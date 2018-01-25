Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2018

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of Jan. 25-Feb. 1, 2018. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist!

Carnage, Thursday, Jan. 25, Liquid, 9 pm: Producer Carnage’s most recent tracks — aided by such artists as Mac Miller, MadeinTYO and current electronic scene mystery artist GRAVEDGR — mix hip-hop and EDM into a dense but uncluttered sound. His newest EP is September’s collaboration with rapper Young Thug, Young Martha. An all-star bill also includes Miami-based DJ Andres Fresko and Milwaukee duo RCKT PWR.

Rory Scovel, Thursday, Jan. 25, Comedy Club on State, 8:30 pm: Scovel does standup unlike any others touring right now. His sets are never quite the same, thanks to a genius mixture of crowd work, improv and prepared bits that can be rearranged at will. Coming off an appearance in blockbuster The House and numerous appearances on Conan, Scovel’s current “A Proper Gander Tour” looks at a tense nation that could stand to relax and laugh a little bit. With Zach Martina. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, January 26-27, 8 & 10:30 pm.

The Wailers, Friday, Jan. 26, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: The legacy of Bob Marley is carried forward into the 21st century by his former band, The Wailers, today led by musical director/drummer Aston Barrett Jr. (son of bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, who still plays with the group at times). The family ties also include lead singer Josh Barrett (a cousin) and Shema McGregor, daughter of I Threes singer Judy Mowatt. Get ready to light up the Barrymore with some legendary reggae sounds.

Nooky Jones, Friday, Jan. 26, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: It might seem unlikely that a kid from Minnesota raised in a devout, conservative Mormon household could go on to front a sultry R&B band. But Cameron Kinghorn pulls it off with style with his Minneapolis-based sextet Nooky Jones. Heralded by the Minneapolis Star Tribune as some of “Minnesota’s freshest baby making music,” the group fuses elements of jazz, soul, funk and hip-hop. With Madison’s Mr. Jackson.

FORMA, Friday, Jan. 26, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Since 2010, this Brooklyn-based trio has engaged in synth-driven sonic exploration of sorts, dabbling in styles ranging from ambient dream pop to dark, driving Krautrock. Their latest album, 2016’s Physicalist, layers expansive, cosmic melodies over crisp, urgent drum beats for an effect that’s minimalist yet multi-faceted. With locals Emili Earhart and Dan Woodman (playing as a duo project), and Golden Donna, who had the good sense to procure a subwoofer for this occasion.

Tiny Moving Parts, Friday, Jan. 26, Union South-The Sett, 9 pm: Tiny Moving Parts headlines a night of emo excellence, coinciding with the release of their sixth album, Swell. Supported by some of the genre’s best slackers — Oso Oso and Mom Jeans — the night promises to be ludicrously hype. Force your way off the couch to warm up the winter and catch some feels.

The Exile Project, Saturday, Jan. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Now in its fourth year, The Exile Project, a loose cooperative of more than a dozen local bands, continues its recreation of entire rock LPs with a performance of Cheap Trick’s Live at Budokan. In a lottery last fall, bands drew the name of an album track out of a hat; with each song, the audience is served by a new band taking great liberties with the original versions of the tunes. This year’s line-up includes Imaginary Watermelon, The Fauxtons, Anna Wang and Tiny Band. Local stalwarts The Low Czars open this rock and roll night for a cause: All proceeds go to the Madison Literacy Network.

jPhelpz, Saturday, Jan. 27, Red Zone, 9 pm: If dubstep has a master of darkness it may be jPhelpz, who crafts industrial-edged bass tracks that will make the perfect soundtrack when it is revealed we are really living inside some sort of combat-themed video game hellscape. Similarly heavy is support act 2FAC3D, the Chicago-based underground trap duo of Tommy Corman and Rob Serafin. With Rifle Tower, Apple Country, Zilver.

Madison Mixtape, Tuesday, Jan. 30, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: Check out some independent bands for free as part of Madison Mixtape’s concert series. This edition opens with a panel discussion on marketing designed for local musicians, coordinated by local promotion outfit This Means War! An excellent music lineup includes rockers-gone-country Westernwhere, the sweet pop sounds of Gentle Brontosaurus, and ts foss (the acoustic side of Fire Heads leader Tyler Foss).

JJ Grey & Mofro, Thursday, Feb. 1, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm:Carrying on a rich Southern tradition of combining swampy rock and soul, JJ Grey & Mofro are a bit of a throwback. The Jacksonville seven-piece formed in the late 1990s and gained popularity in the jam band scene (initially as Mofro). Their most recent release is 2015’s Ol’ Glory, their seventh studio album. With The Commonheart.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.