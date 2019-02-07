Isthmus Picks Playlist: Feb. 7-14

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Dan Tedesco, Thu., Jan. 31, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Iowa singer-songwriter Dan Tedesco’s winter tour takes a moment to look back at both a major influence and his own catalog. This solo show begins with a full performance of the classic Tom Petty album Wildflowers. Tedesco will also mark the 10th anniversary of his debut disc, Starin’ at a Green Light, with his current interpretations of that album’s songs.

Demetri Martin, Thursday, Feb. 7, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Comedian Demetri Martin is something of a king of all media: a bestselling author of both prose (This is a Book) and art (If It’s Not Funny It’s Art); film director (Dean); and, of course, stand-up comedian (the current “Wandering Mind” tour). He’s even been spotted playing guitar accompaniment, as on a November appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, so can a band be far behind?

Luca Lush, Friday, Feb. 8, Liquid, 10 pm: Brooklyn based DJ and electronic music producer Luca Lush, aka Wolfgang Robinowitz, is known for his intense pop song remixes. His latest release, 2018’s “Another Life” single, fuses an intricate melody with heavy, booming bass undertones. Robinowitz is joined by fellow EDM producer Montell2099, and a slew of Wisconsin-based DJs, including Trini, dreambay., Hunter Caroll, P.R. Cottontail, Scurler and Slag.

A Little Night Music, Friday, Feb. 8, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 8 pm: The Madison Opera presents Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music, which features the lovely hit, “Send in the Clowns.” The operetta takes us to Sweden at the turn of the 20th century and follows a series of romances, told in beautiful waltzes with lyrics almost universally hailed as refreshingly witty and subtle. ALSO: Sunday, Feb. 10, 2:30 pm.

Trevor Noah, Friday, Feb. 8, Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum, 8 pm: He managed to pull off the difficult feat of replacing beloved Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2015, a role at which he shortly proved completely at home. That’s proof enough that stand-up and television host Trevor Noah can do just about anything he wants, including writing a critically acclaimed best-seller (Born a Crime), and shepherding shows by fellow Daily Show correspondents Jordan Klepper and Roy Wood Jr. This winter he’s taking to the road for the “Loud and Clear” stand-up tour.

Bas, Saturday, Feb. 9, Majestic, 9 pm: The Queens rapper is on tour for his 2018 LP, Milky Way. Too many emcees these days rely on gimmicks or modulations, but Bas bases his sound solely in bars and beats. A prime example on Milky Way is “Tribe,” wherein Bas and featured rapper J Cole take turns bouncing rhymes off the song’s snare pattern and riding the production’s guitar lick into the sunset. With Rexx Life Raj, Innanet James, Correy C.

Joe Policastro Trio, Saturday, Feb. 9, Cafe Coda, 8 pm: This fantastic jazz trio has played for President Barack Obama, and now they’re headed to Willy Street. Policastro, a playful yet intense bassist, creates intricately arranged jazz masterpieces with nimble guitarist Dave Miller and sensitive and innovative drummer Mikel Avery. Their newest album, Nothing Here Belongs, showcases stunning original compositions and offbeat arrangements of songs by Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads and Santo & Johnny.

Claudia Schmidt & Dean Magraw, Saturday, Feb. 9, North Street Cabaret, 7 pm: Two lauded folk talents combine their efforts for a night of reveries. Schmidt, a Michigander, and Dean Magraw, a Minnesotan, each capture the beauty of the Midwest in their respective takes on acoustic music. Schmidt has spent upwards of four decades honing traditionalist folk and her dynamic vocals, dulcimer and 12-string guitar, whereas Magraw is more keen to experiment with genre on his acoustic guitar. Their talents combined should make for an enthralling evening of music.

Klack, Saturday, Feb. 9, Crucible, 9 pm: Formed in 2017 by locals Eric Oehler and Matt Fanale, Klack has quickly become one of the most intriguing acts in town. Their recently released EP, Introducing the 1984 Renault Car, pairs funky rhythms with analogic melodies and tops them with eclectic lyrics and vocal samples. The best song on the six tracks is the quietly dissident “The Revolution Will Be Synthesized.” Across its five minutes, Klack takes listeners on a journey through a sonic battleground. With Nevada Hardware, DJs Koob and Eurotic.

Marty Friedman, Sunday, Feb. 10, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Metal guitarist extraordinaire Marty Friedman, who played on all five albums Megadeth released in the ‘90s, brings his brand of “feel-good aggression” for an evening of instrumental headbanging prowess. If Friedman’s new album, One Bad M.F. Live!!, recorded in Mexico City last year, is any indication, the dude will blow the High Noon’s roof sky high. Immortal Guardian, a power-metal band from Atlanta, and Madison’s own Lords of the Trident — self-proclaimed as the “most metal band on earth” yet who cheekily just released an acoustic album titled Pull the Plug — will open the all-ages show.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise + Mt. Joy, Monday, Feb. 11, The Sylvee, 8 pm: Two delightfully named bands, one excellent bill. Festival favorites Rainbow Kitten Surprise are impossible to categorize — they deliver massive harmonies and blend elements of indie rock, hip-hop and folk. Think alt-J mixed with The Lumineers. Mt. Joy is more on the Americana side of indie, with a little blues rock thrown in for good measure.

milo, Wednesday, Feb. 13, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: In October, former Wisconsin rapper milo announced that his 2018 album, Budding Ornithologists, would the last under this moniker. So this could be the final chance for a Midwestern audience to see the clever wordsmith at work, as he tells esoteric and metaphysical tales over chill-vibe, minimalist beats. Signor Benedick the Moor and Pink Navel open.

Jimmy Brandmeier, Wednesday, Feb. 13, A Room of One’s Own, 6 pm: The Madison-based musician/composer/producer (and father to three daughters) gives a book talk on his inspirational title, Be Who You Are: A Song for My Children. It’s spiritual and humorous, a Valentine’s Day gift from a guy who’s focused on the good stuff.

Rachael & Vilray, Thursday, Feb. 14, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 pm: Recreating big band hits and other pop music from 1930s and ‘40s radio, Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) and Vilray share a microphone and create a world with just their voices and a single guitar. Harking back to a lost era of popular songwriting, the two friends share a passion for the music that helped put American artists on the world stage for the first time.

Mandolin Orange, Thursday, Feb. 14, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: On their sixth studio album, Tides of a Teardrop, this North Carolina duo crafts gentle, meditative folk music that explores grief, spirituality and bittersweet life lessons. Singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz excel at creating cerebral, empathetic Americana — a refreshing departure from bands like Mumford & Sons. With Mapache. Sold out.

Kim/Kielson Duo, Thursday, Feb. 14, Chocolaterian Cafe, Middleton, 7 pm: Music from the dramatic, virtuosic Baroque period takes center stage at this performance from Kangwon Lee Kim (violin) and Lisette Kielson (recorder). The duo will perform popular songs from the era: canons and chaconnes composed by masters including Bach, Merula, Telemann and more. Considering the setting and the date, expect wine and chocolate, too. Name your own ticket price; $25-$30 is suggested.

Les Cougars, Thursday, Feb. 14, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: This Madison-based neo-burlesque troupe presents a night of comedy, dance and sexiness for all. It includes local divas in their 30s and 40s, including Tulin Waters (aka La Bomba), Lindsay Evans (Sexy Ester), kombucha queen Vanessa Tortolano (Monkey Business Institute) and more fabulous women.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.