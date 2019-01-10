Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 10-17

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

BackBuzz, Thursday, Jan. 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: A project from Madison multi-instrumentalist songwriters Beau Osland and Henry Seroogy, BackBuzz deals in driving, melodic indie-rock that brings to mind Arctic Monkeys or The War on Drugs. It pairs perfectly with the Lumineers-style folk-rock from The North Code and the quirky, endlessly pleasing alt-folk-pop sounds of The Fancy Pears.

Ian Edwards, Thursday, Jan. 10, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Ian Edwards has written or consulted for many favorite recent TV shows (Black-ish, The Boondocks, Two Broke Girls, SNL), hosted a couple podcasts, and acted in acclaimed independent films such as Tangerine. And, somehow, he’s still found time to develop his biting, off-kilter observational stand-up (as well as film a pair of December shows for a forthcoming Comedy Central special). With Kellye Howard, Anthony Siraguse. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 11-12, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Wisconsin Funk Fest, Friday, Jan 11, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: A night of pizazz to heat up the heart of Wisconsin’s winter. The headliner, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, is a Madison original, but on songs like “Mojito” it feels like they’re marching down Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The lone out-of-state band is the Twin Cities’ Nooky Jones, a six-piece that blends the quirks of neo-soul with the sincerity of ‘70s-era soul. Also appearing: Rare Element, Wurk and DJ Phil Money.

Wisconsin Hip-Hop Fest, Saturday, Jan. 12, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Part of Majestic’s series, Hip-Hop Fest features a slew of emcees based in Madison. It’s hosted by musician and activist Rob Dz and headlined by local wunderkind Trapo. With performances by hip-hop/funk band Bird’s Eye, and artists Lucien Parker, CRASHprez, Sincere Life, Chris Jewson and Broadway Muse.

German Art Students, Saturday, Jan. 12, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Judging by the promo for this show, the long-running rock smarties German Art Students appear to be holding down the end of the night shift at Mickey’s; however, all of the bands are headlining-worthy, so get there on time. In addition to GAS’s earworms, enjoy flavors of rock both dark (the stripped-down, slightly ominous Howler, featuring guitarist Wendy Schneider and drummer Joe Bernstein) and light (sweet jangle-pop quintet Gentle Brontosaurus).

Hits & Giggles, Sunday, Jan. 13, Whiskey Jack’s Saloon, 8:30 pm: A stand-up comedy showcase of local funny people features headliner Nick Hart, whose joke about green onions and scallions made him Madison’s funniest comic in 2017 and took him all the way to Conan. Also featured are Allie Lindsay, Deon Green, and Alan Talaga. Any of the comics may whip out marijuana-themed jokes at this high-concept cannabis reform fundraiser, hosted by activist group NORML.

Charly Bliss, Thursday, January 17, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: The Brooklynites of Charly Bliss make music that’s tailor-made for teen comedy soundtracks. Their 2017 debut, Guppy, is filled with the kind of hyper-caffeinated pop rock that wouldn’t sound out of place playing as adolescents escape a house party recently broken up by cops. And singer Eva Hendricks’ sugary vocals are, at times, a dead ringer for Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley. With Active Bird Community, Disq.

Tim Dillon, Thursday, Jan. 17, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Podcast host, satirical Manhattan tour bus guide and New York comedian Tim Dillon headlines Comedy on State. Named one of Rolling Stone’s “Ten Comics You Need to Know” Dillon jokes about how everyone under 23 has a fake job as an Instagram filter and is known for claiming to be Trump’s gross offspring, “Titan Trump.” ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 18-19, 8 & 10:30 pm.

