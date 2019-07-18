Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 18-25

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

The Steel Woods, Thursday, July 18, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: Mixing grunge with twang, Nashville band The Steel Woods makes hard-nosed music with a country soul. Songs like “Blind Lover” from the recent Old News LP take a gruff approach to themes of heartache and moving on. With Ray Scott.

Graveyard Club, Thursday, July 18, The Winnebago, 8 pm: Goodnight Paradise, the new record by Minneapolis foursome Graveyard Club, is a master’s thesis in gloomy pop delights. If one dreamed of a nonexistent John Hughes movie, this would be the soundtrack; gothy synthpop at times crossed with the teen angst and twang of ‘50s Everly Brothers sides. With fellow Twin Cities duo Inside Voice.

Platinum Boys, Thursday, July 18, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Start the weekend early with the rock ‘n’ roll pick of the week. If genre wars were a real thing, Milwaukee quartet Platinum Boys would be too punk for the power poppers, and too pop for the punkers, which of course means they are perfect. Their deceptively catchy songs will be stuck in your head for days, and make you jump up and down Marco Pogo style. Save some energy for the rest of the bill, though, as Madison is ably represented by a pair of top-notch punk trios: Clean Room and The Minotaurs.

Here Come the Mummies, Friday, July 19, King Street (by Majestic), 7 pm: Though they are named after ceremonial Egyptian corpses, this band is anything but rigid. On their latest track, “I Spy,” the band, made up of costumed anonymous players, sings about a clumsy Casanova trying to win someone’s affections, accompanied by a Latin jazz flair. Get there on time for an opening set by Madison’s soul experts, The People Brothers Band.

Benefit for Family Reunification, Friday, July 19, First Unitarian Society, 7 pm: It’s a tough time for immigrants in Dane County, and the First Unitarian Society is putting on a concert and dance to raise funds for two worthy organizations, the El Salvador Mental Health Project and Voces de la Frontera. The music is by Beat Road Blues, a rootsy instrumental group, and folk artist Clare Norelle.

Communication Anniversary Weekend, July 19-20, Communication: The venue/gallery space/shop celebrates its first birthday in style with a rich variety of programming across two days. Concerts (both 8 pm) include performers such as local bedroom rockers Able Baker on Friday, and the rich compositions of Julian Anthony Lynch on Saturday, along with visuals provided by Jeremy Nealis. Saturday also features a kids’ sing-along led by AJ Daughtry Krill (10 am) and the ribbon cutting for a community mosaic (1 pm). More info: communicationmadison.com.

Daniel Sloss, Friday, July 19, Barrymore Theatre, 7:30 pm: Scottish stand-up Daniel Sloss is not afraid to tackle controversial subjects: religion, dead-end relationships, gun violence, and now, in his latest Netflix special and tour, toxic masculinity. In a June Newsweek interview, Sloss says, “I think anything and everything can be joked about if done with the right approach, with the right level of respect.” So be prepared to laugh, and maybe think a bit.

Gender Confetti, Saturday, July 20, The Wisco, 9 pm: The Madison punk duo celebrates the release of their first full-length album, We’re Gay. On past works, Gender Confetti has embraced a pop nucleus, writing tracks that defy gender and straight norms while also sprinkling in some twee elements as well. This Hot Summer Gays event also includes locals 90’sdreamboy and Lucky Vita (formerly Joey Broyles), Minneapolis electropop acts NatanYael and SYM1, and comedy by Cal Smith.

Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio, Saturday, July 20, North Street Cabaret, 8 pm: Mike Cammilleri has a tiger by the tail with his recent release of instrumentals, Bar Open. The EP takes you back to the boozy jazz lounges of the 1950s and ‘60s, compliments of his old school jazz organ and the be-bop treatment he gives to unsuspecting covers like Christopher Cross’ “Sailing.” The Rat Pack trio is rounded out by tasty-ass drumming by Al Falaschi (EP co-producer) and high flying guitar work by Vince James.

Devin the Dude, Saturday, July 20, The Red Zone, 7:30 pm: Houston native Devin the Dude played a key part of both the G-funk and chopped-and-screwed movements in hip-hop. A collaborator with artists such as Dr. Dre in the ‘00s, Devin the Dude released an album this month called Still Rollin Up: Somethin’ To Ride, where tracks like “Don’t Be Afraid” see him breaking new ground with inventive production and fresh lyrical tricks. With Bob da Hippie, DeVonn Fraser, Outside Voices, Keagster, Lambo Lada.

Opera in the Park, Saturday, July 20, Garner Park, 8 pm: Whether you’re a devoted opera lover or a complete novice, bring the whole family to the Madison Opera’s annual free, outdoor concert in Garner Park. But bring your blankets and lawn chairs early if you want a good view of the stage — the event regularly attracts more than 15,000 spectators. This year the Madison Opera Chorus and Madison Symphony Orchestra will be joined by sopranos Jeni Houser and Michelle Johnson, tenor David Blalock, and baritone Ben Edquist. They will perform classics from opera and Broadway, including Rigoletto, La Traviata, Carousel, Annie Get Your Gun, Funny Girl and Camelot. Feast on a picnic, enjoy a cold beverage, and have your glow sticks ready — audience members are encouraged to conduct the orchestra along with maestro John DeMain. Rain date: July 21.

Abortion AF: The Tour, Saturday, July 20, High Noon Saloon, 5:30 pm: Reproductive rights are under attack around the country, and the Abortion Access Front (formerly Lady Parts Justice, founded by Lizz Winstead) is launching a counter-offensive with a comedy tour designed to raise awareness and muster support for imperiled clinics and providers. Hosted by local funny gal Dina Nina Martinez and featuring national powerhouses Francesca Fiorentini, Aida Rodriguez and Jaye McBride, it also includes a talkback with local abortion providers and activists.

Margarita & Taco Fest, Saturday, July 20, Pasqual’s Cantina-East Washington, 4-8 pm: Isthmus’ summertime fiesta is back, with margarita samples from over a dozen of Madison’s top bartenders and 4-inch tacos by some of Madison’s favorite restaurants and food carts. Mariachi Corcel de Madison plays at 4 pm followed by DJ Mike Carlson. General admission includes food and drink, yard games, and other festivities. Tickets ($50 at margaritafest.com) help support local, independent journalism.

black midi, Tuesday, July 23, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 8 pm: Once upon a time, before the advent of social media, bands were able to be mysterious. Now in an era where you can easily find out what your favorite artist had for breakfast, black midi is an oddity. The English post-punk outfit hasn’t done a ton of press, instead letting its nuclear blast of experimental noise and punk rock speak for itself. And it speaks loudly. Their acclaimed debut, Schlagenheim, was released in June. With Wash.

Spare Change Trio, Thursday, July 25, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: In addition to its heralded outdoor Live on King Street concerts, Majestic also offers a free indoor series when the weather heats up. Summerjam features regional and local jam, roots and soul bands guaranteed to get you moving no matter how hot it is. This week’s edition features Milwaukee funk-rock fusionists Spare Change Trio and Beloit roots-hip-hop mixers Earth to Clark.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.