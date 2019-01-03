Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 3-10

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Fringe Character, Friday, Jan. 4, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: A project from musician and producer Benjamin Sholl, aka Turrnt Vonnegut, this hip-hop act has grown to a 10-piece band comprised of talented emcees and instrumentalists known for their engaging live performances and their “nuelectrosoulhop” sound. With local psychedelic indie-rock “Hawaii-fi” project Kainalu and electronic funk band Koi.

Wisconsin Bluegrass Fest, Friday, Jan. 4, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Wisconsin bluegrass trailblazers Adam Gruel (Horseshoes and Hand Grenades) and Sarah Vos (Dead Horses) host this solid sampler-pack of old time and newgrass acts playing Mr. Monroe’s music “Sconnie style.” Madison’s Armchair Boogie calls their sound “funkgrass,” and have the electric bass and drum set to prove it. Twin Cities’ Kind Country will provide the night’s jamgrass fix. Rucksack Revolution is a side project of Vos and Gruel’s which will provide a soft and harmonious respite from the plugged-in sets. Things get more traditional but no less original with Duluth’s Black River Revue. Fans of Madison faves Oak Street Ramblers will be leaning hard into their set as the band performs with two recent changes in their line-up.

Mead & Metal Fest, Saturday, Jan. 5, Bos Meadery, 6 pm: This annual showcase of hard-edged tuneage and honey-based beverages always includes an entertaining curveball of some sort, and this year it’s opening band Preomnor, self-billed as the “world’s only progressive hardcore zydeco band” (their online demo proves it). Closing the night is another new Madison metal outfit, Bon Scropion, and in the middle are excellent veteran hard rock trios subatomic and The Gran Fury.

Wisconsin Punk Fest, Saturday, Jan. 5, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: Milwaukee party punk quartet Direct Hit! has always given listeners ideas to consider while getting pumped, and that really comes to the fore on their 2018 album, Crown of Nothing, a song cycle pondering the afterlife. Fellow Brew City act Avenues also has a new full-length on the way in 2019. Madison is well represented by stalwart garage punks The Hussy and up-and-comers Gender Confetti and Coasting.

Trio Céleste, Sunday, Jan. 6, Farley’s House of Pianos, 4 pm: One of the finest chamber ensembles in the country, this California-based group dazzles with stunning interpretations of classical music. Featuring Iryna Krechkovsky on violin, Ross Gasworth on cello, and Kevin Kwan Loucks on piano, this concert provides a rare opportunity to see these international stars up close in an intimate salon setting.

Planned Parenthood Benefit, Sunday, January 6, High Noon Saloon, 7 pm: Three female powerhouses — Mackenzie Moore, Beth Kille and Karen Wheelock — lend their voices and talents to support reproductive rights and health care access for all in these perilous times. Doing our best to avoid a Handmaid’s Tale situation here.

Rare Plant Showcase, Sunday, Jan. 6, Art In Gallery, 8 pm: It’s hard to go wrong when local tape label Rare Plant throws a shindig, and this lineup is no exception. Aggressively garagey Detroiters Werewolf Jones and no-nonsense local hardcore outfit Black Cat both released excellent tapes in late 2018, and will provide plenty of noise to keep everyone rocking on a Sunday. And that’s just the start; also on the bill are Madison skaters Clean Room and a trio of supergroups: Sundial Mottos (members of Midnight Reruns, Estates), Cool Building (Proud Parents, Coordinated Suicides) and Scruggz (Fire Heads, Wood Chickens).

E.T., Tuesday, Jan. 8, Communication, 7:30 pm: Cyber Bully, the latest release from this Minneapolis-based synth-punk act, might be the only album in the world that includes audio samples from ’90s movies and pharmaceutical commercials. It’s a weirdly perfect backdrop for dark electronic beats and otherworldly vocals. With Madison’s “cute queer punk” duo Gender Confetti, plus Dumpster Dick, a new queer metalcore band making its triumphant debut.

Finding Neverland, Tuesday, Jan. 8, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Not every screen-to-stage musical succeeds, but Finding Neverland is an example of a story that turns to magic every medium. It’s based on the Academy Award-winning film and the play, The Man Who Was Peter Pan, and it tells the story of Peter Pan author, J.M. Barrie, and the family that inspired the story of “the boy who wouldn’t grow up.” It has a Broadway pedigree a mile long, plus flying performers ... and a dog! (trained by Tony Award honoree Bill Berloni). ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 9-10, 7:30 pm. Through Jan. 13.

BackBuzz, Thursday, Jan. 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: A project from Madison multi-instrumentalist songwriters Beau Osland and Henry Seroogy, BackBuzz deals in driving, melodic indie-rock that brings to mind Arctic Monkeys or The War on Drugs. It pairs perfectly with the Lumineers-style folk-rock from The North Code and the quirky, endlessly pleasing alt-folk-pop sounds of The Fancy Pears.

Ian Edwards, Thursday, Jan. 10, Comedy on State, 8 pm: Ian Edwards has written or consulted for many favorite recent TV shows (Black-ish, The Boondocks, Two Broke Girls, SNL), hosted a couple podcasts, and acted in acclaimed independent films such as Tangerine. And, somehow, still found time to develop his biting, off-kilter observational stand-up (as well as film a pair of December shows for a forthcoming Comedy Central special). ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Jan. 11-12, 8 & 10:30 pm.

