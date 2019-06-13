Isthmus Picks Playlist: June 13-20

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Isthmus Jazz Festival, Through June 16, various venues: Isthmus Jazz Festival’s closing weekend is highlighted by a return to the UW Memorial Union Terrace, the focal point of many past fests. The two-day concert and party kicks off Friday with the Isthmus High School Jazz All Stars and closes Saturday with the Acoplados Latin Jazz Project. Also on the Terrace are the Makaya McCraven Trio, Paul Dietrich Jazz Ensemble, Barbacoa, Edgewood Big Band, UW Jazz Ensemble and others. More events take place at Cafe Coda, Robinia Courtyard, North Street Cabaret, Sequoya Library and August. Schedule.

Cheap Trick, Thursday, June 13, The Sylvee, 8 pm: For Midwest fans of guitar rock, it doesn’t get much better than Rockford’s prime export to the world, Cheap Trick. More than four decades since unleashing their self-titled debut album, Rick Nielsen still brings the monster, clever guitar riffs, Tom Petersson still provides thundering low end with his 12-string basses, and Robin Zander still sings like an angel. Bonus: Opening is eclectic Rockford outfit Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, led by one of Rick’s sons (another son, Daxx, has been Cheap Trick’s drummer for nearly a decade now.)

DJ Alice Clark, Thursday, June 13, Crucible, 9 pm: Residing in Ibiza, the DJing world’s mecca, Clark brings her understatedly groovy micro-house mixes to Madison. On Clark’s mixes and her own productions, she brings together the glitchy side of techno and house music to create sounds that blend the perfection of the digital world with the imperfection of our own. With House Rules host DJ Millbot.

Mutts, Friday, June 14, The Winnebago, 9 pm: Mutts is from Chicago, but this hard-working keys-bass-drums trio has treated Madison like a second home during its decade of existence. The band is celebrating 10 years and more than 1,000 shows with a (mostly Midwestern) tour and a compilation album, Hey, We Are All Mutts — which also includes “Your Love,” a crunchy new blues-rock tune. Time Out magazine once likened Mutts to “Tom Waits fronting a garage band,” and that’s as accurate and as fair of a description as we can offer. With Minneapolis-based Marah in the Mainsail and Wisconsin’s own Christopher Gold & the New Old Things.

Whiskey Myers, Friday, June 14, King Street (by Majestic), 7 pm: This seven-piece country band hailing from Texas writes music that beckons toward times and places long past. Their breakout track, “Ballad Of A Southern Man,” paints a picture of a lost youth with elegiac vocals and broad instrumental brush strokes from organ and guitar. Also on the bill at this free Live on King Street concert are Bones Owens and the Kelsey Miles Band.

Screamin’ Cyn Cyn & the Pons, Friday, June 14, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: Recklessly and charmingly juvenile, Screamin’ Cyn Cyn & the Pons sound like what would happen if you armed a group of toddlers who skipped naptime with some instruments. Pop-punk tracks like “Set The Table” utilize toy drums and a roving electric guitar and mostly shouted lyrics. A party is guaranteed when Shane O’Neill returns from NYC for a Pons show. With Butcher’s Union, Hitter, The Hussy, Gender Confetti.

Riff Raff Fest, Saturday, June 15, High Noon Saloon, 6 pm: Some of Madison’s best hard rock groups turn up the heat just in time for summer. Headlining is Droids Attack, a stoner rock band that leans delightfully into sci-fi and psychedelic influences. They’re joined by Cold Black River, a band that seamlessly blends doom metal with grungy guitar goodness; as well as Lords of the Trident, 7 Seasons Deep and Cosmic Relic.

Jim Jones, Saturday, June 15, Barrymore Theatre, 8 pm: Groundbreaking ‘00s rap star Jim Jones visits Madison for a night of raucous revelry. Most known for his Billboard top five hit “We Fly High,” Jones is still going strong, having just released El Capo this year. Songs like “Pity In The Summer” are vintage callbacks to the soulful raps that were a hallmark of the previous decade. With El Hitta.

Junteenth, Saturday, June 15, Penn Park, noon-6 pm: Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, commemorates the abolition of slavery in the United States. Madison has big plans to commemorate the holiday, beginning at 10:45 am with a parade from Fountain of Life Covenant Church, and ending at a daylong family-friendly celebration at Penn Park. This year’s party honors Aretha Franklin, Nancy Wilson and Dennis Edwards, and features performances from Tani Diakite & the AfroFunkStars, Rick Flowers & the Juneteenth Band, violinist Lexi Carter, and Overture Rising Star Winner Danielle Crim.

Gothic Lizard, Sunday, June 16, Crucible, 8 pm: A lineup of electronic music producers/one-person bands fills Crucible with dark industrial beats custom-made for a Sunday when you’re panicking about the work week. Gothic Lizard, aka Yancy Lambert, lives up to the name with goth-fueled audio horror stories. Sharing the bill is Chicago-based I Ya Toyah, touring behind the 2018 album Code Blue; Daddybear, a body music solo project by Matt Fanale of Caustic; and occult-themed Milwaukee darkwave outfit P L V G U E S.

Madison Comedy Week, June 16-23, various venues: Do you like to laugh? The answer had better be “yes,” because Madison Comedy Week is coming, with 25 showcases spanning a week and 10 venues. Kick-off events this Sunday include three shows at Nomad World Pub, including an all-dads showcase (5 pm), a “strip comedy” show (7 pm) and mock Madison comedy awards (9 pm). Countless stand-up sets through the week lead up to next weekend’s headliners at the Pursuit of Happiness Session (Kyle Kinane on Saturday and Marina Franklin on Sunday). Schedule.

Josh Young, Thursday, June 20, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 pm: The Tony-award winner for his role as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Josh Young takes an extended look into the catalog of Andrew Lloyd Webber at this Cabaret Series concert. Catch the young talent singing songs by the musical master from productions including The Phantom of the Opera and Evita.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.