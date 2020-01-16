Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 16-23

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Dwight Yoakam, Thursday, Jan. 16, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Dwight Yoakam managed to achieve massive commercial and artistic success in country music in the 1980s and ’90s by following his muse rather than doing what everyone else was doing at the time. His revival of the Bakersfield sound (think Buck Owens) was a breath of fresh air when he started notching major hits, and his continued divergence from what has happened to country radio has made him a standard-bearing legend. Oh, and he’s a pretty good actor, too (Sling Blade, Painted Hero). With Jobe Fortner.

Black Pumas, Thursday, Jan. 16, Majestic, 8 pm: 2019 was a big year for Black Pumas. The Texas-based duo of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada released their eponymous debut to critical acclaim and were rewarded for it with a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Black Pumas’ sound is a melting pot of funk and soul, shot through with a strong Latin influence befitting their Lone Star State heritage. With Seratones, a rock and soul outfit out of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Madison FemFest, Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18, Bos Meadery, 5-11 pm: Madison FemFest returns to amplify and empower women and LGBTQIA+ artists with 11 local and regional acts including Gentle Brontosaurus, 4th Curtis, Zed Kenzo, DUSK, Proud Parents and Gender Confetti. There will also be how-to workshops by and for performers at Communication on Saturday afternoon. All proceeds from Madison FemFest go to Willma’s Fund, an organization that provides assistance to homeless LGBTQ persons in Dane County.

96.3 Future Stars, Friday, Jan 17, Barrymore Theatre, 7 pm: Madison’s station for country jams, 96.3, returns with its yearly showcase of the genre’s best and brightest. Matt Stell is a former college basketball player with a golden voice. Songs like his hit “Prayed For You” are laden with emotion. Another act to catch is Ingrid Andress, who excels at stirring ballads like “More Hearts Than Mine.” With Jameson Rodgers, Morgan Evans, Teddy Robb.

Wisconsin Funk Fest, Saturday, Jan. 18, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: This FPC Live showcase lineup sneaks across the state line to include a special visitor from Minneapolis: Black Market Brass, a big band inspired by ’70s Afrobeat and funk. Madison is ably represented by legendary horn-driven funksters Phat Phunktion, the Afro-Carribean grooves of Immigré, drummer Joey B. Banks’ Funkee JBeez collective (and special guests), and DJ Phil Money.

Wisconsin Hard Rock Fest, Saturday, Jan. 18, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: We’re thrilled that hard rock is among the genres showcased during the 2020 Wisconsin Fest series. The state’s hard rock scene is alive and kicking and — as this five-band showcase will prove — often veers into heavy metal territory. The eclectic lineup features Madison’s big-league veterans Last Crack (who early on recorded for Roadrunner Records at Prince’s Paisley Park and were in rotation on MTV’s Headbangers Ball), Janesville’s in-your-face Revolution-X, and Wausau’s self-proclaimed “death blues saviors” 20 Watt Tombstone. Two other Madison bands also will perform: power trio 7 Seasons Deep and “cathartic metal” duo Birth of Tragedy.

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Saturday, Jan. 18, Venue on Winnebago, 8 pm: Combining a rich blend of American genres like soul, jazz, R&B and rock, this trio of a guitarist, drummer and organist weaves together tracks that are alternately smooth and explosive. Tracks like the title song off the trio’s 2018 album, Close but No Cigar, are filled with delicious grooves and expressive organ licks and guitar riffs.

Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest, Saturday, Jan. 18, Alliant Energy Center, noon (VID) and 2-6 pm: It’s not just beer, even though there will be some 130 breweries pouring at the 11th annual Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest. It’s not just cheese, either, though there will be cubes and slices and spreads. There’s also Piano Fondue dueling pianos, silent disco, live cheese carving, beer and cheese pairing classes, a crash course in hops, and even more food sampling. Six area food carts and restaurants will be selling food. And as always there’s the chance to meet your favorite brewer! Remember, there’s no such thing as a dumb question. As with all Isthmus events, this festival supports local, independent journalism. Tickets here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observances, Monday, Jan. 20, Capitol Rotunda, noon; Overture Center, 5 pm: The annual celebration of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader includes the official state ceremony at the Capitol. Hosted by Wisconsin Public Radio host Jonathan Overby, the event features a keynote by University of Illinois professor of music Ollie Watts Davis, and performances by the MLK Women’s Mass Choir, Fall Gospel Fest Choir and SistaStrings. The Madison/Dane County event at Overture kicks off with freedom songs at 5 pm and a program at 6 pm with a keynote by activist and sociologist Joyce Ann Ladner. The King Coalition and other organizations host more events beginning on Friday, Jan. 17; for schedule: facebook.com/kingcoalition.

Rivers Edge, Thursday, Jan 23, Tip Top Tavern, 10 pm: The punk band and vegan restaurant/venue owners from Chattanooga, Tennessee, visit Madison with a recently released album in tow. On The Runaround, the band pays tribute to the South’s underrated punk legacy — blending thrashing yet twangy guitars and sultry vocals on tracks like “Don’t Draw Blood.” They’re joined by locals Momotaros and Bob Loblaw as well as Milwaukee’s Holy Shit!

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.