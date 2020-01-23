Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 23-30

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Rivers Edge, Thursday, Jan 23, Tip Top Tavern, 10 pm: The punk band and vegan restaurant/venue owners from Chattanooga, Tennessee, visit Madison with a recently released album in tow. On The Runaround, the band pays tribute to the South’s underrated punk legacy — blending thrashing yet twangy guitars and sultry vocals on tracks like “Don’t Draw Blood.” They’re joined by locals Momotaros and Bob Loblaw as well as Milwaukee’s Holy Shit!

LÜM’s Back to School Bash, Friday, Jan. 24, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: The Madison-based music discovery app shines the spotlight on some standout regional hip-hop talent. From the local ranks, there’s crooner Landon DeVon and cold eyed spitter 608Trayce, alongside spin master DJay Mando. The standout, though, might be St. Paul’s contemplative emcee Why Khaliq (pictured). With Vogel Park.

Erika + BMG, Friday, Jan. 24, High Noon Saloon, 10 pm: The High Noon slingshots into a trippy, techno future at this concert hosted by the folks behind the annual Musique Electronique stages at Fete de Marquette. DJs Erika (pictured) and BMG are the pillars. BMG is the founder of Interdimensional Transmissions — a label on the cutting edge of Detroit techno. Each merges the cold industrial spirit of the Motor City with grooves from the world over.

Whitney, Friday, Jan. 24, The Sylvee, 8 pm: On the 2019 album, Forever Turned Around, Whitney expanded on the warmth and earnestness of their debut record. Calm, cool and ever gracious, songs like “Song For Ty” radiate a grounded kindness, like reconnecting with an old friend and feeling like no time has passed. Be sure to catch CHAI, a quartet of Japanese art pop punks that is one of the freshest acts to emerge recently.

Escher String Quartet with David Finckel, Saturday, Jan. 25, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm: Much as M.C. Escher (from whom they take their name) did with visual art, Escher String Quartet brings a degree of controlled chaos to classical music. The two violins, viola and cello form a nexus of flurrying plucks and strokes. They are joined by cellist David Finckel, a longtime Emerson String Quartet member.

Frostiball, Saturday, Jan. 25, Overture Center, 8 pm: This annual winter fete raises funds for Overture’s extensive free community programming. Enjoy dancing in the Main Lobby with the UpBeat Orchestra (pictured), or music in other areas of the building by Professor Pinkerton’s Irrelevant Orchestra, Lo Marie & the Four Flappers, Lawren Brianna Ware and Jerry Ensemble performers. Late night beats are provided by DJ Pain 1 at the Isthmus After Party (11 pm-1 am).

Brian Regan, Saturday, Jan. 25, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: There are comedians, comedian’s comedians, and then there is Brian Regan, THE comedian’s comedian. Regan is a stand-up, through and through. He’s never angled for a TV show or a movie career; he just writes and expertly delivers some of the best, gut-busting comedy.

Schubertiade, Sunday, Jan. 26, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 3 pm: The spirit of composer Franz Schubert rides the coattails of older colleague Ludwig van Beethoven at his 250th birthday celebration in the UW Mead Witter School of Music’s seventh annual Schubertiade concert. Music of both composers will be performed by the Pro Arte Quartet and a roster of notable School of Music alumni, including mezzo soprano Allisanne Apple, sopranos Jennifer D’Agostino (pictured) and Jaime-Rose Guarrine, cellist Karl Knapp, tenor Daniel O’Dea and baritone Michael Roemer. ALSO: Professor of musicology Margaret Butler gives a lecture in the Rehearsal Hall at 2:15 pm.

Love & Knowledge, Sunday, Jan. 26, High Noon Saloon, 3-7 pm: Show promoter. Artist advocate. Tireless supporter. That’s just a few of the ways to describe Gary Davis Jr.’s connection to the local hip-hop community. For more than 20 years, the man known as Gary Knowledge has been a staple in the Madison rap scene. And with this event, emcees, DJs and rap fans are showing their appreciation of his support with a free show that also aims to help him raise some funds for medical bills from a recent illness. With A.N.T. hosting, the show lineup includes music by Rob Dz, DJ Fusion, DJ Fabulust, DJ Scrump Boogz, LUV, Kinfolk and Chaos New Money, as well as comedy from Craig Smith.

Riverdance, Tuesday, Jan. 28, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: The flying feet, tapping clogs and jaunty mash-ups of modern and traditional Celtic music are signatures of the international dance phenomenon Riverdance. The group made its television debut during the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin in 1994, and soon transformed into a full-length program of reels, hornpipes, step dance and more. The company celebrates its 25th anniversary with newly imagined orchestrations, costumes, lighting effects, and astonishing footwork. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 29-30, 7:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.