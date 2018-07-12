Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 12-18

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Fête de Marquette, Thursday-Sunday, July 12-15, McPike Park: With a seemingly endless combination of great music, an activity zone for the younger set (including a showing of the magnificent Coco on Friday at 8:30 pm) and yummy food, Fête de Marquette remains a staple of Madison midsummer. This year’s fest will feature music from more than 30 eclectic acts, from local favorites Aaron Williams & the Hoodoo and Faux Fawn to touring acts such as Anders Osborne and Givers. And some of the country’s best electronic artists will double up with sets at the Moon Stage and the High Noon Saloon. Be sure not to miss Ginkgoa, playing sets both Saturday and Sunday; this French-American electro-swing band combines a huge amount of talent with a lot of fun. Closing the fest is an American institution: legendary East L.A. rockers Los Lobos. Find the full schedule here.

Michelle Coltrane, Thursday, July 12, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Michelle Coltrane brings another side of jazz to the legendary Coltrane family: vocal jazz-pop. Her 2017 album Awakenings includes both her own compositions and inventive reinventions of hits by such artists as America and (believe it or not) Foreigner. She will light up the intimate North Street Cabaret space with a concert accompanied by members of the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra.

Bent Knee, Thursday, July 12, Art In, 8 pm: The experimental rock collective Bent Knee returns to Madison with their epic songs about what it means to be human. Defying genres barriers, the band can be quiet and ruminative before jumping into brash, loud choruses. On the jam “Terror Bird,” a single from their 2017 release Land Animal, glittering synths play in interludes before heavy, distorted guitars overwhelm the vocal melody. With post-punks Gatherers and Chicago rockers Lume.

Chester Watson, Thursday, July 12, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: Florida-based underground rapper Chester Watson makes sample-heavy hip-hop reminiscent of Earl Sweatshirt or MF DOOM, with heady, philosophical lyrics streaming over understated bass-heavy beats. His latest release is a single he produced himself from 2017, titled “Halloween,” which comes in dark and creepy as Watson raps about demons and chilling with Slenderman in an ominous monotone. Brooklyn lyricist Hookz Murdock opens.

David Cross, Thursday, July 12, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Since the early 1990s, David Cross has been one of comedy’s most consistently cutting voices. Never one to shy away from a touchy subject (he famously joked about 9/11... in 2002), Cross can plow headlong into darkness while still maintaining a somewhat cynically optimistic worldview. He also recently reprised an iconic sitcom character — Arrested Development’s Dr. Tobias Funke — for the fifth season of the Netflix series.

Matt Braunger, Thursday, July 12, Comedy on State, 8:30 pm: Though this Chicago-born comedian may have titled his last album Big Dumb Animal, his wit shows that he is anything but. Okay, he is a big, tall man, but his expert dissection of drunk men hitting on women at bars at 10 in the morning will show you how smart he really is. With three albums, a Comedy Central special, and numerous appearances on late night talk shows under his belt, Braunger’s sharply honed, everyman attitude sells his hilarious ruminations on weird, adult interactions. With Caitlin Weierhauser, Nick Hart. ALSO: Friday-Saturday, July 13-14, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Dumb Vision 7-inch release, Fri., July 13, Art In Gallery, 8 pm: Madison quartet Dumb Vision plays catchy and speedy punk rock songs, three of which have been captured on a new EP split with Philadelphia rockers Trash Knife. The label releasing the 7-inch, Kitschy Spirit, helps celebrate with this show, also featuring three fellow travelers in the garage-pop/punk arena: Color TV (Minneapolis), Holly & the Nice Lions (Green Bay) and Psychic Drag (Madison). Spinning between bands are Ken Dirtnap and Bulk Spice.

Musique Electronique, Fri., July 13, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: For two nights, the High Noon Saloon will be filled to the brim with ebbing and flowing electronic music. With five artists in total, the two not to miss are Friday’s Mike Huckaby, a Detroit purveyor and spinner of deep house, and Saturday’s set by Chicago house music legend Derrick Carter (showtime 10:30 pm). The artists are also booked at the Moon Stage at La Fete de Marquette, giving you extra options for being a part of the best dance parties of the summer. With Carlos Souffront, Niki Kitz (Friday), Geoff K (Saturday).

Cave Curse, Fri., July 13, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Cave Curse is Bobby Hussy’s (The Hussy, Fire Heads) dark, synth-pop side-project. His ability to deliver simple, catchy hooks is still on display, even as they’re buried beneath layers of droning electronics and Hussy’s shouting vocals. Chicago punks Vacuum and the synth-pop project Spyder Ryde open, along with the hilarious local weirdo singer/songwriter Alex Wiley Coyote.

The Handsome Family, Sun., July 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: The husband-and-wife duo of Brett and Rennie Sparks make up the alt-country project The Handsome Family. They’re known for mixing the dark and lonely storytelling of Appalachian and Americana tunes with indie songwriting, reminiscent of Wilco’s more traditional side. The equally heart-wrenching roots guitar-player Chris Crofton opens.

The Native Howl, Mon., July 16, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: With their thrashing, bucking sound, Michigan band The Native Howl infuses metal with Americana. With lead singer Alex Holycross’ mangy and guttural vocals, aggressive and mythic lyrics, and fast-paced acoustic guitar and percussion, the band conjures up an unlikely matrimony between two disparate genres, as demonstrated on “Thunderhead.” With Old Wolves, Pour Choices.

Paper Holland, Tue., July 17, High Noon Saloon, 5:30 pm: Dreamy tropical melodies, soaring vocals and smart, pop-driven songwriting make Paper Holland the perfect band to pair with an early summer evening. Their newest album, Galapagos, is an exercise in escapism, bringing to mind bands like Real Estate, Washed Out and My Morning Jacket. With local indie-janglers Penny Seller.

Laurel & the Love-In, Tue., July 17, Brink Lounge, 8 pm: Nashville-based Laurel & the Love-In are ambassadors for an aspect of Music City that gets overshadowed by C&W: its deep history of rock and blues. Lead singer Laurel Sorenson’s pipes can caress or scald the listener, as required by the band’s unabashedly old-school and rocking songs. The Love-In is supported by a strong local lineup including grunge-psych rockers Sky Urchin, and singer-songwriters Karen Wheelock and Chloe Louise.

Paul Fonfara, Tue., July 17, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Artist and multi-instrumentalist Paul Fonfara creates music that is impossible to classify — it’s part Americana, part Klezmer, part experimental chamber folk. A former member of gypsy-punk band DeVotchKa, Fonfara now plays with a group called Painted Saints and as a solo artist, looping together guitars, clarinet, piano, whistling and yodeling. With locals Stephanie Rearick and Mori Mente.

Drug Spider, Wed., July 18, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Locals Drug Spider take hold of the High Noon with their floating and ephemeral brand of math rock. Heavily syncopated and with uncanny time signatures, as any math rock should be, Drug Spider also finds a way to make their music a tad more approachable than some of their peers. On their latest record, the square root of negative zero, this is due to the delicate guitar work, which weaves between taking up minimal space and taking up lots of it. The drums and bass deftly build around that dynamic for a pleasant result. With Cats on Leashes, winners of the 2018 MAMA for Hard Rock/Punk Album, and True Name.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.