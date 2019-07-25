Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 25-Aug. 1

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

Spare Change Trio, Thursday, July 25, Majestic Theatre, 8:30 pm: In addition to its heralded outdoor Live on King Street concerts, Majestic also offers a free indoor series when the weather heats up. Summerjam features regional and local jam, roots and soul bands guaranteed to get you moving no matter how hot it is. This week’s edition features Milwaukee funk-rock fusionists Spare Change Trio and Beloit roots-hip-hop mixers Earth to Clark.

Orquesta SalSoul del Mad, Friday, July 26, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm: One of Madison’s preeminent big bands, fusing salsa with soul, returns for a night of live-wire revelry. The members of the 15-piece group are experts at getting the crowd moving with their virtuosic playing and inventive orchestration. They will be joined by fellow body movers Rebulú and DJ Rumba.

Madison Hip-hop Showcase, Friday, July 26, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: In this exhibition of local rap talent presented by Urban Community Arts Network, artists will be competing for a chance to perform at next year’s Madison Area Music Awards. One definite contender is Willie Wright, a veteran of New York City’s spoken word scene, whose deft lyricism stands out. Also listen for Chris Jewson, who blends personal storytelling and inventive production. With Bang Too Real, Bob Da Hippie, Ms. Lecter, TG, DJ Pain 1.

Chris Greene Quartet, Friday, July 26, Cafe Coda, 8 pm: A highly visible part of the Chicago jazz scene since 2005, the Chris Greene Quartet blends elements of classic jazz with more contemporary genres of funk, hip-hop, pop, rock, blues and reggae. With Greene on sax, Damian Espinosa on keyboards, Marc Piane on bass, and Steve Corley on drums, the quartet in 2018 earned “Best Entertainer” honors in the Chicago Music Awards and “Best Jazz Band” recognition in the Chicago Reader’s “Best of Chicago” poll. The quartet’s new album, PlaySPACE, was released earlier this year.

Atwood Fest, Saturday, August 27-28, Atwood Avenue, from Tex Tubb’s to Monty’s Blue Plate: One of Madison’s hubs of zaniness celebrates summer with a stellar lineup of local and international talent on multiple stages. This year’s fest coincides with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, so expect some throwbacks and some fresh takes. Saturday highlights include roots rockers The Rousers (3:30 pm), disco/funk ambassadors VO5 (5:15 pm),a full-on laser Pink Floyd experience by Echoes of Pompeii (8 pm) and funk-fusion locals Wurk (8:15 pm). On Sunday, catch perennial faves Steely Dane (3:45 pm) and the Alma Afrobeat Ensemble (6 pm) for some righteous grooves. Schedule.

Travis Tritt, Saturday, July 27, The Sylvee, 8 pm: The veteran country star rides into town brandishing some of his greatest hits across his three-decade career. Fresh off the release of a live album, Homegrown, the Georgia native with a molasses voice still has a knack for genuine showmanship and extravagant live orchestrations of such songs as “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive.”

Midwest Fire Fest, Saturday, July 27-28, Westside Park, Cambridge: Hot damn! This celebration of all things fiery stands out among the region’s glut of summer festivals. Featuring blacksmiths, glass artists, giant ceramic sculpture (revealed at 9 pm Saturday), fire dancers, bonfires and more, this event is not your traditional art fair. It also features some flame-throwing local music, including New Orleans second line act Mama Digdown’s Brass Band on Saturday (8 pm) as well as blues band Small Blind Johnny on Sunday (2:45 pm). Schedule.

Disability Pride Festival, Saturday, July 27, Tenney Park, noon-5 pm: Gather to promote disability visibility at this annual event hosted by local poet, spoken word artist and community organizer Ti. S Banks, featuring music by Oakland-based electronic musician Onikho, Milwaukee blues band Jonny T-Bird & the MPs and DJ Cooper Talbot. In addition to workshops on improving access in downtown Madison and a presentation from Nigerian disabilities activist Folajogun Akinlami, there will be adaptive yoga and stories and activities from Madison Children’s Museum. All are welcome.

Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras benefit, Sunday, July 28, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 4:30 pm: Support the musical education of the next generation by attending this performance of Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale. Conducted by Kyle Knox, and featuring some of the city’s finest musicians, the story will be narrated by Wisconsin Public Radio’s Norman Gilliland, a familiar voice for classical audiences.

Josie Dunne, Sunday, July 28, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 pm: Nashville has long been regarded as the capital of C&W, but its music scene has always been a melting pot of styles. Along with the mixing of pop forms into country music, pop itself is also coming to the fore in Music City, led by such young singer songwriters as Josie Dunne. Her second EP is due later this year, and the most recently released track, “Ooh La La,” is a catchy, hip-hop inflected summer jam. With Seasaw.

Pleasure Leftists, Sunday, July 28, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Veteran Cleveland quartet Pleasure Leftists hasn’t played many shows outside Ohio recently (and none here since 2013). But following the release of a new album, they are heading north for one show. The Gate features 10 tracks of tightly constructed, almost glossy post-punk which should please both longtime listeners and the unconverted. With Caryatids, Labrador.

Natty Nation, Wednesday, July 31, Cafe Coda, 7 pm: The reggae superstars of Natty Nation lend their talents for this benefit to support Youth Jazz Expo, Cafe Coda’s Saturday morning improvisation workshops for young people led by saxophonist and club owner Hanah Jon Taylor and other local jazz luminaries. Boogie for the sake of the youth.

Scott Yoder, Thursday, Aug. 1, Communication, 8 pm: Yoder, late of garage psych trio The Pharmacy, has re-emerged as a solo artist. Though still based in rock, on his latest album, A Fool Aloof, Yoder has turned down the volume, retained a psych edge, and brought to the fore more melodic power pop and glam influences. A more theatrical stage show is also in the offing. With Madison punk heroes Solid Freex, who promise some new songs in their opening set.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.