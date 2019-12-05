Isthmus Picks Playlist: Dec. 5-12

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Louis the Child, Thursday, Dec. 5, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Performances from Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett — the duo Louis the Child — feature them side by side behind a DJ booth, pumping their hands to a mix of originals and pop remixes. Also on the bill: John the Blind, solo project of singer John Ryan (a frequent co-writer and co-producer for One Direction and a slew of artists in the same genre), who produces sugary, peppy pop. Not to be missed is the South L.A. rapper Duckwrth. Sometimes his rap is funk-infused, but on his latest album, 2019’s The Falling Man, he takes a turn toward somber industrial trap.

Staci Griesbach with the John Harmon Trio, Thursday, Dec. 5, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Vocalist Griesbach, a former member of the Wisconsin Singers, transmogrifies classic Nashville country-pop into jazz on her new album, My Patsy Cline Songbook. The recording features a long list of participants from both the jazz and country worlds; for a few Wisconsin shows, including this one, Griesbach will be joined by a trio led by a legend from closer to home: John Harmon, a talented pianist, composer and founder of Lawrence University’s groundbreaking jazz studies program.

Beach Bunny, Thursday, Dec. 5, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Chicago’s Beach Bunny is the singer-songwriter project and stage name of Lili Trifilio, who began self-releasing lo-fi bedroom pop EPs back in 2015. A few years later, she put together a full band, hooked up with indie label Mom + Pop and released 2018’s Prom Queen EP, full of catchy guitar hooks and songs about insecurity and heartbreak. On Valentine’s Day 2020 we’ll finally get a full-length album, Honeymoon. In the meantime, we have the album’s foot-tapping, feel-good “Dreamboy” single and this live show to carry us through. With fellow Chicagoans Lettering.

Samantha Fish, Thursday, Dec. 5, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Growing up in Kansas City influenced by blues artists, Fish weaves together contemporary and vintage styles to create something undeniably fresh. On “You Got It Bad,” Fish leans heavily into her blues training, letting her guitar and vocal twang take center stage, but elsewhere, as on “Fair-weather,” her bluesiness is folded into a pop nucleus. With Nicholas David.

Joey’s Song, Friday, Dec. 6, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: Joey Gomoll passed away in 2010 at age 5 from a rare form of epilepsy. Music bonded young Joey and his father, Mike, which is why Mike created a series of benefit concerts and compilation CDs in his son’s honor that have raised more than $250,000 since 2011 for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs. The bill for this year’s Joey’s Song benefit features national, regional and local artists, including the Know-It-All Boyfriends (with Garbage drummer Butch Vig and guitarist Duke Erikson), Milwaukee’s Trapper Schoepp, Appleton’s Cory Chisel, Kyle Henderson from The Producers, Chris Collingwood from Fountains of Wayne, and Madison's legendary Star Search band, Chaser. Miguel Cervantes, who plays the title character in the Chicago production of Hamilton, will perform, too. Earlier this year, he lost a 3-year-old daughter, Adelaide Grace, to a severe form of childhood epilepsy.

Slow Pulp + Disq,Friday, Dec. 6, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Though now based in Chicago, Slow Pulp is a Madison original. The quartet moved south in 2018, and has continued to sharpen their indie power pop to the point of virtuosity. This is their first headlining gig in their hometown, so it’s a perfect opportunity to welcome back the local heroes with open arms. With a pair of Madison favorites: fast-rising buzz band Disq, back from a European tour, and grungy shoegazers Interlay (formerly known as Wash).

Joan Shelley, Friday, Dec. 6, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Singer-songwriter Joan Shelley’s Kentucky roots shine through on her latest album, Like the River Loves the Sea. Shelley describes the album, which was recorded over five days in Reykjavík, Iceland, as “a haven for overstimulated heads in uncertain times.” Though mostly gentle, the songs command attention with Shelley’s dulcet vocals, rich, warm guitar tone and heartfelt, poetic lyrics. She’ll be joined by Daughter of Swords, the solo project of Mountain Man’s Alexandra Sauser-Monnig.

Wintersong, Saturday, Dec. 7, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Singer-songwriter Anna Vogelzang — recently returned to the Midwest — has curated another top-flight lineup for the annual Wintersong holiday concert, a benefit for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Highlights include a rare performance by the all-star soul ensemble Love High and the inimitable wordplay of Nick Brown, but really, you’ll want to plan to settle in for the whole show, hosted by PBS Wisconsin’s Andy Moore. With Asumaya, Simon Balto, Coyote Brother, Josh Harty, Madison Malone, Shawndell Marks, Seasaw.

Madison Bach Musicians, Saturday, Dec. 7, First Congregational Church, 8 pm: Help welcome the holiday season with four stunning works by composer Johann Sebastian Bach at the Madison Bach Musicians’ ninth annual holiday performance. Bach’s Cantata BWV 51, “Praise God in Every Land;” Cantata BWV 196, “The Lord Thinks of Us;” the Christmas Oratorio; and Contrapuctus 19 from “The Art of the Fugue” anchor a program of both sacred and secular music that also includes Purcell’s “Sound the Trumpet” and Handel’s “Comfort Ye and Every Valley.” Performers include Baroque trumpet virtuoso Kathryn Adduci and soprano soloist Ariadne Lih.

The Motet, Saturday, Dec. 7, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Denver-based funk and soul group The Motet’s “Speed of Light Tour” makes a stop in support of its critically acclaimed album Death or Devotion. According to Associated Press reviews, the seven-member ensemble is “a funk/soul gem,” with an infectious sound that draws a wide array of music fans from multiple genres. If holiday tunes have already ground your ears down to pulp and you’re ready to move your feet to some swaggering soul and badass funk, spend an evening with The Motet for a breath of fresh air. With Wurk.

Judah Friedlander: Future President, Sunday, Dec. 8, Majestic Theatre, 7:30 pm: Four score and seven years ago, our nation was born. Or something like that. Our future president Judah Friedlander, the “World Champion,” may know a thing or two about our country. Why don’t you come down to the Majestic Theatre and ask him yourself? The most underrated presidential candidate is taking questions in this hybrid mock town hall/stand-up comedy show, in a one-of-a-kind performance. Don’t just write in; sit in with this leader...of comedy!

Steel Panther, Tuesday, Dec. 10, The Sylvee, 8 pm: A Madison holiday tradition continues with Steel Panther hosting the WJJO Yellow Snow Ball. This time, the festive yet debauched tongue-in-cheek glam metal band — decked out with big hair, massive amounts of mascara and obligatory headbands — will be supporting a new album. Heavy Metal Rules emerged in September, and already has spawned the singles “All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)” and “Always Gonna Be a Ho.” Frontman Michael Starr led a David Lee Roth-era Van Halen tribute band for years, and Steel Panther’s hook-filled anthems sound like it’s 1988 all over again. Maybe they’ll even whip out their own holiday ditty, “The Stocking Song.” With Stitched Up Heart.

Merkules, Tuesday, Dec. 10, Red Zone, 7 pm: The world renowned Canadian rapper visits Madison on the heels of his newly released album, Special Occasion. The album is littered with the British Columbian’s typically aggressive flows over boom-bap and techno-inspired beats, and also packs a star-studded feature list with guests like DMX. Songs like “In My Heart,” though, rein the toughness in and allow the emcee to bear his heart and soul. With Tha Catalyst, Jake the Plug & BrettyP, Tha Mid City Kid, Young Beezy & Kujo U No.

Andrew McMahon, Thursday, Dec. 12, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Despite only being in his late 30s, Andrew McMahon has lived a few lifetimes. He’s done time on the Warped Tour with pop-punk outfit Something Corporate, struck out on his own with the gentler Jack’s Mannequin, and even survived leukemia. McMahon is a phenomenally talented songwriter and pianist, able to bridge the gap between adult contemporary and teenage angst. This is emo all grown up. His latest solo album, Upside Down Flowers, was released in 2018. With Ivory Layne. ALSO: Friday, Dec. 13, 8 pm (sold out).

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.