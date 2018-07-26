Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 26 - Aug 2

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

All Tiny Creatures, Thu., July 26, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm

Helmed by Middleton's Thomas Wincek, All Tiny Creatures is a quiet but important part of the Wisconsin music scene. The band spins in the musical orbit of Justin Vernon (Bon Iver), and is influenced by indie and progressive rock. Their debut EP from 2010 was fully instrumental, and remnants of that expansive and experimental style can still be found on recent tracks, including "Comets" from their most recent LP, 2013's Dark Clock. Newer songs include Wincek's light, soaring vocals, rounding out the sound and making for compelling music.

Anna Vogelzang, Thu., July 26, Crescendo Espresso Bar, 7 pm

If it's seemed like folk-pop singer-songwriter Anna Vogelzang has been missing from Madison stages lately, you're not imagining things — she left for the West Coast (and a faculty position at the Los Angeles College of Music) nearly two years ago. She visits with a passel of songs from her forthcoming 2019 album and some stories of what she has been up to since moving west.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Thu., July 26, Majestic, 8:30 pm

New Zealand transplant Ruban Nielson is a ceaseless creator of music, and he pours all of that restless energy into Unknown Mortal Orchestra. UMO's psychedelic indie pop is as eclectic as it is artful, with each of their four albums transcending several genres. Their latest, Sex and Food, was released earlier this year. With Kevin Krauter.

Meat Wave, Fri., July 27, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 pm

Named after an article in The Onion in which a wave of meat flattens their native Chicago, this trio delivers the kind of abrasive indie rock you might expect from a group with the name Meat Wave. With thrashy guitars and driving drums, Meat Wave borrows heavily from the punk aesthetic, but keeps the songwriting clean enough to exist in the indie rock realm. Lead singer Chris Sutton's world-weary yet powerful vocals on tracks such as "Brother" are reminiscent of indie greats Julian Casablancas (The Strokes) and Brandon Flowers (The Killers).

Bill and Bobbie Malone, Fri., July 27, 702WI, 6 pm

Bill Malone literally wrote the book on country music, and we're lucky enough to have him and his wife Bobbie living here in Madison, sharing their deep knowledge of country and bluegrass music on stages and on WORT-FM 89.9, where Bill hosts "Back to the Country." The event celebrates the 50th anniversary edition of Country Music USA, and will feature a book talk and performances by the Malones and Kent Calder. RSVP at 702wi.com/store/p141/billandbobbiemalone.

R-E-S-P-E-C-T: A Celebration of Women in Music, Sat., July 28, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm

After a sold-out show last year, this star-studded, review-style performance is back in a big way, featuring 10 of Madison's best female vocalists backed by the excellent jazz-rock band The Big Payback. Singers including Shawndell Marks, Jen Farley, Liz Fleig, Hannah Baker Switzer and Toya Robinson will pay tribute to stars like Dolly Parton, Janis Joplin, Adele, Bjork and Sharon Jones. Appropriately, the show is raising money for Planned Parenthood. Who knew #TheResistance could be so much fun?

The Flavor That Kills album release, Sat., July 28, Mickey's Tavern, 10 pm

TFTK is back with a new two-guitar lineup, as guitarist Bill Borowski (late of The Arge), joins the fold along with founders Ryan Corcoran (ex-Awesome Car Funmaker), Christian Burnson (Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons) and Eric Hartz (Hum Machine). This show is also the CD release party for the group's new album, nevermind the acorns, a collection of excellently crunchy and soulful rock. With Small Mediums, Therapy Drones.

Smiley Gatmouth, Sat., July 28, Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm

Smiley Gatmouth (real name: Elijah Lynch) returns to his alma mater for a headlining show on the Terrace with fellow First Wavers. Since he graduated from UW-Madison and moved to Denver, Lynch has built on his 2016 LP Carousel and its explorative and verbose style with two singles. "The Letters" has the former slam poet tucking clever wordplay and poetic waxings about love over a charming, harp-plucking beat. More recently, "The Roaches" shows a darker, more turbulent side of an artist battling with inner demons.

John Primer, Sat., July 28, Club Tavern, 9 pm

This two-time Grammy nominee from Chicago played guitar with the legends Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, and Magic Slim & the Teardrops, helping define the sound of the birthplace of the blues. If you love the blues, you'll want to catch this blistering guitarist in this intimate setting.

Royal Tease: The Burlesque Spectacular, Sat., July 28, FIVE Nightclub, 9 pm

Billed as Wisconsin's biggest burlesque event, this showcase promises a colorful cast of drag kings, drag queens, pole dancers and more. Hosted by Foxy Tann, aka the burlesque boss of Minneapolis, the lineup includes nationally known drag king Spikey Van Dykey and top boylesque (a male spin on the classic striptease) performer Chris Harder, plus a ton of local talent. Come out and support these alternative artists!

AtwoodFest, Sat.-Sun., July 28-29, Atwood Avenue's 2000 block

Festival season is in full swing, and AtwoodFest presents an extremely strong lineup this year. Saturday's triple-threat dance party on the Clyde Stubblefield Stage features Porky's Groove Machine (4 pm) disco ambassadors VO5 (5:45) and Minneapolis' Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal (8:15). And don't miss Jaedyn James & the Hunger at 8:15 on the Heritage Stage. Save room for Sunday's musical feast with Steely Dane (3:45 pm) and Natty Nation's Bob Marley Tribute (5:45). Plus drumming from Handphibians and Black Star Drum Line, dance performances, kids' activities and plenty of opportunity for "dancin' in the streets" with your neighbors while supporting neighborhood nonprofits.

Minds, Machines & Society, Sat., July 28, Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, 7:30 pm

Curious about how new innovations in technology and cognitive science are reshaping our world? This free event features fascinating talks from thought leaders on topics including natural and artificial intelligence, the science behind how fake news impacts decision making, and how collaborations with machines can spark human creativity. The talks will be followed by a panel discussion about how technology and cognition are changing our society.

The Sword, Sun., July 29, Majestic Theatre, 8 pm

“American heavy metal.” There’s a term you don’t see much these days. Yet this quartet out of Austin, Texas, proudly flies the flag — wrapping doom, stoner and prog influences into its brand of what The Sword’s Facebook page refers to as “warlock rock.” That’s something of a misnomer, although these guys have released records with titles like 2008’s Gods of the Earth and the 2010 sci-fi concept album Warp Riders. The Sword’s latest, Used Future, boasts a heavy groove that owes a major debt to Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and even Jethro Tull. Yet considering this band takes its name from a medieval weapon, there’s also something compellingly contemporary about The Sword. With Ume and Twichard

Gullgutane Male Voice Choir, Sun., July 29, Stoughton Opera House, 4 pm

With 60 performers ranging in age from 11 to 75, this ensemble from Suldal, Norway, will enchant audiences with their performance of "Farvel du Moder Norge" (Farewell to Mother Norway), a musical tale of emigration from Norway to the United States during the mid-19th century. The production uses storytelling and a mix of traditional Norwegian and American folk songs to convey the complex mix of emotions felt by the people who left home in search of greener pastures.

Melvins w/Jon Spencer, Mon., July 30, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm

The latest Melvins release, Pinkus Abortion Technician, is just as weird and heavy as you'd want from the band, and features two bassists — the Melvins' own Steven McDonald and Butthole Surfers' bassist Jeff Pinkus. They'll be bringing this two-prong bass attack with them to the High Noon Saloon, along with garage rock legend Jon Spencer (Boss Hog, The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), who released his debut solo album earlier this summer.

The National, Tues., July 31, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm

The National, first started in Brooklyn, has grown into one of the country’s biggest bands by trading in melancholy indie rock. Their latest album, Sleep Well Beast, won the band its second Grammy, and shows the five-piece expertly juggling huge arena-rock expectation with its softer, nuanced post-punk roots. Songs like "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness" contain wonderful instrumentals that leave room for lead singer Matt Berninger's lyricism.

Wonky Tonk, Wed., Aug. 1, Mickey's Tavern, 10 pm

If you like your honky-tonk songs with a bit of rock ’n’ roll attitude, Wonky Tonk — aka Kentucky singer-songwriter Jasmine Poole — may become your new musical crush. Her 2017 show at Mickey's was easily one of the best shows this writer saw all year long, so don't miss another chance to hear her sweet and sharp songs in a convivial environment.

Joe Policastro Trio, Wed., August 1, Shitty Barn-Spring Green, 7 pm

Using their savvy to interpolate classic hits and movie scores into jazz compositions, bassist Joe Policastro's trio is testament to the versatility of jazz. Across three album releases the Chicago-based group has breathed new air into older source material, including a stellar re-imagining of Neil Young's "Harvest Moon." On that track, guitarist Dave Miller carries out the song's famous guitar riff until a breakdown at the minute mark. For the next six minutes the group rearranges threads of the song in various, scintillating ways. With an opening set from Wilder Deitz Singers, led by Madison’s young jazz wunderkind.

Central Park Sessions: Novalima, Wed., August 1, McPike Park, 7:30 pm, with openers at 5:15

Novalima combines electronic music and traditional Peruvian styles to forge a special brand of world music. Acoustic instruments and house-inspired beats mingle together on their albums, creating a new form of Afro-Peruvian music. On their latest album, Ch'usay, Novalima brings attention to music from ancient Indigenous peoples, using the power of music to unite communities as they tour a country divided by issues of immigration and race.

Central Park Session: The Baseball Project, Thu., Aug. 2, McPike Park, 5 pm

The Brewers have held first place for most of the season, so it's a perfect time for some music celebrating the National Pastime. The all-star team that is The Baseball Project (including members of REM, Young Fresh Fellows and Dream Syndicate) even has a song about former Brewers star Prince Fielder. Better still, team captain Scott McCaughey has recovered from a 2017 stroke and will be in the lineup. You'll want to get there for the opening pitch from Madison folk rockers Faux Fawn; and visitors Jon Langford's Four Lost Souls, the latest project from the prolific Chicago renaissance man.

Cameron Esposito, Thu., August 2, Comedy on State, 8:30 pm

While she may look like the second coming of our lord David Bowie (with slightly better hair), Cameron Esposito is much funnier than Ziggy Stardust could have ever been. A national LGBTQ comic treasure, Esposito has permeated the humor market with her high-quality content. She’s been featured on every late-night show imaginable, and produces two podcasts — Queery and Put Your Hands Together (co-hosted by her wife Rhea Butcher). The Daily Beast called Esposito's work “the first great stand-up set of the #metoo era." ALSO: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 3-4, 8 & 10:30 pm.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.