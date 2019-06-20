Isthmus Picks Playlist: June 20-27

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

Josh Young, Thursday, June 20, Overture Center-Capitol Theater, 7 pm: The Tony-award winner for his role as Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, Josh Young takes an extended look into the catalog of Andrew Lloyd Webber at this Cabaret Series concert. Catch the young talent sing songs by the musical master from such productions as The Phantom of the Opera and Evita.

Madison Comedy Week, Through June 23, various venues: The second annual Madison Comedy Week continues with more than a dozen events leading up to its headline shows closing both nights of the Pursuit of Happiness Session at McPike Park. Saturday (9:30 pm) features Kyle Kinane, an Illinois native whose voice is well known as Comedy Central’s in-house announcer; Sunday (8:30 pm) the week closes with Marina Franklin, host of the acclaimed Friends Like Us podcast and regular at comedy fests worldwide. Schedule: madisoncomedyweek.com.

Make Music Madison, Friday, June 21, all over the city: Madison’s contribution to the worldwide solstice music celebration is rich and varied. There are plenty of opportunities for you to make music with your friends and neighbors at Mass Appeal events, including public pianos, harmonica lessons and a gospel jam session with Mt. Zion Choir. Check out the pullout section in last week’s print edition of Isthmus. Or plan online.

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Friday, June 21, The Sylvee, 8 pm: The A-team of funk rolls into Madison on a farewell tour. Clinton is an American treasure who has been funking it up since the ’60s with some of the most infectious grooves in history. With no shortage of essential jams such as “Can You Get To That” and “Flashlight” to riff on, the vibes will be going all night long. With all-star openers Fishbone, Dumpstaphunk and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf. This is the dance party of the season, for sure.

Toby Keith + 38 Special, Friday, June 21, Breese Stevens Field, 6 pm: Touring after the 25th anniversary of his country classic, Should’ve Been A Cowboy, the Americana icon touches down. Hear hits like the album’s title track, where Keith tells modern-day folktales about city folk yearning for open pastures and simpler times. Arena rockers 38 Special are also no stranger to hitmaking, with radio staples such as “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught Up in You” surely on the agenda. Opening is Krystal Keith. Sold out.

Bill MacKay, Friday, June 21, Indie Coffee, 7 pm: Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Bill MacKay continues to chart his own musical course on Fountain Fire, his 2019 Drag City album. And it often seems aimed straight for the heart of the sun, as psyched-out instrumentals alternate with numbers based in traditional folk to create a dream-like hypnosis for the right listener. (You know who you are … and are likely now planning to catch MacKay’s solo show at the intimate Indie Coffee.)

Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Friday, June 21, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 pm: A beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above, preferably with the handsome Prince Eric. But what price will she pay for becoming human? Four Seasons Theatre heads “under the sea” for its live-action version of Disney’s classic. The production, directed by Trevin Gay, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the classic animated film. Olivia de Waart performs the title role. ALSO: Saturday (7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), June 22-23.

Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, Saturday, June 22, Overture Center-Playhouse, 7:30 pm: The second weekend of the chamber music festival continues with a reeds-forward concert titled “Steph Infection” (named after flutist and BDDS co-founder Stephanie Jutt). This concert includes works by Doppler, Schumann, Dvorák, Shostakovich and von Dohnanyi. The program repeats at Taliesin in Spring Green on Sunday (6:30 pm). See the whole schedule here.

Madison’s Lilith Fair, Saturday, June 22, High Noon Saloon, 4 pm: An all-star cast of female musicians in Madison recreates the largest women-forward festival of all time. Featuring over 20 local artists, including Anna Wang as The Cardigans and Gentle Brontosaurus as Natalie Merchant, this event honors some of the greatest songs ever written, with all proceeds going to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services of Dane County and Girls Rock Camp Madison.

Aaron Parks & Little Big, Saturday, June 22, Cafe Coda, 8 pm: Aaron Parks is a hot young jazz pianist leading a magical piano and guitar “post-bop” quartet. His multipart compositions combine jazz with surprising electronic influences. His new album, Little Big (released on Ropeadope), is spacey, funky hip-hop that is filled with energy and weirdness. Jazz Times calls it “a flawed but wondrous statement from a brilliant, visionary talent.”

Pursuit of Happiness Session, Saturday, June 22-23, McPike Park: It took a long damn time for summer to arrive this year, and now festival season is in full swing. This eclectic lineup in the heart of the east side features an acoustic stage and a main stage with comedy, dance performances and an all-star lineup of bands from near (Graminy, Michael Brenneis, Cris Plata) and far (Lilly Hiatt from Nashville, Les Poules å Colin from Quebec and Tribu Baharú from Colombia). See the full schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org or just camp out for the whole weekend.

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Sunday, June 23, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Yankovic is as renowned for his elaborate concerts as his playfully masterful parodies of pop hits spanning the last four (!) decades. For his 2019 tour, Weird Al and his longtime band are tackling a new challenge: adapting those classic jabs by adding a symphony orchestra and background chorus. Listeners who think comedic pop music can’t possibly hold up to a symphonic arrangement may want to spend more time perusing Yankovic’s deep catalog. Sold out.

The Mystery Lights, Monday, June 24, High Noon Saloon, 8 pm: Did you know Daptone Records, Brooklyn’s “House of Soul,” also is home to a garage rock imprint, Wick Records? Catch the label’s prime export to the world, The Mystery Lights, who sound like a ’60s garage record filtered through the experimental punk sensibility of Thee Oh Sees. They are on tour behind a new album, Too Much Tension!; for merch table watchers, NYC post-punk tourmates Future Punx also offer a new EP, The World is a Mess. Madison is ably represented in this five-band Monday bill by Fake News, Lunar Moth and The Red Flags.

All Shook Up, Thursday, June 27, Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, 7:30 pm: Fans of the King of Rock and Roll will want to check out Middleton Players’ production of All Shook Up, the jukebox musical based on the music of Elvis Presley. It has all the hits — “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and more — woven seamlessly into a lively musical comedy. One weekend only. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), June 28-30.

