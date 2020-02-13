Isthmus Picks Playlist: Feb. 13-20

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Joseph, Friday, Feb. 14, Majestic, 8 pm: On their new album, Good Luck, Kid, a trio of sisters took a giant leap in the development of their folk-rock sound, adding an increased sense of urgency and other genre influences in the mix. On the album’s title track, Joseph even sneaks traces of emo into the rollicking song. With Deep Sea Diver.

Lindsay Beaver, Friday, Feb. 14, Knuckle Down Saloon, 8 pm: This vintage-influenced soul singer has both vocal and drumming chops. On songs like “Too Cold To Cry,” the Nova Scotian artist and her backing band deliver a powerful blend of blues, old school R&B and soul topped with Beaver’s killer vocals.

Midwinter Midwest Gypsy Swing Fest, Feb. 14-15, Brink Lounge, 7 pm: The temperature outside may be chilly, but Gypsy swing masters Harmonious Wail turn up the heat inside the Brink Lounge with their annual wintertime mini-festival. Along with the Wail and Toronto visitor Debi Botos on both nights, this year’s performers include the Gonzalo Bergara Trio (Friday) and Alfonso Ponticelli & Swing Gitan (Saturday). Jam sessions close out both evenings.

MAMA Cares Winter Ball, Saturday, Feb. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: A full night of music benefits the MAMA Cares program, which steps in with financial assistance for musicians facing financial or medical hardship. Emceed by Chris Kammer, “the rock and roll dentist,” and with performances by Rare Element, Wurk and the Raine Stern Band.

Calexico + Iron & Wine, Saturday, Feb. 15, The Sylvee, 8 pm: The two folk giants converged to create last year’s album, Years To Burn, and created a gorgeous love letter to their shared genre. Each song is a master class in songwriting. While “Father Mountain” shows restraint, “The Bitter Suite” demonstrates the power of experimentation and letting artistic inhibitions fly. With Madison Cunningham.

CVQ, Saturday, Feb. 15, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 7:30 pm: The Madison chamber ensemble con vivo! — meaning “Music with Life” — launches its 18th season with the debut of CVQ, a woodwind quintet with flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn. The evening concert includes selections from Beethoven, Copland, Gottschalk and Ligeti.

Madison Story Slam, Saturday, Feb. 15, Wil-Mar Center, 7 pm: Before Madison had The Moth it already had a thriving storytelling community rooted in Madison Story Slam. This all-star fifth anniversary event features 14 storytellers returning to the Wil-Mar stage with encore editions of their true-life tales.

Bridge of Song, Sunday, Feb. 16, UW Hamel Music Center, 6:30 pm: A truly international duo, Bridge of Song brings together Finnish pianist Colin Hansen and New York City soprano Kathleen Roland-Silverstein. At this Mead Witter School of Music guest artist concert, Hansen and Roland-Silverstein will perform music both Nordic (including works by Jean Sibelius, Leevi Madetojoa and Aulis Sallinen, sung in Finnish and Swedish) and American (by modern composers Alan Louis Smith and Tom Cipullo).

Loud ‘N Unchained benefit, Sunday, Feb. 16, Crucible, 6 pm: Members of Madison’s black drag community will strut their stuff at this fabulous fundraiser for the upcoming Loud ’N Unchained Black Theater Festival, a showcase of original works by black performers. Slaying the stage in support of the festival will be Anya Knees, Baylee Imani June Diamond, Sasha Fierce Valentine, MiMi Sanchez and Mr. Rock County Pride 2019, Cyrus K. Stratton.

The Color Purple, Tuesday, Feb. 18, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple was transformed into a Broadway musical that celebrates a young black woman’s journey to self-discovery. This Tony-award winning adaptation was created by Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, Feb. 19-20, 7:30 pm. Through Feb. 23.

Johannes Wallmann Quintet, Thursday, Feb. 20, UW Hamel Music Center, 8 pm: UW-Madison jazz professor extraordinaire Johannes Wallmann pulled some strings to assemble his dream team. With a string orchestra conducted by Michael Dolan, plus bassist Nick Moran, drummer Allison Miller, and superstar trumpeter Ingrid Jensen.

The Toasters, Thursday, Feb. 20, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: For nearly 40 years, The Toasters have rested atop the American ska landscape. Unlike their more commercially successful peers (think Mighty Mighty Bosstones or Reel Big Fish), The Toasters stayed closer to early reggae, and two-tone influences are mixed into their buoyant pop rock. For that, they are rightly regarded as the elder statesman of American ska. With Los Meskales, Courtesy of Tim.

