, Monday, Dec. 31, DLUX, 9:30 pm-2:30 am: With an eclectic menu of hors d’oeuvres and a truly massive open bar, it’s unlikely you’ll get a better bang for your $90 anywhere else. And those bacon-wrapped scallops sound so good.

Then & Now, Monday, Dec. 31, Edgewater, 9 pm: This year’s Destination New Year’s will feature music by The Jimmys and The Bel-Airs, plus craft cocktails, a midnight champagne toast, and a Midnight Breakfast Buffet, all for $95.

Lou & Peter Berryman, Monday, Dec. 31, Goodman Center, 8 pm: Each year, the incomparable folk duo Lou & Peter Berryman celebrate the new year at the Goodman Center. Apparently we can’t have nice things, because this will be the Berrymans’ last year of doing this show, so don’t miss it. Tickets are $18 in advance ($22 day of) and as always, the proceeds support the good work of the Goodman Community Center.

New Year’s Eve Tribute Band Celebration, Monday, Dec. 31, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: One of Madison’s best-loved venues continues its New Year’s Eve tradition of showcasing tributes to some of the world’s best loved acts. This year’s iteration will pay its respects to Gorillaz, Megadeth, Motley Crue, Morphine and Cat Stevens. It’s only $10 and you get free champagne at midnight.

Liquid NYE, Monday, Dec. 31, Liquid/Ruby, 10 pm-3 am: Liquid’s parties are generally pretty wild, and this New Year’s Eve seems to be no exception. $25 will buy you access to both Liquid and Ruby, party favors, ice sculptures and a midnight toast with a confetti shower and a champagne and Red Bull toast that should keep you partying until the house lights come up at 3 am.

Decadance, Monday, Dec. 31, Majestic, 7 pm-2 am: It’s Decadance time! The annual dance party returns to the Majestic, with DJs Nick Nice and Mike Carlson spinning 100 years’ worth of tunes in just a few hours. Cover is $25, but an extra hundo will buy you a VIP box.

Fire Heads, Monday, Dec. 31, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Madison’s favorite dive generally puts together a killer lineup for New Year’s. Headlining is Madison’s scuzzy garage rock demigods Fire Heads, featuring members of Proud Parents and The Hussy. Joining them will be out-of-town punks Nerve Endings and Tom Grrrl, plus a can’t-miss set from Madison’s Wash, a talented group of shoegazers headed for great things. As with all Mickey’s shows, it’s free.

Winterfest, Monday, Dec. 31, Robinia Courtyard, 9 pm-5 am: Music lovers won’t want to miss this eclectic event. Three stages will feature about a dozen musical acts and D J s: Grupo Balanca, New Breed Jam, Acoplados, Golpe Tierra (Club Jarmando), Goodie Two Shoes, Dave Irwin & Helen Avakian, John Christensen Trio (Madison Tap); and DJs Bumbac Joe, Local Evan, Zack, Nathan Port, Saint Saunter (Black Locust) . Your ticket (a scant $20) also gets you two complimentary drinks, a midnight champagne toast, an oyster bar and late-night/early morning french fry bar.

A Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve, Monday, Dec. 31, The Sylvee, 7 pm: The Sylvee is going all out with a1920s-style ball where fancy dress is encouraged. Darren Sterud & the Madison Hot 8 will be playing the hits, both new and old. Four Seasons Theatre will showcase dance and vocal performances, and vintage cocktails will be available at a cash bar. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 day-of, with a VIP package available for $85. With DJ Josh Kuhl.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.