Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 18-25, 2018

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Jan. 18-25, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

×

FRZN Fest, Thursday, Jan. 18, Majestic Theatre & High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: This year’s FRZN fest, spanning three nights and two venues, is hot! Both the High Noon Saloon and the Majestic are packed with quality acts all weekend long. Thursday’s High Noon Saloon set from Shredders, part of Minneapolis’ Doomtree Collective, is bound to be amazing. Friday’s High Noon headliner, Destroyer, is one of indie rock’s best and most unheralded bands, featuring indomitable frontman and songwriter Dan Bejar. On Saturday, we think it’s a toss-up between the two venues. Majestic’s headliner is Poliça, an excellent Minneapolis synth-pop group. But at High Noon, you get Hinds, a spectacular Spanish garage-pop outfit. No matter what you choose, this year’s FRZN Fest is a musical winter wonderland. ALSO: Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 19-20.

Kinfolk + The Big Payback, Thursday, Jan. 18, Overture-Capitol Theater, 7:30 pm: At this MadCity Sessions concert, you get into the majestic Capitol Theater for free. Then you get to spend time with some of Madison’s finest soul acts: First up is Kinfolk, a captivating neo-soul outfit that explores R&B, jazz, rock, funk and reggae. Closing out the night is The Big Payback, a jazz-rock act anchored by the soulful vocals of Leah Isabel Tirado and a killer horn section. Thanks, Overture!

Circus No. 9, Friday, Jan. 19, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Banjo geek alert! These acoustic freaks of nature feature five-string wonder Matthew Davis, who followed up his 2016 National Banjo Championship win with a crown as champ at the 2017 Rockygrass Festival. The band hails from East Tennessee and puts the “pro” in progressive bluegrass sounds. Their sound is John Hartford meets John Coltrane, and is further propelled by another champ in the ranks: Thomas Cassell, the mandolin winner at the 2016 Rockygrass competition. While it’s the most technically proficient bluegrass you’ll likely see this winter, the band also has plenty of heart. With Stanton is Real.

Mn'JAM, Friday, Jan. 19, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 8 pm: The Dutch experimental performance-art collaboration Mn’Jam (made up of the artists M and JAM) brings their improvisational music and light show to the Arts + Literature Laboratory. M sings and works with looping sounds while JAM’s electronic notes also influence the visual experience. This jazz-influenced performance mixes digital and visual expression to create a unique environment that ranges from the groovy to the mystic.

Stick Figure, Saturday, Jan. 20, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Stick Figure is a collision of sorts. The New England-bred and NoCal-based band offers a seamless combination of traditional dub reggae with rock and electronic flourishes. It really makes you think of greener pastures, if you know what we mean. Their latest, an instrumental version of their 2015 full length Set in Stone, was released in 2016.

Kevin Hart, Sunday, Jan. 21, Alliant Energy Center-Coliseum, 7 pm: Kevin Hart is one of the most recognizable faces in comedy. The comic is coming to Madison hot off the success of his Jumanji remake. Don’t miss this one, folks — it's not every day that household names and A-list movie stars come to town.

Carnage, Thursday, Jan. 25, Liquid, 9 pm: Producer Carnage's most recent tracks — aided by artists such as Mac Miller, MadeinTYO and current electronic scene mystery artist GRAVEDGR — mix hip-hop and EDM into a dense but uncluttered sound. His most recent collection is September's collaborative EP with rapper Young Thug, Young Martha. An all-star bill also includes Miami-based DJ Andres Fresko and Milwaukee duo RCKT PWR.

Rory Scovel, Thursday, January 25, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: Scovel does standup unlike any others touring right now. His sets are never quite the same, thanks to a genius mixture of crowd work, improv and prepared bits that can be rearranged at will. Coming off an appearance in blockbuster The House and numerous appearances on Conan, Scovel's current “A Proper Gander Tour” looks at a tense nation that could stand to relax and laugh a little bit. With Zach Martina. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, January 26-27, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.