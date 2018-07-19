Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 19-26

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Plaid Hawaii, Thursday, July 19, Majestic Theatre, 9 pm: Come bask in the tropical sounds of Plaid Hawaii, the supremely chill EDM project from Milwaukee’s Jason Womp, at this free SummerJam concert. With influences ranging from Daft Punk to Pink Floyd to Pretty Lights, this is the perfect carefree summertime soundtrack. Rounding out the bill is Kainalu, a Madison-based psychedelic dance project with Hawaiian influences, and Dense City, an electronic collaboration from Madison producers DJ Radish and Dudley Noon.

Proud Parents, Friday, July 20, Crystal Corner, 9:30 pm: After the 2016 release of their excellent full-length debut cassette, Sharon is Karen, this Madison power pop quartet took their sweet time writing and recording their follow-up album. But the wait was worth it! Their new self-titled release is 12 tracks of pure jangle-pop joy. Come help them celebrate returning home from a southern tour, along with Texas punks Xetas and local favorites Gender Confetti and Fire Heads.

Vacationer, Friday, July 20, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm: Kenny Vasoli spent his teens making airtight pop punk with an atmospheric streak with The Starting Line. Now in his 30s, Vasoli is writing his thesis statement with Vacationer, a chilled, trippy indie-pop project that combines his laid-back aesthetics with chopped samples and loops. With Sego.

Die Fledermaus, Friday, July 20, UW Music Hall, 7:30 pm: This charming comedic operetta from composer Johann Strauss II has everything — romance, mistaken identities, lighthearted revenge and some seriously great Viennese waltzes. Performed by the Madison Savoyards, a local company that has been performing since 1963, the cast features emerging artists from across the state. ALSO: Saturday-Sunday, July 21-22, 3 pm. Through July 29.

Social Justice: The Next Generation, Friday, July 20, Social Justice Center, 6-10 pm: Full circle: In 2000, Nan Cheney, an activist and member of the Raging Grannies, helped create the Social Justice Center, a hub for peace and social justice organizations. At this event kicking off a fundraising campaign for the center, Nan’s son, Charlie Cheney, will perform with his touring duo Sugar Still — and the Grannies will be there, too. The center has some ambitious goals to create a business and arts incubator, and a welcoming place for all to gather and build resistance to the shitstorm that is going on around us.

Communication grand opening, Saturday, July 21, 2645 Milwaukee St., 10 am-10 pm: After an extended soft opening, Madison’s newest venue is officially inviting the community to come see what this dynamic creative space is all about. The morning kicks off with a kid-friendly set from musician Jesse Laz-Hirsch at 10 am, followed by an art workshop from illustrator Rachel Duggan and the opening of the venue’s first in-house art exhibition. There will also be a community chalk drawing project going throughout the day, and at 7 pm the main musical event starts with local songwriter William Z. Villain opening for the excellent folk-pop artist Esmé Patterson.

Blues Traveler, Saturday, July 21, Edgewater-Grand Plaza, 6 pm: Blues Traveler broke out in a big way with “Run-Around” and “Hook” in 1995. Before that brush with the pop charts the group was a mainstay on the jam band scene; with only one lineup change in their 30-plus-year history, they are now legends. Frontman John Popper’s distinctive harmonica playing and elastic singing sound as good as ever on “Accelerated Nation,” the lead single from their forthcoming 13th studio album. With The Jimmys.

Webb Wilder & the Beatnecks, Saturday, July 21, Crystal Corner Bar, 8 pm: Wilder has been keeping the flame of rock ‘n’ roll alive and in the public ear for three decades. His latest release, Powerful Stuff!, reaches back to the ‘80s for lost tracks by the original incarnation of the Beatnecks, featuring enough rootsy rave-ups to raze a bar. As anyone who’s heard and enjoyed Wilder’s music from recent times knows, his approach hasn’t changed, and that’s a very good thing. This Music Makes a Difference! show will benefit Friends of the State Street Family, providing services for the homeless. With Beth Kille Band.

Waitress, Tuesday, July 24, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: If you’ve seen stats on the number of women writers and directors, you’ll be disappointed to learn that very little has changed in decades. Waitress is a notable recent exception. A groundbreaking all-female team created the bouncy Broadway hit, based on the heartwarming movie of the same name. Waitress is the story of Jenna, a young mom in an unhappy marriage who channels her emotions through baking. With music by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, a book by screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by the impeccable Diane Paulus, this is a truly irresistible slice. ALSO: Wednesday-Thursday, July 25-26, 7:30 pm. Through July 29.

Disq, Wednesday, July 25, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: The founders of Disq are Raina Bock and Isaac de Broux-Slone, and the young psychedelic indie-rock outfit is playing its final show before Bock goes off to school on the West Coast. Their accomplished debut, Disq I, capitalizes on their love of The Beatles, merging with indie-pop sounds. Their tunes range from catchy headbangers like “All I Do is Nothing” to slow jams such as “Neglect (Wondering).” Fellow local indie-poppers Skyline Sounds and Family Reunion open.

Anna Vogelzang, Thursday, July 26, Crescendo Espresso Bar, 7 pm:If it’s seemed like folk-pop singer-songwriter Anna Vogelzang has been missing from Madison stages lately, you’re not imagining things — she left for the West Coast (and a faculty position at the Los Angeles College of Music) nearly two years ago. She visits with a passel of songs from her forthcoming 2019 album and some stories of what she has been up to since moving west.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Thursday, July 26, Majestic, 8:30 pm: New Zealand transplant Ruban Nielson is a ceaseless creator of music, and he pours all of that restless energy into Unknown Mortal Orchestra. UMO’s psychedelic indie pop is as eclectic as it is artful, with each of their four albums transcending several genres. Their latest, Sex and Food, was released earlier this year. With Kevin Krauter.

