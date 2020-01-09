Isthmus Picks Playlist: Jan. 9-16

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Steve Forbert, Thursday, Jan. 9, Venue on Winnebago, 8 pm: In the mid-1970s Forbert followed a path trod by many hinterland troubadours: Get thee to N.Y.C. Unlike many would-be stars, Forbert had the songwriting acumen to back up his dreams, soon landing a record contract and hitting the Billboard Top 20 with the iconic “Romeo’s Tune.” Forbert is on tour celebrating a 40th anniversary release of the album that included the hit, Jackrabbit Slim; here’s hoping he will also play some songs from the excellent 2018 album The Magic Tree.

G. Love & Special Sauce, Thursday, Jan. 9, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: The pioneering blues and hip-hop mixer is on tour introducing music ahead of the release of his new album, The Juice, on Jan. 17. On the single “Go Crazy,” the Philly emcee and multi-instrumentalist jams out over clean guitar licks and grooving percussion. His vocal skills impress as well, riding the rhythm of his band’s arrangement with deft flow and dexterous lyricism. With Shamarr Allen.

Bluegrass Fest, Friday, Jan. 10, Majestic, 8 pm: Lots of young-gun bluegrass bands like to disavow tradition and claim innovation. Few pull it off like Fireside Collective (pictured) out of Asheville, North Carolina. Together for five years, the quintet broke out after winning the annual band contest at the 2016 Merlefest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Bluegrass freaks will look for the festival’s emcee, the turbo-charged leader of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Adam Greuel, to join the Collective for a couple of tunes. Wisconsin new-grass ambassadors Chicken Wire Empire will also throw down. With Barbaro and Dig.

Wisconsin Metal Fest, Friday, Jan. 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Prepare to bang your head to a cacophony of brutal riffs and guttural growls at this annual homage to Wisconsin’s metal scene. The 2020 lineup features locals Casket Robbery, Disappearance, Disgunt and Warbastard, and Green Bay’s Micawber (pictured), all of which will have your ears bleeding and your face melting in a sweet, sludgy swirl of sonic excess.

Wisconsin Blues Fest, Saturday, Jan. 11, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: FPC Live’s winter series adds a special element to its local blues showcase: This concert will benefit the Madison Blues Society. An excellent cross-section of hard-working local performers includes Chicago-styled Madtown Mannish Boys; Stackhouse, featuring young guitar whiz Xavier Lynn (pictured); old-timey hokum master Boo Mullarky; and blues-tinged rockers The Family Business and Kelsey Miles.

Oakwood Chamber Players, Saturday, Jan. 11, Oakwood Village-University Woods, 7 pm: Now in its 35th season, the classical ensemble performs works both familiar and not, by Mozart, Stravinsky and lesser known composers from England (Cecilia McDowall), France (Jean Françaix) and America (Kenji Bunch). The sextet’s current lineup includes Anne Aley, horn; Nancy Mackenzie, clarinet; Elspeth Stalter-Clouse, violin; Maggie Darby Townsend, cello; Marilyn Chohany, flute; and Amanda King Szczys, bassoon. ALSO: Sunday, Jan. 12, 2 pm.

XaeboR, Saturday, Jan. 11, Liquid, 10 pm: On his newest single “Pump This,” the San Diego producer and DJ expands on his industrialized dubstep sound. Released just before the new year, the single begins with screeching synths and percussion that quickly build into a heart-stopping drop. On this track and many others, XaeboR demonstrates a knack for dubstep songs that are both aggressive in their danceability and intriguing in their arrangements.

Benny Benack III Quartet, Sunday, Jan. 12, Cafe Coda, 7 pm: Hailing from New York, this jazz artist is a true triple threat of succulent trumpet playing, silky vocals and compositional prowess. On the song “Irrepressible,” Benack III harks back to the roaring ’20s, with lyrics about falling head over heels in love, a lounge-y arrangement, and exultant trumpet soloing.

Dwight Yoakam, Thursday, Jan. 16, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Dwight Yoakam managed to achieve massive commercial and artistic success in country music in the 1980s and ’90s by following his muse rather than doing what everyone else was doing at the time. His revival of the Bakersfield sound (think Buck Owens) was a breath of fresh air when he started notching major hits, and his continued divergence from what has happened to country radio has made him a standard-bearing legend. Oh, and he’s a pretty good actor, too (Sling Blade, Painted Hero).

Black Pumas, Thursday, Jan. 16, Majestic, 8 pm: 2019 was a big year for Black Pumas. The Texas-based duo of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada released their eponymous debut to critical acclaim and were rewarded for it with a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Black Pumas’ sound is a melting pot of funk and soul, shot through with a strong Latin influence befitting their Lone Star State heritage. With Seratones, a rock and soul outfit out of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.