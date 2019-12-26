Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 26-Jan. 2

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

The Punch Bowl, Thursday, Dec. 26, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: A Boxing Day blowout! Join the folks from JiggyJamz, MC Audio and Foshizzle Family for a night of raging and raucous tunes. Throughout the night four DJs will grace the stage, including Milwaukee’s Fortune and locals Milhouse, EMC and Brook, alongside the dancers of The Hitterz Collective and blacklight art by Aly Katt.

Guys on Ice, Thursday, Dec. 26, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: Go Fish Productions presents this well-loved, uniquely Wisconsin musical, all about the secret world of ice fishing. Developed by Door County’s American Folklore Theatre (now known as Northern Sky Theater), this broad comedy invites audiences into the makeshift shanty of Marvin and Lloyd — fishing buddies with plenty of Sconnie wisdom about life, love, the Packers, and the one that got away. This ode to life “Up Nort” in the land of frozen tundra includes songs “The Wishing Hole,” “Ode to a Snowmobile Suit,” and “Fish is the Miracle Food.” ALSO: Friday-Saturday (2:30 & 7:30 pm), Monday (7:30 pm) and Tuesday (4:30 pm), Dec. 27-31.

Nate Craig, Friday, Dec. 27, Majestic Theater, 9 pm: West High School and UW-Madison grad Nate Craig has most recently been spotted in the Netflix series Maniac (with Jonah Hill and Emma Stone), and will be contributing voice work in the upcoming season of Bill Burr’s animated series F is for Family. Or better still, catch him in person at his annual homecoming show, this year including guests Sean Flannery and Natasha Pearl Hansen. ALSO: Craig’s annual Townie Fest benefit raffle, this year for Luke House, takes place at The Main Depot, Monday, Dec. 23, at 8:30 pm.

Winter Celebration, Friday, Dec. 27, Hamel Music Center, 8 pm: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is pulling out all the stops with a surprise year-end classical concert featuring virtuoso violinist Rachel Barton Pine; mezzo-soprano Kitt Reuter-Foss; and pianist Jason Kutz in the magnificent Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall. Kutz will perform “Introduction & Allegro appassionato, op. 92.” Reuter-Foss will sing “Habenera” from Bizet’s Carmen and “What a Movie” from Bernstein’s Trouble in Tahiti, and Pine will solo on Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, op. 61. Works by Offenbach and von Suppé round out the program. Tickets are free, thanks to WCO supporters Jun and Sandy Lee, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary; but a donation to the orchestra is strongly encouraged.

Shania Night, Friday, Dec. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Local artists pay tribute to Shania Twain, an important dignitary of the royal courts of country and pop. Come witness Alyssia Dominguez, Beth Kille, Chloe Louise, Lyndsay Evans, Shawndell Marks and Jillian Rae belt classic tracks such as “You’re Still The One” and, of course, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

Brett Messner benefit, Saturday, Dec. 28, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: What’s better than getting your face melted? Getting your face melted for a good cause. Four bands take the Mickey’s floor to help local scene supporter Brett Messner, who was seriously injured in an accident: brutal metal headbangers Wartorn, D-beat destroyers Warbastard, hardcore political punkers Black Cat and Madison punk veterans Pyroklast, which is technically defunct as of 2013 but reuniting for this benefit. The show is free, but donations for Messner will be collected.

12th Planet, Saturday, Dec. 28, Liquid, 10:30 pm: The “Dubstep Don,” John Dadzie, 12th Planet: no matter the name used, EDM listeners know who is coming to town. Before embarking on the “Swamplex Next Level tour” in March, he’s playing selected dates mostly in big North and South American cities — but also right here in Madison, as a special seasonal treat for dance music fans who didn’t head to grandma’s house for the week.

Warm Wet Rag, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Alchemy Cafe, 11 pm: One of the few things as sure as the endless march of time is Alchemy Cafe putting on a killer benefit party for WORT every New Year’s Eve. This year will feature a pair of tributes to two seriously funky bands. Dart will offer their take on the music of Vulfpeck, while Warm Wet Rag will become Ween. No word on whether or not there will be chocolate and cheese, but there will be champagne.

Afroman, Tuesday, Dec. 31, The Red Zone/Annex, 8 pm: Those of us of a certain age will fondly remember downloading Afroman’s crude, comical rap songs from sites like LimeWire or Kazaa. (And then subsequently getting a heinous virus on the family computer.) Take a walk down memory lane and join the “Because I Got High” artist to ring in a new decade. With Ox-Elian, A Dro.

Ball Drop Blitz, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Bartell Theatre, 8 pm: 24 hours. That’s all this brave group of writers and actors has to assemble an evening of entirely original plays based on suggestions out of a hat. And whether they’re ready or not, they go live at 8 pm. Proceeds from the $20 ticket price will benefit the Bartell.

Family Business + Gary Beal Band, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Come Back In/Essen Haus, 9 pm: These two beloved bars will once again join forces. In addition to a substantial buffet and drink specials (starting at 6 pm, and including a complimentary champagne toast at midnight), some excellent local musicians will provide entertainment. The Family Business will perform at the Come Back, while the Gary Beal Band will entertain at the Essen Haus.

Ian Bagg, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Comedy on State, 5:30, 8 & 10:30 pm: Canadian comic Ian Bagg has put the work in. After gaining a huge amount of traction in his native Canada, Bagg boarded a U.S.-bound train and has been growing his star here since. He has performed for numerous late-night legends, including Conan O’Brien and Jay Leno. Bagg’s in-your-face style is indicative of his training as an explosives technician (yes, really): volatile, unpredictable, and exciting to see.

James Pennington + Mystic Bill, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Crucible, 8 pm: This lineup features some heavy hitters of electronic music, including Chicago house vet Mystic Bill and Detroit scion James Pennington, a.k.a. Suburban Knight. This should be the top choice for all you serious party animals — the event is scheduled to run until 7 a.m. Stay hydrated! With Soundmurderer, Starski & Clutch, Kitty Spit, Jared Perez, Otto, Cykophuk, Delilac, Hardcore Breakfast, Demix, Jethrox, Piledriver.

Damsel Trash, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Crystal Corner Bar, 9:30 pm: Celebrate “New Queer’s Eve” with a three-headed monster featuring three of the region’s most fiery live bands. Punk duo Gender Confetti — one of my favorite Madison bands — will kick things off, with Minnesota trio Gully Boys and local stalwarts Damsel Trash headlining. And even if you can’t make it out, do yourself a favor and listen to Gender Confetti’s 2019 album We’re Gay.

Blue Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31, The Edgewater, 8 pm: One of Madison’s favorite New Year’s spots invites you to have a blue holiday. The party will feature performances by bluegrass group WheelHouse, blues outfit the Chris O’Leary Band, and The Jimmys. Tickets are $95, but include beer and wine and a midnight champagne toast.

Handphibians + Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Tuesday, Dec. 31, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: This is another show that seems primed to be a wild party. In addition to offering champagne and hors d’oeuvres, the venue on East Wash is bringing out two of Madison’s funkiest bands: Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and The Handphibians. Shake what your mother gave you.

Cash Box Kings, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Knuckle Down Saloon, 8 pm: Chicago blues legends Cash Box Kings are coming to town to help send off 2019 in a wave of squealing guitars. Add in an equally killer buffet, and this sounds like a great way to end the year. Plus, it’s only $25. Can’t beat that.

DJ Trini, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Liquid, 9 pm: Party like a movie star this year at Liquid. Dress to the nines for a red carpet photo shoot, and stick around for a balloon drop and confetti shower at midnight. DJs announced so far include Trini, Mel and Ronco. Plus, Liquid will be offering specials on Patron all night long. And as we all know, tequila is essentially rocket fuel for a party.

VO5 + Harmonious Wail, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Concourse Hotel, 5 pm: It’s one of the pricier options on this list, but the Concourse also packs more party per square inch than anywhere else. Packages start at $90, but that will buy you a four-course dinner, cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception, and a midnight champagne toast, plus comedy from Johnny Beehner (8:45 pm) and music from VO5 and Harmonious Wail (both 9:30 pm).

DJ Brook, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Madison’s, 9 pm: This downtown club is throwing it back to the roaring ’20s to celebrate the new year. Celebrate the flapper era with music from DJ Brook.

Porky’s Groove Machine, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Majestic, 8 pm: Instead of the usual Deca-dance, the Majestic is trying something a little different to end this decade. Madison funk favorites The People Brothers Band will perform, with support from Porky’s Groove Machine, Frogleg and Feed the Dog.

Fire Heads, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Mickey’s is the epicenter of Madison punk rock, and its New Year’s Eve party brings together some of the city’s heaviest hitters. The blistering shredders in Fire Heads will headline, but perhaps the most exciting part of this bill is the return of psych-metal weirdos Poney. Dreampop act Neens and artsy pop-punks Tom GRRRL round things out. As with all Mickey’s shows, it’s free.

Enriquito, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Robinia Courtyard, 9 pm: You probably won’t find another party this year quite like Robinia’s. In addition to live Latin music (Enriquito, Acoplados) and performances by several local DJs (Bumbac Joe, Jamie Hayes, Saint Saunter, Wisconsin Spicy), there will also be an oyster bar (and late night fry bar) and hookah lounge. And if you’re still up at 6 am, stick around to play some ping-pong!

Don’t Mess with Cupid, Tuesday, Dec. 31, The Sylvee, 8:30 pm: Save your midnight champagne toast and turn up for The Sylvee’s White Claw toast. Live music will come courtesy of wildly popular Chicago cover band Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press plus the Otis Redding tribute Don’t Mess With Cupid.

Wurk, Tuesday, Dec. 31, The Venue on Winnebago Street, 9 pm: For the eclectic souls among you, check out this event, featuring music from melting pot jam band Wurk. And be sure to show up early for the digeridoo-infused grooves of The Spare Change Trio.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.