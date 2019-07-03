Isthmus Picks Playlist: July 3-11

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

ESA, Wednesday, July 3, Crucible, 9 pm: Jamie Blacker creates a disorienting nexus of electronic music with this project. Contorted synths and percussion dominate on tracks like “Bad Blood Will Out,” off ESA’s latest album, That Beast. The show is one of only a handful of North American dates for this U.K. artist, so if you haven’t explored Crucible yet, it’s time. With Madison’s Caustic, DJ psych0tron.

Heart Bones, Wednesday, July 3, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: A combo of Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog) and Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar), this duo skewers classic duos like Sonny & Cher while also breathing fresh life into the concept. Over the synth-laden “This Time It’s Different,” the two write a fairly classic break-up/reconciliation song, except they swap gender roles at the beginning and add dancey breakdowns into what should have been a very sad song. With Good Fuck.

Concerts on the Square, Wednesday, July 3, Capitol Square, 7 pm: The summer picnic and pops ritual continues with an Independence Day celebration. This one features guest conductor Peter Rubardt, music director of the Pensacola Symphony. Highlights include Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,” Beckel’s “Liberty for All,” Bagley’s “National Emblem March” and, of course, the all-important banger, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

Catfish River Music Festival, July 4-7, Rotary Park, Stoughton: The announcement of the season schedule for Stoughton Opera House is an eagerly awaited event for live music fans, and it has become even more anticipated now that it’s accompanied by this annual weekend of free music in the gazebo at Rotary Park. (Proceeds from beverage and other sales help fund operations at the largely volunteer-run Opera House.) A panoply of local folk, roots, rock and jazz performers are joined by touring favorites such as singer-songwriter Charlie Parr (5:45 pm Friday) and expert harmonizers Cactus Blossoms (5:45 pm Saturday). Oh, and fireworks at dusk Thursday and Sunday! Schedule: catfishrivermusicfest.com.

National Women’s Music Festival, July 4-7, Marriott Madison West, Middleton: Produced by the nonprofit organization Women In the Arts, this four-day music festival and cultural extravaganza features workshops, concerts, comedy, theater presentations, a marketplace, newly released films and videos, a live auction and writers’ series. Musical performers include Nan Washburn, Tret Fure, Gaye Adegbalola and many more. (Note: Cris Williamson was a performer at the 2018 festival, not 2019). Schedule: nwmf.info.

Alejandro Escovedo Band, Friday, July 5, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: A masterful songwriter and compelling performer, Alejandro Escovedo has proven adept at many styles of music over the years, from punk to roots rock to more folk-based material. And at a show with his band, you’ll hear a bit of everything, whether from his songbook or the unexpected cover. His most recent album, The Crossing, is fully in rock mode while telling a story about the immigrant experience in the U.S. With Casey Neill & the Norway Rats.

Madison Early Music Festival, July 6-13, UW Humanities Building-Mills Hall: Back for its 20th year, the Madison Early Music Festival celebrates classical music from the Renaissance and Baroque periods with a week’s worth of activities featuring local, national and international performers. Dubbed “The Grand Tour,” the festival makes musical stops in England, France, Italy and Germany and features classes, lectures, dances and concerts, many of them open to the public. Guest artists include Dark Horse Consort, Alchymy Viols, HESPERUS and Calmus from Germany. Presented by the UW-Madison Division of the Arts in partnership with the Mead Witter School of Music, the week wraps up with a July 13 All-Festival Concert. Details: madisonearlymusic.org.

Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot, Saturday, July 6, Brink Lounge, 9 pm: The Madison quartet channels its roots sound into political defiance on its newest record, Proletarian Swing. The album’s eight songs evoke the protest anthems of the 1960s and ’70s and respond to the 2016 election and all that has happened since. Their first album, 21st Century Blues & Ballads, showed up on many top-10 lists.

Big Eyes, Sunday, July 7, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: NYC’s Big Eyes return to Madison in support of a new album, Streets of the Lost. The album is a sonic playground of punk, pop and garage rock with a tinge of metal sprinkled in, chock full of Kait Eldridge’s tasty riffs. It’s also the first time the band has recorded an album as a four-piece. If their past appearances at Mickey’s are any indication, this show is going to slay. With Good Shade and locals Dumb Vision and Tom Grrrl.

Combo Chimbita, Tuesday, July 9, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 8 pm: Combo Chimbita doesn’t just defy or blend genres, they gracefully weave them together to enchanting effect. The track “Brillo Mas Que El Oro,” from their latest album, Ahomale, marries Afro Latin rhythms with a hip-hop flavored bass groove, an indie-esque synth line and singer Carolina Oliveros’ mesmerizing, powerful vocals.

Alice Cooper, Wednesday, July 10, The Sylvee, 8 pm: He may be a golf celebrity, successful businessman and real-life “Mr. Nice Guy,” but Alice Cooper is still welcoming generations of rock fans to his nightmare. After nearly 60 years in the business, the 71-year-old godfather of shock rock is bringing his “Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back” show to Madison for an intimate performance before embarking on a tour of larger venues in bigger cities. The 2011 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee released his 20th solo album, Paranormal, in 2017, featuring the classic Alice Cooper band lineup plus several guest musicians. The album even broke into the Top 40 on the Billboard 200 charts. Old guys still rock!

Patton Oswalt, Wednesday, July 10, Orpheum Theater, 8 pm: Many comics have attempted to transmute the constant vitriol of the news cycle into comedy, but few surpass Oswalt in this difficult feat of comedic alchemy. He does this not with hyperbole, but rather by laying out the absurdity of current events with crystalline clarity.

Fete de Marquette, July 11-14, McPike Park: Madison’s Francophile festival returns with its usual robust assortment of musical talent as well as a variety of ways to enjoy it. Have brunch alongside the old world jazz of the Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble on Sunday (9 am). Or, dance all night long to the groovy beats of Golden Donna (5 pm) or Umfang (7:30 pm) on Saturday night during the festival’s Musique Electronique programming. Do not miss Ceux Qui Marchent Debout (9:15 pm Saturday and 7:30 pm Sunday), a funky AF French band that plays vintage brass instruments and electrifies the crowd.

Dan Tedesco, Thursday, July 11, The Winnebago, 7 pm: The Iowa-based singer/songwriter brings a political focus to his soulful folk on his new album, American Darkness. His songs are tinged with nostalgia and righteous anger, such as in “The Wolves Are Running Wild, Tonight.”

