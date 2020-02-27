Isthmus Picks Playlist: Feb. 27-March 5

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Rüfüs du Sol, Thursday, Feb. 27, The Sylvee, 8 pm: This Australian three-piece has developed a potent style of grounded and dark EDM across three records. On their latest album, SOLACE, they go bigger than ever before on tracks like “Underwater.” Across the song, the band slowly builds production elements onto Tyrone Lindqvist’s vocals before letting it all go on massive drops. With Crooked Colours. Sold out.

100 gecs, Friday, Feb. 28, UW Union South-The Sett, 9 pm: The music of electronic duo Laura Les and Dylan Brady (aka 100 gecs) almost defies description. It’s pop music without catchiness, dance music without rhythm, rap music without cadence. On “Money Machine,” it’s almost like they took all the current trends of music — Auto-Tune and snare patterns, for example — and mashed them together in a satanic blender. It’s absolutely glorious by the way. With Tony Velour. NOTE: Free, but tickets required, and all were claimed as of press time; a standby line will be available to fill the room at 8:50 pm in the event of any unused tickets.

Così fan tutte, Friday, Feb. 28, UW Music Hall, 7:30 pm: University Opera explores the depths and temptations of true love with Mozart’s Così fan tutte. Set in the roaring ‘20s, the story revolves around two men who test the devotion of their fiancées by trying to woo the other’s love into an affair. The production features flappers, bon vivants and a whiff of women’s rights, along with a good dose of humor, cynicism, and some of Mozart’s most beautiful music. The Mead Witter School of Music’s new director of orchestral activities, Oriol Sans, will conduct the UW-Madison Symphony, and David Ronis will direct the production. ALSO: Sunday (2 pm) and Tuesday (7:30 pm), March 1 & 3.

Sweet Honey in the Rock, Saturday, Feb. 29, Overture Hall, 8 pm: The Grammy nominated ensemble is marking its 45th year of touring, bringing justice-minded music from gospel, hip-hop, jazz and soul to life with exquisite rhythms and harmonies. Here’s a note to end Black History Month from “Ella’s Song:” “Until the killing of a black man, a black mother’s son, is as important as the killing of a white man, a white mother’s son...we will not rest.”

Tubal Cain album release, Saturday, Feb. 29, Art In Gallery, 7 pm: Help send Art In off in style; it has been announced that the music venue and art space will close after this most metal of bills headlined by Tubal Cain. The black metal masters unveil Summon the Mist, featuring the first recordings in their current trio incarnation. With another Madison trio, Ossuary, as well as Milwaukee doom dealers Lost Tribes of the Moon and DJ Heavy Eye.

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: Saturday, Feb. 29, Cafe Coda, 8 pm, The Chicago-based Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM) has produced some of the most inventive jazz artists of the past half-century, and percussionist/multi-instrumentalist/composer Kahil El’Zabar is one of the most eclectic and prolific musicians to emerge from the AACM scene. El’Zabar formed the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble in the 1970s, and while the lineup has shifted over the years, the group has performed continually since then. In addition to El’Zabar, the current version features Corey Wilkes on trumpet and Alex Harding on bari sax. This is the 47th consecutive year the ensemble has toured during Black History Month.

Linn Jennings album release, Saturday, Feb. 29, Bos Meadery, 7 pm: The 2018 EP Rainbows and Empty Roads featured Madison singer-songwriter Linn Jennings mostly accompanied only by guitar; her debut full-length album, What Lies Ahead, expands her musical palette with piano, percussion, cello and more of a full band sound. In either setting, her laid-back yet propulsive acoustic guitar, expressive voice and melodic folk songs lead the way. With Karen Wheelock, Melody Kate.

Madison Malone, Saturday, Feb. 29, Al. Ringling Theatre, Baraboo, 7 pm: UW's and Wisconsin’s own singer-songwriter makes a triumphant return with a new EP in hand. On I and II, Malone practices careful, articulate and refined songwriting. On “Treehouse I,” she bestows full faith in her vocals, accompanying them with only a piano before the rest of the production comes in around the halfway mark. With Shawndell Marks, Teddy Davenport.

International Festival, Saturday, Feb. 29, Overture Center, 10 am-5 pm: It’s the 39th year of Madison’s International Festival. Fittingly, this year’s festival will feature 39 performing artists and groups from Dane County. The fest will begin with the longstanding tradition of the Swiss alphorns playing in the lobby and other performances move through the world: African funk, Taiwanese puppetry, a gospel choir, and traditional dances from around the world. Plan for a whole day of soaking up the diverse cultures and traditions represented in Dane County. With more than 45 food and fair trade vendors. Free and open to the public.

flor, Sunday, March 1, Union South-The Sett, 8 pm: On their 2019 project, ley lines, the LA-based alt-poppers continue to develop their heavy, emphatic but ultimately restrained songwriting approach. On songs like the title track, the band goes big, bringing in lofty production and sweeping vocals; on tracks like “little light one,” the band goes small. This level of contrast and dexterity make for an undeniably fresh sound. With Winnetka Bowling League.

Jay Pharoah, Thursday, March 5, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Currently at work on a second stand-up special, this dazzling Saturday Night Live alum takes the craft to new levels with his impression and character work. Jay Pharoah excels in impersonations ranging from Barack Obama to Peter from Family Guy and peppers his sets with cogent observations and hilarious stories. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, March 6-7, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.