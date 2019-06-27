Isthmus Picks Playlist: June 27-July 4

Enjoy a compilation of selected tracks by artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison this week. For more information on these shows, read on under the playlist or check out all this week's Isthmus Picks.

×

All Shook Up, Thursday, June 27, Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center, 7:30 pm: Fans of the King of Rock and Roll will want to check out Middleton Players’ production of All Shook Up, the jukebox musical based on the music of Elvis Presley. It has all the hits — “Jailhouse Rock,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel” and more — woven seamlessly into a lively musical comedy. One weekend only. ALSO: Friday-Saturday (7:30 pm) and Sunday (2 pm), June 28-30.

Built to Spill, Friday, June 28, King Street (outside Majestic), 7 pm: One of indie rock’s torchbearers is making its Live on King Street debut. Since the early ’90s, the Idahoans of Built to Spill have specialized in wiggly, meandering riffs and winking turns of phrase. This year, the group is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their landmark album, Keep It Like a Secret. What better way to celebrate than a free show on a summer night? With Oruã, Clarke & the Himselfs.

Froth, Friday, June 28, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 9 pm: Back after a two-year hiatus, LA rockers Froth are hitting the road in support of their new album, Duress. It’s a record ripe with dreamy, fuzzy, shoegazey noise pop that would surely complement a summer night on the Terrace. Which is fantastic, because that’s exactly where they are playing on their stop in Madison. With Versing.

Madison Malone, Friday, June 28, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 pm: It’s an indie-pop homecoming/reunion, as former Portage native Madison Malone, who moved to the bright lights of Los Angeles a few years ago, returns to play with old pals Meg Golz and Eve Wilkczewski of Seasaw. Seasaw’s smart, guitar-driven pop will make a nice contrast to Malone’s piano-fueled compositions. The latter will be showcasing new material she’s been recording leading up to the release of a new EP later this year. With Paper Holland.

Blaha, Friday, June 28, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 pm: Fans of intense rock music may recognize the name Blaha as a surname from The Blind Shake, a trio including brothers Jim and Mike Blaha. That would count for some solid detective work, as this eponymous band is Mike’s solo project, which over time has morphed into a band of its own. Be prepared for the same hard-charging live set as a Blind Shake show, but with a lot more bouncing around the rock genre pool. With fellow MPLS rockers Oyster World, and Madison acts Fire Heads (punk) and Czarbles (mathy prog-punk).

Recital for a Radical: Emma Goldman 150th Birthday Celebration, Friday, June 28, First Unitarian Society, 7:30 pm: Emma Goldman (“If I can’t dance I don’t want to be part of your revolution”) was an anarchist anti-war activist who was deported to Russia in 1917 after fighting for reproductive rights and free speech in this country. Her birthday concert includes selections from a Marc Blitzstein operetta, songs by Wisconsin folk legends Lou and Peter Berryman, and a rediscovered Leonard Bernstein song. With a lecture by Leonard Lehrman, a prolific composer who composed A Musical Portrait of Emma Goldman.

Latin History for Morons, Friday, June 28, Overture Hall, 7:30 pm: If only all our history teachers took John Leguizamo’s approach to teaching. In his one-man show, the comedian-actor traverses the entirety of Latinx culture and history, with plenty of humorous aplomb about colonialism and marginalization along the way.

Shake the Lake, Saturday, June 29, John Nolen Drive, 5 pm: Boom! This year’s Shake the Lake celebration involves a rock stage and a country stage, family activities and plenty of fireworks to ooh and aah over. National headliners include Hairball, a “bombastic celebration of arena rock,” and country artists Dylan Schneider and Lee Brice. Sorry, canine Madisonians: Humans seem to need to make really loud noises at least once a year.

Bad Religion, Monday, July 1, The Sylvee, 8 pm: The iconic LA punks visit in support of their May release. On Age Of Unreason, the six-piece band tackles the current historical moment with guns blazing. The title track, with heavy guitar riffs and breakneck rhythm, has the band singing of mending the blights and hypocrisy facing the nation today. With Dave Hause & the Mermaid.

Heart Bones, Wednesday, July 3, High Noon Saloon, 9 pm: A combo of Sabrina Ellis (A Giant Dog) and Sean Tillmann (aka Har Mar Superstar), this duo skewers classic duos like Sonny & Cher while also breathing fresh life into the genre. Over the synth-laden “This Time It’s Different,” the two write a fairly classic break-up/reconciliation song, except they swap gender roles at the beginning and add dancey breakdowns into what should have been a very sad song. With Good Fuck.

ESA, Wednesday, July 3, Crucible, 9 pm: Jamie Blacker creates a disorienting nexus of electronic music with this project. Contorted synths and percussion dominate on tracks like “Bad Blood Will Out,” off ESA’s latest album, That Beast. The show is one of only a handful of North American dates for this U.K. artist, so if you haven’t explored Crucible yet, it’s time. With Madison’s Caustic, DJ psych0tron.

Concerts on the Square, Wednesday, July 3, Capitol Square, 7 pm: The summer picnic and pops ritual continues with an Independence Day celebration. This one features guest conductor Peter Rubardt, music director of the Pensacola Symphony. Highlights include Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,” Beckel’s “Liberty for All,” Bagley’s “National Emblem March” and, of course, the all-important banger, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”

National Women’s Music Festival, July 4-7, Marriott Madison West, Middleton: Produced by the nonprofit organization Women In the Arts, this four-day music festival and cultural extravaganza features workshops, concerts, comedy, theater presentations, a marketplace, newly released films and videos, a live auction and writers’ series. Musical performers include Nan Washburn, Cris Williamson, Gaye Adegbalola & the Wild Rūtz, and many more. Williamson, a seasoned folk artist, has been making music for and about women since the 1970s, when she launched Olivia Records. Schedule.

Catfish River Music Festival, July 4-7, Rotary Park, Stoughton: The announcement of the season schedule for Stoughton Opera House is an anxiously awaited event for live music fans, and it has become even more anticipated now that it’s accompanied by this annual weekend of free music in the gazebo at Rotary Park. (Proceeds from beverage and other sales help fund operations at the largely volunteer-run Opera House.) A panoply of local folk, roots, rock and jazz performers are joined by touring favorites such as singer-songwriter Charlie Parr (5:45 pm Friday), keytarist Guy Weatherspoon (4:15 pm Thursday) and harmonizing Cactus Blossoms (5:45 pm Saturday). Oh, and fireworks at dusk Thursday and Sunday! Schedule.

Find the full rundown of this week's Isthmus Picks here.